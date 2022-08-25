Armed Robbery, Armed Assault Land 19-Year-Old In DC Police Custody

DC police Photo Credit: DC Police Department (Twitter)

A 19-year-old was arrested for an armed robbery and an armed assault, officials said.

At around 1 p.m. on August 23, Nathan Borom, along with at least one other suspect, approached a victim in the 200 block of 53rd Street and demanded their property at gunpoint, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Once the victim complied, the suspects fled the scene, authorities said.

The following day, before 3 p.m., the suspects fired shots from their vehicle in the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue, police said.

No injuries were reported, but when the suspects fled the scene, one was apprehended by police, officials reported.

Borom charged with armed robbery with a gun and assault with a dangerous weapon, authorities said.

