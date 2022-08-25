ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex, PA

Masked Man At-Large Following Armed Mobile Home Burglary In Central PA: Police

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1imNsj_0hVLBpzg00
Regency Woods North Mobile Home Park Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A mobile home in central Pennsylvania was invaded and burglarized on Wednesday, August 24, police say.

Middlesex police were called to the home invasion burglary in the Regency Woods North Mobile Home Park in the early morning hours.

The armed man had fled before police arrived.

He is described as "a White male, approximately 5' 8", skinny, possibly with blonde hair, and a deep voice," police say.

The suspect was wearing a black full-face ski mask, a dark-colored sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes, police stated in the release.

"Due to the sensitive nature of this open investigation, no further detailed information will be released at this time," police say.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Police at 717-249-7191.

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Woodbridge Victim Killed In Overnight Rahway Hit-Run: Police

A Woodbridge Township resident was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Rahway, authorities said. The unidentified individual was found at the intersection of St. George’s and W. Inman avenues around 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, Rahway Police Sgt. Michael Daikalo said. Officers rendered medical aid to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
RAHWAY, NJ
Daily Voice

'Suspicious Death' Probed In Burlington County

Authorities have launched what they say is a "suspicious death" investigation after a woman's body was found in a Burlington County home, they said. The unidentified woman's body was found sometime in the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 29 in a home on the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive in Florence Township, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Middlesex, PA
Middlesex, PA
Crime & Safety
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police investigating Franklin County cold case

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal cold case crash that occurred on Thanksgiving in 2016. Officials say an older model Ford F150 blue and white truck pulling a trailer was heading north on I-81 when the trailer became loose. The trailer traveled across the median near marker 19 and struck a tractor-trailer transporting gasoline, which caught fire and killed the driver.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

US Marshals Nab DC Murder Suspect In Florida: Police

A man wanted for killing a Washington DC mom of five last month was nabbed by US Marshals agents in Florida, authorities said. Wonell A. Jones, Jr., 34, had been wanted for killing 33-year-old Audora Williams on the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast Tuesday, July 19, DC Metro Police Chief Robert J. Contee II said.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mobile Home#At Large#Central Pennsylvania#Daily Voice Cumberland
Daily Voice

Popular NJ Doc ID'd As Motorcyclist Killed In PA Crash

The head doctor and founder of two popular medical facilities in New Jersey has died in a motorcycle crash in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. Doctor Dimitry Rabkin, 59, of Cliffside Park, NJ, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash by a deputy coroner with the Lancaster County Coroner's Office at 4:19 p.m. on Saturday, August 27.
CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Multiple Students Arrested After Bringing Guns To Suitland High School

Two teenagers were arrested on the same day after bringing guns to Suitland High School, authorities say. Police first arrived at the high school to serve an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old boy who had been wanted for a District Heights carjacking in late June, officials said. A school resource officer located the student around 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 29, and found a gun in the teen's waistband, according to Prince George's County police.
SUITLAND, MD
WGAL

6 people displaced by house fire in York County

Crews were called to the 100 block of Wellsville Road for a house fire just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was concentrated near the roof of the Warrington Township home. Six people were displaced by the fire, according to dispatch. The cause of the fire...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Driver, 23, Killed In Interstate 195 Dump Truck Crash

A 23-year-old South Jersey woman was killed in a collision with a dump truck on Interstate 195 this weekend, authorities said. Torrey Flim died when her Hyundai Elantra rear-ended the truck, then was struck by another vehicle around 12:10 a.m. near milepost 0.2 in Hamilton Township on Saturday, Aug. 27, New Jersey State Police said.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

PA Driver Dies, Driver Changing Tire Hurt In Atlantic City Expressway Crash

A Pennsylvania driver died and another changing a tire on the side of the Atlantic City Expressway was seriously hurt in a crash Friday, Aug. 26, authorities said. The pedestrian was changing a tire on a Ford Explorer in the right shoulder when a GMC Yukon driven by Steven Ray Davis Jr, 43, of Downingtown, PA, crashed into the Ford and overturned, New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
wcn247.com

Dispute at Pennsylvania mall ends when woman pulls out gun; no injuries

UPPER MARION, Pa. (AP)-- Authorities say a dispute between women in the food court of one of the nation’s largest shopping malls ended when one pulled out a gun, sending crowds of shoppers scurrying for safety. Police reported no injuries and no shots were fired Thursday at the King of Prussia mall in Upper Merion. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the dispute, though a witness said the woman told police it stemmed from a disagreement over who was or wasn’t in line at the restaurant. The woman also reportedly told officers she felt threatened. The woman was handcuffed and taken into custody. It's not clear what if any charges she faces.
MARION, PA
abc27.com

Upper Allen Township man arrested for strangulation, other charges

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Upper Allen Township was arrested after an assault took place on Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to Police, officers were notified of an active assault that occurred in the 600 block of Gettysburg Road in Mechanicsburg. An investigation into this incident found that 29-year-old Cody Moyer allegedly assaulted and strangled a family member.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
348K+
Followers
52K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy