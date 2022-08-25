If you are looking for something to do this upcoming weekend that will help stimulate your well-being, NSU is hosting a free event this Friday.

The " Just Heal Bro " tour is coming to Norfolk State University on August 26 at 5 pm. The event will be at the Dorothy B. Brothers Auditorium of the NSU Student Center.

This event is in partnership with Brothers Norfolk ( Hope USA ).

The tour aims to discuss the importance of black mental health within today's climate. The conversation includes Tony Brothers, Lamman Rucker, Jonathan Sprinkles, and many others.

For more information on how to register click here .

Seating is limited and this event is open to the public.