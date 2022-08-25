ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

The Just Heal Bro Tour is coming to Norfolk

By Ciara White-Sparks
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mpFqH_0hVLBli000

If you are looking for something to do this upcoming weekend that will help stimulate your well-being, NSU is hosting a free event this Friday.

The " Just Heal Bro " tour is coming to Norfolk State University on August 26 at 5 pm. The event will be at the Dorothy B. Brothers Auditorium of the NSU Student Center.

This event is in partnership with Brothers Norfolk ( Hope USA ).

The tour aims to discuss the importance of black mental health within today's climate. The conversation includes Tony Brothers, Lamman Rucker, Jonathan Sprinkles, and many others.

For more information on how to register click here .

Seating is limited and this event is open to the public.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Brothers
Person
Lamman Rucker
regent.edu

40 Days of Prayer & Fasting at Regent University￼

Since 1978, Regent University has upheld a legacy of Christian leadership and service. In 40 years, Regent has trained more than 31,000 students from 100 different countries to become world-changing leaders. Outstanding leadership starts with a solid foundation. Regent’s Robertson School of Government will host the second annual 40 Days of Prayer & Fasting event this fall to pay homage to God, the university’s foundation.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bro#Nsu#Norfolk State University
13newsnow.com

Hampton church to give out free school supplies Sunday

NORFOLK, Va. — The Greater Emmanuel Temple Church of God in Christ in Hampton will partner with Get Empowered CDC to give out free school supplies Sunday for the annual "It Takes a Village" back to school giveaway. According to the church, the groups will be at the Boo...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Hampton descendants of first enslaved Africans commemorate 1619

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton's Tucker family is commemorating the landing of the first Africans to English North America in 1619. More than 100 family, friends and local dignitaries gathered at the Tucker Family Cemetery in Historic Aberdeen Gardens in Hampton for a commemoration ceremony Friday morning. The Tuckers are...
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy