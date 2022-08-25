Read full article on original website
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Your Radio Place
Win Ohio Renaissance Festival Tickets HERE
The Ohio Renaissance Festival runs weekends September 3-October 30 and AVC Communications is giving you a chance to win tickets. The Ohio Renaissance Festival is located between Cincinnati and Columbus just of I-71. For more information about the festival, Click Here. Contest ends Thursday, September 1 at midnight and winners...
Remembering Roger Glass: Miami Valley starts saying final goodbyes
KETTERING — The Miami Valley started saying its final goodbyes to a Dayton icon. Roger Glass, entrepreneur and philanthropist, died Thursday at the age of 79-years old. He was the president and CEO of Marion’s Piazza and named, “Daytonian of the Year,” in 2019. >>Remembering Roger...
Crews battling scrap metal fire in Dayton
According to Matt McClain, the District Chief of the Dayton Fire Department, something in the pile caught fire, although it is unknown what it was.
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
New website provides free naloxone to Ohio residents
RecoveryOhio today announced the creation of Naloxone.Ohio.gov, a new resource that provides Ohioans with a simplified process for obtaining free naloxone, a life-saving drug used to reverse an opioid overdose.
wyso.org
Straight outta Yellow Springs: the incomparable Issa Ali
Some people just stand out. They make heads turn in a room, they make people gawk at the mall. A few people in life are stars, and then a fewer number are even bigger stars…stars that burn just a little brighter than the others. You know ‘em when you see 'em. And in that category, you can place Issa Ali.
Scrap metal blaze sends plumes of smoke into the sky in Dayton
DAYTON — Plumes of black smoke emerged from a scrap metal fire in Dayton Monday afternoon. An officer reported smoke coming from Franklin Iron and Metal Corp located on East 1st Street in Dayton around 5:50 p.m., according to Montgomery County dispatchers. Captain Brad French with the Dayton Fire...
WDTN
Pet of the Week from Humane Society of Greater Dayton
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Friday means our Pet of the Week is here at Living Dayton! This little black ball of fur is Batman. Humane Society of Greater Dayton Marketing & PR Manager, Jessica Garringer, said any family ready to take on his energy and cuddles would be a great home for Batman.
What movies were filmed in Ohio? Here’s a list
Here are a few films that were shot in Ohio, according to IMDB.
sciotopost.com
Ohio Renaissance Festival Opens Next Weekend
Harveysburg, Ohio – Shine your armor and sharpen your swords the Ohio Renaissance Festival is back for its 2022 season. This 35-acre permanent village has been authentically and historically re-created in the flavor of 16th Century England. Visitors will see a full day of entertainment including full-armored Jousting the...
WATCH: Ohio abduction attempt caught on camera
Home security footage from Mandie Miller-Nash shared with Storyful shows the child outside the family’s home. You can see a man walking down the sidewalk stop, touch the child and grab her by the arm.
Urbana Citizen
Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival celebrates 20th year
Several crowd favorite bands from previous editions of the Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival will return for encore performances on the outdoor stage at the 20th OFSF on three consecutive Saturdays, Sept. 10, 17 and 24. The festival, at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, a mile north of Urbana at 2624...
Austin Landing hosts taco, nacho themed festival today
MIAMISBURG — Ever wanted to try a taco flavored funnel cake? Well now is your chance. A new festival is coming to Austin Landing this afternoon with dozens of vendors offering different types of tacos and nachos. The “Nacho Typical Festival” will run from 3-10 p.m. at Austin Landing...
Hamilton County Parks will no longer host Holiday In Lights at Sharon Woods
The Great Parks of Hamilton County will no longer host Holiday in Lights at Sharon Woods, a drive-through display that has taken place for more than 30 years.
Times Gazette
Why are gulls in Ohio?
You may find yourself in a supermarket parking lot in Hillsboro. Cars are driving in and out, the familiar sounds of sputtering engines, shopping carts banging into their designated corral and the sporadically cacophonous sound of nearby traffic fill the air. Then, out of nowhere, you may hear a sound more associated with coastal climes and holidays on the beach. You look around to see from where the sound is emanating and it’s a flock of chattering, noisy seagulls.
Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend
Whether you want to get some laughs in while sipping on a beer or you want to grab a bucket hat and throw it back to Y2K, there are plenty of events around the Tri-State to attend.
WKRC
COVID-19 spread risk steadily coming down in Tri-State for all age groups except one
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After five weeks of high COVID-19 spread risk, the numbers are finally coming back down in Hamilton and Warren counties, but not for all age groups. While the numbers do not reflect at home testing, down is still good. After weeks of high transmission, less people are in the hospital in Hamilton County.
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Restaurant closings beg the question, how can we help?
Before I saw the headline, “Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine closing at 2nd Street Market” I was already feeling heartsick. So many wonderful restaurants and kitchens had recently closed or announced their closings and this one hit especially close to home. Owner Azra Kaurin has been a staple for...
dayton.com
Clothes That Work accepts a wide variety of clothing and accessories
I often get calls from readers who’d like to donate clothing to “Clothes That Work” but aren’t quite certain what kinds of clothes the organization will accept. The local non-profit was founded in 1998 by 13 women to provide interview and work-appropriate clothing to women who were transitioning from public assistance to employment. Twenty-four years later the mission of CTW has expanded to include women, men and independent teens.
dayton.com
Demolition of 65-year-old former Fairborn school expected to start soon
FAIRBORN — Demolition of the former Fairborn Primary School may start this week as the initial part of a two-phased project to convert much of the 10-acre site into a playground. Most of the eight bids for the work to tear down the 65-year-old building at 4 West Dayton-Yellow...
