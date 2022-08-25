Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Morton Mandan Public Library turning a new page
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The long-awaited opening of the Morton Mandan Public Library is underway. The soft opening of the library was hosted on Monday and the library hopes to celebrate its 15th anniversary in grand style. A new page has been turned at the Morton Mandan Public Library. The...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck-Mandan Knights of Columbus build beds for children in Fort Yates
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – After a long day, nothing beats crawling into your own bed for a good night’s sleep. But imagine not having a bed. It’s a reality for many children living on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. Now the good news: a group of men...
KFYR-TV
Mandan Parks and Rec begins construction on Old Red Trail
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Old Red Trail in Mandan is getting a facelift. The section that will undergo construction stretches from Sunset Avenue East to Collins Avenue. The trail is located south of the Mandan Walmart and the new high school. Mandan Parks and Recreation planned to start re-building the trail in April 2020, but COVID caused financial delays.
KFYR-TV
The World of Macarons: New Bismarck business in Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We might be a long way from France, but one new Bismarck business is bringing one French dessert closer. So if you’re looking for a place to treat your sweet tooth, The World of Macarons has lots of gluten-free treats to choose from and just opened last week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFYR-TV
Universally free school lunch program ends
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Throughout the pandemic, parents of school-aged children were offered relief in the form of free breakfast and lunch for their kids. As the school year starts up, Bismarck Public Schools wants to remind parents that the Free and Reduced Lunch Program is still available to qualifying applicants.
KFYR-TV
ND cities, counties await oil-fueled infrastructure funding
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s largest cities outside the oil-producing region in the western part of the state are awaiting millions of dollars for infrastructure projects. The state’s smallest towns that haven’t benefited from oil production will at least get a few hundred dollars each under a major spending initiative approved by the Legislature in 2019.
KFYR-TV
No one injured in Bismarck apartment fire
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was hurt after an apartment fire Sunday morning in Bismarck. A spokesperson with the Bismarck Fire Department said firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Lake Avenue just after 11:15 a.m. and found a two-story apartment with smoke coming from its first-floor windows.
KFYR-TV
International student athletes are kicking it at the University of Mary
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The type of “football” that is popular in England is known as soccer in the United States. A couple of international students are getting a kick out of the sport here in North Dakota. The University of Mary has scored two women’s soccer players for this year’s team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man accused of intending to deliver thousands of fentanyl pills
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at $100,000 cash for a 28-year-old accused of possessing thousands of fentanyl pills. Police say they searched two Bismarck residences Friday and found more than 3,500 fentanyl pills, 12 pounds of marijuana, and cocaine. They arrested Terrance Olson of Bismarck on possession with intent to deliver charges.
KFYR-TV
Grassfire breaks out north of Sterling, crews work against high winds
STERLING, N.D. (KFYR) - A grassfire broke out about eight miles north of Sterling Monday afternoon. Sterling and Wing first responders were called to the scene around noon. They shut down part of Highway 14 around 1 p.m. as high winds fanned the flames and the fire approached the roadway.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man faces charges after police say he drove into traffic pole, injured woman
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is facing felony charges after police say he drove into a traffic pole. Police say they responded to a one-car traffic accident on the 4200 block of State Street on Sunday. They say a woman, Selena Demery, was found unconscious in the passenger seat and was treated at the hospital for injuries that required surgery. Police found Camron Howlingwolf, 24, walking a block away from the scene covered in dried blood.
KFYR-TV
One dead, another injured in Bismarck three vehicle crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One person is dead and another in the hospital after a three vehicle crash late Saturday night. According to a spokesperson with the Bismarck Police Department, law enforcement responded to the 1000 block of East Bismarck Expressway around 11:15 p.m. Two people were taken to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFYR-TV
Class 11AA & 11A football polls
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan’s victory over Fargo Davies has shifted the Class 11AA football poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. West Fargo Sheyenne remains number one. West Fargo’s win over Century also pulls the Packers into the top five. In Class 11A,...
Comments / 0