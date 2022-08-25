BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is facing felony charges after police say he drove into a traffic pole. Police say they responded to a one-car traffic accident on the 4200 block of State Street on Sunday. They say a woman, Selena Demery, was found unconscious in the passenger seat and was treated at the hospital for injuries that required surgery. Police found Camron Howlingwolf, 24, walking a block away from the scene covered in dried blood.

