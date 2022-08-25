ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

Glen Burnie man killed behind alternative medicine shop, police say

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A Glen Burnie was shot and killed Friday behind an alternative medicine store, Anne Arundel County police said. Police said officers were called to the rear of the Dande-Lion Herb Shop in the 600 block of Crain Highway after a report of a shooting. There, officers found 29-year-old Darius Davon Matthews who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Person Of Interest Identified In Murder Of Glen Burnie Man

A person of interest has been identified in connection to the murder of a Glen Burnie man, authorities say. Detectives were able to identify the person of interest through investigation of the shooting that took place in the rear of 604 Crain Highway around 4:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26, according to Anne Arundel County police.
