Police investigate shooting in Glen Burnie that leaves one person dead
Officers responded to a shooting in Glen Burnie that left one person dead. The shooting happened at the rear of 604 Crain Highway.
foxbaltimore.com
Glen Burnie man killed behind alternative medicine shop, police say
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A Glen Burnie was shot and killed Friday behind an alternative medicine store, Anne Arundel County police said. Police said officers were called to the rear of the Dande-Lion Herb Shop in the 600 block of Crain Highway after a report of a shooting. There, officers found 29-year-old Darius Davon Matthews who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anne Arundel County wraps up deadly weekend, 2 carjackings and hit-and-run
Not only was it busy, it was a deadly weekend for Anne Arundel County drivers. There were two carjackings in the county.
59-year-old man killed after car crash in Jessup
Howard County Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 59-year-old man Monday afternoon.
Suspect At Large After Shooting At Maryland Skate Park Leaves One In Critical Condition: Police
A midday shooting at a Maryland skate park left one hospitalized in critical condition in Frederick County, according to police. Members of the Frederick Police Department responded to the Hill Street Skate Park in Frederick City shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, where there was a reported shooting, investigators said.
2-year-old and 6-year-old seriously injured in Anne Arundel County crash
Two children were critically injured in a serious crash in southern Anne Arundel County on Sunday afternoon, confirmed Anne Arundel County Volunteer Fire Department.
foxbaltimore.com
Harford County Sheriff's deputy hurt in car crash
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A Harford County Sheriff's deputy was injured Monday when his patrol car was struck by another vehicle. Deputies said around 5:30 p.m. the deputy was driving on Route 7 when his car was hit at Joppa Road. Medics at the scene said he was alert and conscious.
Harford County deputy injured in crash in Joppa
A Harford County Sheriff's deputy was taken to a hospital following a crash in Joppa Monday afternoon.
One Dead in Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Harford
HARFORD, MD – Police are continuing their investigation into a motorcycle crash that left one...
Person Of Interest Identified In Murder Of Glen Burnie Man
A person of interest has been identified in connection to the murder of a Glen Burnie man, authorities say. Detectives were able to identify the person of interest through investigation of the shooting that took place in the rear of 604 Crain Highway around 4:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Maryland Motorcyclist Fighting For His Life After Being Ejected In Crash
A Maryland man is fighting for his life after being ejected from his motorcycle during a crash in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Officers responded to the scene on southbound Route 4 and Talbot Road after reports of the crash around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
foxbaltimore.com
Two victims carjacked in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were carjacked in Glen Burnie over the weekend. According to police at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a reported carjacking near Ritchie Highway. A 55-year-old man was in his 2006 white Ford Taurus when an unknown man opened his door and threw...
foxbaltimore.com
Tractor-trailer strikes motorcycle killing 65-year-old man in Howard County
HOWARD CO. (WBFF) — A 65-year-old man was killed when a tractor-trailer struck his 2002 Harley-Davidson Sportster on Route 1 in Howard County over the weekend. Police say at around 10:46 pm on Saturday, the motorcycle was traveling north on Route 1 near Brookdale drive when it was struck by a tractor-trailer making a left turn into the southbound lane.
Wbaltv.com
Police: 16-year-old boy shot Saturday in Lansdowne
LANSDOWNE, Md. — A 16-year-old boy was shot Saturday night in Lansdowne, police said. Baltimore County police said officers responded to the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle just before 7:30 p.m. for the reported shooting. Police said officers arrived and found the teen shot. He was taken to an...
Repeat Robber Busted After Second Attempt At Same Frederick A-1 Mart: Police
A commercial burglar went to the well one too many times and was apprehended after targeting a Maryland gas station twice in three days, according to authorities. Frederick County resident Stefan Alejandro Gajate, 33, was arrested by members of the Frederick Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit following a recent investigation into two robberies at the same place last week, officials announced on Monday, Aug. 29.
Nottingham MD
Robbery, assault reported in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Authorities are investigating three crimes that were reported in the Middle River area on Sunday. At 10 a.m. on August 28, an individual entered a residence in the unit block of Tinker Road (21220) via a garage door. The suspect took various items from the location. At...
wfmd.com
Man Arrested For Two Recent Frederick City Robberies
Person behind one successful robbery and one attempted robbery identified and arrested. Frederick, Md. (BW/NS) – A suspect of two attempted robberies has been arrested in Frederick. Stefan Alejandro Gajate of Frederick was taken into custody on Thursday, August 25. The first attempt was on Tuesday, Aug. 23 around...
Man struck, killed by car while crossing Ritchie Hwy
Anne Arundel County Police said Gerome Cannon, 54, was wearing dark non-reflective clothing when he defied a traffic signal, and was hit by an oncoming Ford Focus.
WMDT.com
Victim of fatal crash in Seaford identified
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim in Saturday’s fatal crash in Seaford. Police say the victim was 29-year-old Tyquesia Jackson of Seaford. The identity of the other driver involved in the crash has not yet been released. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information...
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating fatal crash in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 29-year-old Seaford woman Saturday morning. Police say around 6:10 a.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving northbound in the left lane on Route 13, just north of Camp Road. At the same time, a GMC Sierra pickup truck was in front of the Jeep, in the left lane. Police say the GMC was traveling at a slower speed, and the driver of the Jeep tried to pass on the right.
