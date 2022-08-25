A commercial burglar went to the well one too many times and was apprehended after targeting a Maryland gas station twice in three days, according to authorities. Frederick County resident Stefan Alejandro Gajate, 33, was arrested by members of the Frederick Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit following a recent investigation into two robberies at the same place last week, officials announced on Monday, Aug. 29.

