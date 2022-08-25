Read full article on original website
Related
Downtown Odessa set to host exciting event for first time
ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noel Art Museum is partnering with Downtown Odessa to host West Texas Fest on September 24th from 7 - 10 p.m. The event will be held in the historic downtown area for the first time at the intersection of 5th street and Texas Avenue.
Familia Fest coming to Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Casa de Amigos is bringing Familia Fest to Midland this September. The 2nd annual community event will take place at 1101 Garden Ln, Midland, TX on September 16, 2022. Casa de Amigos will celebrate “Mexican Independence Day” with their annual Familia Fest! The event will feature HCC Midland Folklorico dancers, and […]
Permian Basin Fair and Expo celebrates 46th year
ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin Fair and Expo is returning to the Ector County Coliseum for the 46th year. Featured during the week will be plenty of vendors, carnival rides, an art show, numerous performers, the Miss Permian Fair Pageant and of course plenty of livestock. Each day...
cbs7.com
High Sky Children’s Ranch has record-breaking Crystal Ball annual fundraiser
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - High Sky Children’s Ranch had a record-breaking annual Crystal Ball last week. Almost 500 guests attended the foster organizations 49th annual tuxedo and ball-gown themed event last Saturday. “We are just overwhelmed by the generosity of our community and we are so grateful for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs7.com
Midland Bar and Grill opens after a year of being part time
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -After a year of searching for employees, The Brokenhorn Bar and Grill in Midland is finally able to open full time. Although it is a bar, there are plenty of West Texas activities for everyone. If you ever want to merge a farm and a bar, the...
Fabulous Women of Odessa creates a network through giving
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Fabulous Women of Odessa hosts monthly events to create networking opportunities, promote small businesses and give back to the community. Leader and organizer, Megan Powell, explained that the organization is driven by “women of all walks of life”. Participants are business owners, work in various career fields, stay at home moms, […]
Five Quick Labor Day Getaways From Midland/Odessa!
We all know Texas is so big you can travel for days and never leave the state, which means there is so much to do, that you don't have to leave the state. I always see people on social media looking for family-friendly adventures to go on right here in our great state. Pick anywhere you want to go in the state and I am about to take you there. Here are some quick getaways you can take from Midland/Odess over the Labor Day holiday weekend:
Dog cop returns furry friends to their owner
MIDLAND, Texas — New additions to the paw patrol?. K-9 Resource Officer Oscar Rodriguez discovered two dogs in the MISD parking lot Tuesday. Rodriguez thought they might want to join the team, but it turns out they were simply lost. The canines did have tags on, so Rodriguez was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teacher Adoption Program starts again in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Chamber of Commerce's Teacher Adoption Program opened its applications for adopters on Monday. The goal of the program is to provide Midland teachers with a voluntary network of support, care and encouragement from the community. Volunteers, who can be either individuals, groups or families,...
All New Seize The Deal This Week With $60 Midland/Odessa Texas Roadhouse Gift Cards For $30
Seize the Deal returns for another week, with Texas Road House. This week you will be able to purchase $60 Texas Roadhouse Gift Cards for $30. You can start purchasing them at 9 am Friday morning. There will be a limited number so must act fast. Available: 09/02/2022 09:00AM. Texas...
tornadopix.com
Why was the Best Western in Midland condemned, and what next
The Best Western and Days Inn hotels in Valley Plaza, 5217 and 5221 Bay City Road, have been condemned by the City of Midland. A letter dated August 25 from Steve Tagglauer in charge of Midland’s main building was provided to hotel owner Bhavin B Patel of SUBH Hospitality, Inc. and LABH Hospitality, Inc. to the Daily News by the city attorney’s office.
Is There Really a High School in West Texas That Doesn’t Have Prom?
It's true, there is a school in West Texas that does not have Prom, but do not worry for the students, they just have a different name for it. The School would be Midland High School, and their Prom is called Catoico, which stands for the three major commodities of Midland: Cattle, oil, and cotton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Community members focus on healing following mass shooting memorial
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Today marks the 3-year anniversary of the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 7 people and wounded 25 others in Odessa. August 31st, 2019 is a day that many people in the community say they’ll never forget. Odessa Chamber of Commerce President, Renee Henderson-Earls can remember how terrifying the shooting […]
Newswest9.com
Midland native impacted by Midland Airpark for 40 years
In the 70s, Vicki Hurt learned how to fly at the Midland Airpark. She's still flying out of there weekly and her family members have followed in her footsteps.
cbs7.com
Storms damaged businesses, homes and trees in Odessa
The federal government has been quietly constructing new migrant facilities in Pecos. First game of the season Legacy defeats Amarillo 47-21. The Permian Panthers defeated the Abilene Eagles 17-3 on Friday in Abilene.
cbs7.com
First Annual Fly into Fall for The City of Midland Department of Airports
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - For the first time, The City of Midland department of airports will host Fly Into Fall, free education and interactive aviation experience for all ages. Fly Into Fall is designed to introduce the next generation to the world of aviation and everything it has to offer.
Midland County Fair Everything That’s Happening This Weekend
The 13th Annual Midland County Fair, "How The West Was Fun," kicks off today at the Midland County Horseshoe. You can enjoy 376 animals, 34 amusement rides, and 17 great entertainers. The carnival opens today, Thursday, and the rest of the events will begin on Friday. Saturday starts out early...
UTPB In Odessa Is Hosting A Sunrise Ceremony Remembering August 31,2019 Mass Shooting
Three years ago on August 31, 2019, everyone in the Permian Basin remembers exactly where they were and exactly what they were doing. On that day a madman opened fire across Odessa leaving eight people losing their lives and 25 wounded. The ages of those lost were from 15-57. Those wounded ranged from a toddler to 3 police officers.
cbs7.com
Jesus House Odessa delays meal distribution due to a broken water line
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Pastor Donny Kyker of Jesus House Odessa, they have a broken water line and there will be no feeding offered to the public on Monday. Repairs have been scheduled and they will reopen on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022 at 6 am.
The Most Haunted Subdivision In Midland Odessa-BEWARE!
Most, if not all of the houses built in the Adobe Meadows Subdivision in Midland were built back in 2014. So the properties on average are only 7 years old. Prior to construction, it was an open field-so one has to wonder why there would be stories of haunted houses where there was nothing before them. I mean you always see movies where places are haunted because they were built on sites where things like cemeteries once stood (Poltergeist) or you hear stories of someone dying or being murdered in a house and their spirit still haunts the grounds. But this is nothing like that. At least not that we KNOW of anyway.
KBAT 99.9
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kbat.com
Comments / 0