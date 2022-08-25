Read full article on original website
Related
nftevening.com
CaniSpacien is a free NFT inspired by space dogs, and the start of Homo Spaciens
CaniSpacien is a unique, hand-drawn collection inspired by “space dogs”. The collection explores the eventuality of humans’ best friends, dogs, once the human race colonises space. The 4,444-piece collection can be minted for free upon launch. About CaniSpacien. Brought to the market by Vizzo Art Creators Lab...
PETS・
nftevening.com
Dour Darcels Announces 10K Fashion Focused NFTs
Dour Darcels, the hugely successful NFT community first project, is launching a collection of 10,000 fashion-focused NFTs. Officially, ‘Dour Fits’, the new collection, will feature the famous cyclopean avatar, with a wide range of diverse and fashionable clothing. The Dour Darcels NFT ecosystem is growing rapidly. Created by...
Comments / 0