News Channel Nebraska
Police investigate bullet hole found in Lincoln residence
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln resident reportedly found an unknown bullet hole in the ceiling of their room. The Lincoln Police Department said police were sent to the 300 block of W Charleston on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. Officers said they saw damage to the ceiling and related damage to...
WOWT
LPD: Motoryclist killed in crash at 35th & Cornhusker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29- year-old Lincoln man on Monday. According to LPD, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching N. 35th Street with the green light at 6:35 p.m. An eastbound sedan was in the left turn lane on Cornhusker Highway at the intersection of N. 35th Street. The sedan, driven by an 18-year-old woman from Lincoln, made the left turn in front of the motorcycle.
kfornow.com
klin.com
KETV.com
Omaha Police identify man who showed up to hospital with gunshot wound Monday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police identified the victim of an early morning shooting Monday. Police said Braylon Hardeman, 38, was wounded in the 2400 block of South 24th Street. He showed up to Nebraska Medical Center around 5:20 a.m. His injuries are not life threatening. There was no information...
iheart.com
Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from Lincoln Verizon store
(Lincoln, NE) -- Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise is stolen from a Lincoln Verizon Wireless store. Lincoln Police say just after 9:00 Sunday morning, officers were called to the store near 30th and Pine Lake Road for a reported burglary. Police say employees arriving for work found that one of the ground level windows had been shattered, multiple display cases were gone through and a number of electronic devices were taken. Investigators say the total damage is estimated at $650, while lost merchandise is listed at $8,110.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln crash sends multiple to hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A driver collided with a building after suffering a reported medical episode in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department sent police, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, to Costco, 1620 Pine Lake Road, for a report of a truck colliding with the building on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Plattsmouth murder suspect had been released from probation
PLATTSMOUTH - An 18-year-old Cass County murder suspect has recently been satisfactorily released from probation, despite the state’s claims of violations. Jabari Parsons of rural Plattsmouth is suspected of the stabbing death of 55-year-old Mary Blackwell on Thursday, Aug. 25. He had been sentenced to a probation term on...
York News-Times
York man gets time served in drug case
YORK – Michael Fortner, 46, of York, has pleaded no contest in a case that involved delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. He appeared this past week in York County District Court. Fortner was arrested...
kfornow.com
Missing Inmate Arrested in Las Vegas
(AUGUST 29, 2022) An inmate who disappeared more than 2 years ago from the Community Correctional Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. Authorities took Ronald Taylor #50231 into custody on Friday, August 26, 2022. Taylor left CCC-L with another inmate, Brandon Britton #72081, on...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD find autistic child who had been reported missing
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department announced Saturday evening they found Joshua Beltz who was reported missing earlier in the day. LPD reported around 7:20 p.m. that Beltz had been found and returned to safely back to his family. Authorities in Lincoln were searching for a missing nine-year-old autistic...
WOWT
BREAKING: Nebraska death row inmate dies in custody
Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Staying warm all week. Updated: 6 hours ago. A pleasant evening for the metro,...
klkntv.com
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
WOWT
Protest disrupts start of day at Bellevue West
One month ago Bennington Public Schools thought they had a location for a second high school. A teen from northeast Nebraska made a court appearance Monday. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Video 1 of Frontier Justice Burglary...
iheart.com
Omaha men sentenced to federal prison for selling Methamphetamine
(Omaha, NE) -- Two Omaha men are going to prison for selling methamphetamine to an undercover cop. 23-year-old Jesse Neri will spend more than 17 years in prison. The U.S. Attorney's Office reports Neri was convicted of working with his 30 year old brother, and were in possession of more than six pounds of meth.
Council Bluffs Police investigating suspicious death after body found in river
The Council Bluffs Police Department is investigating after a 30-year-old man was found dead in the Missouri River on Friday.
KETV.com
Woman pleads no contest in felony animal neglect case in Millard
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha woman pled no contest to one count of felony animal neglect/abandonment with serious injury on Monday. Dozens of dead animals were discovered in 47-year-old Jaime Kimbrough's home in August 2021. KETV NewsWatch 7 was there when the Nebraska Humane Society responded to the scene...
KETV.com
18-year-old arrested for murder of woman outside Plattsmouth
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Cass County Nebraska investigators arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday for the murder of a woman in her home south of Plattsmouth. Jabari Parsons is held on suspicion of first degree murder in the death of Mary Blackwell. Blackwell, 55, was found in the living room of...
US Marshals Service Says Homicide Suspect Has Ties To Iowa
(Kearney, NE) — The US Marshals Service says a homicide suspect it is searching for has ties to Iowa. Authorities say 25-year-old Romeo Chambers is wanted for a homicide in Kearney, Nebraska, and a robbery in Omaha. KETV reports evidence has led investigators to Des Moines and Kansas City. The US Marshals say Chambers should be considered armed and dangerous – and anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact them as soon as possible. A 10-thousand dollars reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
1011now.com
