Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Labor Day schedule announced for Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City offices will be closed for Labor Day, Sept. 5; and the city council meeting is moved to Sept.6, according to a release from the city. Due to the holiday, next Monday’s trash collection is scheduled for Tuesday with Tuesday to Friday collections remaining the same for Labor Day Week, leave out until collected.
KEVN
‘Show them that we do care’ in neighborhoods affected by recent violence
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Recent violence in Rapid City left many communities stunned. Rapid City Police Department’s community engagement division has been hard at work to keep people bonded together. Earlier this month, a fatal shooting on Surfwood Drive began the line of recent violence, and since there...
KEVN
Annual Wags & Waves event is set for Sept. 4
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The seventh annual Wags & Waves fundraiser hosted by the Humane Society of the Black Hills is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Jimmy Hilton Pool at Sioux Park. According to a release from the city, a $5 donation per animal is requested at the...
KEVN
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender will not seek re-election in 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After serving two terms as mayor of South Dakota’s second largest city, Steve Allender confirmed to KOTA Territory News that he does not plan to seek re-election in 2023. “One of my favorite questions people ask me is whether or not we have term...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEVN
Pet of the week: Tux
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A new fluffy fur ball has arrived at the Humane Society of the Black Hills!. Tux is looking for a place that will let him reenact Home Alone. He prefers a quiet house with no small children because he prefers to cuddle with you alone, and although he is 8 years old, he is still a confident feline with full potential.
KEVN
Two Rapid City figure skaters bring gold back to the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills are well known for gold, but two Rapid City figure skaters brought back their own gold to the region. Hunter Widvey and Joelle Simpson earned gold medals in a figure skating testing track called Moves in the Field. Simpson also earned a gold medal in Solo Free Dance.
KEVN
Once again, it’s rally time but with Mustangs
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The City of Riders is at it again; the Sturgis Mustang Rally starts Tuesday, and soon those “Pony” cars will be driving around the Black Hills. The annual event every Labor Day weekend has grown over the years, and now people bring their flashy cars from all over the county.
KEVN
The summer heat is refusing to surrender
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tonight, we will see temperatures in the 50s, possibly 40s for some locations. The skies tonight will be mostly clear with a few stray clouds possible. Tuesday will look to be dry and hot with temperatures in the upper 80s. Thursday looks like it will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEVN
Device helps woman cope with diabetes
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Approximately 34 million Americans suffer from diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and as the prevalence of the disease rises, so, too, does the number of people who suffer from diabetic neuropathy. According to the Mayo Clinic, diabetic neuropathy is a...
KEVN
SD Mines football team gears up for season opener
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -After finishing last season with a 6-5 record the South Dakota Mines football team is determined to build on that success this season. The Hardrockers open things up Thursday when the play at Missouri S&T.
KEVN
One lucky car owner drove away with the ‘cutest car award’ at Deadwood Kool Nites
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - Kool Deadwood Nites in Deadwood wrapped up Sunday and some lucky people walked away with special awards. For the first time ever one car owner left Deadwood with “the cutest car” award. Leonard Jennings of Wyoming won the first-of-its-kind award, for his 1956 BMW...
KEVN
Libertarian U.S. House candidate speaks to Penn. Co. Democrats
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington County Democratic Party held its monthly business meeting this week, and their guest speaker was Dusty Johnson’s opponent for U.S. House in Novembers election. The catch? He’s not even a Democrat. Collin Duprel of the Libertarian Party is the only one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEVN
Softball, sportsmanship celebrated at Native American World Series
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The final game has been played in this year’s Native American World series, but the bonds and memories made at the tournament will last much longer. Ben Burns has the details at Star of the West Sports Complex.
Comments / 0