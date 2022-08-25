ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

KEVN

Labor Day schedule announced for Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City offices will be closed for Labor Day, Sept. 5; and the city council meeting is moved to Sept.6, according to a release from the city. Due to the holiday, next Monday’s trash collection is scheduled for Tuesday with Tuesday to Friday collections remaining the same for Labor Day Week, leave out until collected.
KEVN

Annual Wags & Waves event is set for Sept. 4

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The seventh annual Wags & Waves fundraiser hosted by the Humane Society of the Black Hills is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Jimmy Hilton Pool at Sioux Park. According to a release from the city, a $5 donation per animal is requested at the...
KEVN

Pet of the week: Tux

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A new fluffy fur ball has arrived at the Humane Society of the Black Hills!. Tux is looking for a place that will let him reenact Home Alone. He prefers a quiet house with no small children because he prefers to cuddle with you alone, and although he is 8 years old, he is still a confident feline with full potential.
KEVN

Two Rapid City figure skaters bring gold back to the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills are well known for gold, but two Rapid City figure skaters brought back their own gold to the region. Hunter Widvey and Joelle Simpson earned gold medals in a figure skating testing track called Moves in the Field. Simpson also earned a gold medal in Solo Free Dance.
KEVN

Once again, it’s rally time but with Mustangs

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The City of Riders is at it again; the Sturgis Mustang Rally starts Tuesday, and soon those “Pony” cars will be driving around the Black Hills. The annual event every Labor Day weekend has grown over the years, and now people bring their flashy cars from all over the county.
KEVN

The summer heat is refusing to surrender

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tonight, we will see temperatures in the 50s, possibly 40s for some locations. The skies tonight will be mostly clear with a few stray clouds possible. Tuesday will look to be dry and hot with temperatures in the upper 80s. Thursday looks like it will...
KEVN

Device helps woman cope with diabetes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Approximately 34 million Americans suffer from diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and as the prevalence of the disease rises, so, too, does the number of people who suffer from diabetic neuropathy. According to the Mayo Clinic, diabetic neuropathy is a...
KEVN

SD Mines football team gears up for season opener

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -After finishing last season with a 6-5 record the South Dakota Mines football team is determined to build on that success this season. The Hardrockers open things up Thursday when the play at Missouri S&T.
