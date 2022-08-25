Read full article on original website
Why Is No One Listening to the NJ DEP? 7 Environmental Lawsuits, Defendants Ignored NJ DEP Orders for Years
Lawsuits concern a variety of severe environmental health hazards at sites spanning across the state.Morristown Minute. NJ Files 7 Environmental Lawsuits concerning a broad array of chemical pollutants in sites across Newark, Linden, Ewing, Rahway, Elmwood Park Borough, and Middlesex Borough.
Developer says deal to remake Newark hospital into high school is off
A developer who agreed to remake a former hospital in Newark into a high school and lease it to the district said Friday that the deal was off, and he would convert the building into apartments instead. “The lease is void,” developer Albert Nigri told NJ Advance Media in a...
boozyburbs.com
Fort Lee is Home to New Jersey’s Best Cheeseburger
Yelp has shared their list for the Top cheeseburger in every state ( ). Regardless of preference, readers can use to find themselves the “dreamiest cheeseburgers” according to the post. The list was culled by identifying businesses in the food and restaurant category on Yelp, with a large...
New Jersey Assemblyman Greg McGuckin Sued by GOP for Allegedly Stealing Party Funds
TOMS RIVER, NJ – In the hours before Ocean County Sherif Mastronardy’s embarrassing loss to...
