ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutley, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
essexnewsdaily.com

AG, NJDEP announce seven new environmental enforcement actions

TRENTON, NJ — Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced Aug. 24 the filing of seven new environmental enforcement actions across the state. Six of the environmental justice lawsuits center on a broad array of chemical pollutants that have tainted...
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Rafael Holdings sells Newark building and 800-car garage for $49.4M

Rafael Holdings recently sold its building that houses its headquarters in Newark and an 800-car public garage for $49.4 million. The Newark-based early-stage novel cancer and immune metabolism therapeutics company said affiliates of the Sinai Equity Group purchased the property at 520 Broad St. Rafael Holdings said it expects net...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Nutley, NJ
Business
City
Hackensack, NJ
City
Nutley, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Murphy backing Guy for Hudson County Executive

Gov. Phil Murphy appears to have endorsed Craig J. Guy for the Democratic nomination for Hudson County Executive in 2023. Murphy will headline a summer barbecue in Jersey City next month to launch Guy’s campaign to succeed Tom DeGise, a six-term incumbent who is not seeking re-election. This is...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Eisai
Daily Voice

Popular Bergen County Pizzeria To Shutter

A Bergen County pizzeria that became one of the most popular in the area in just three years of business is shutting its doors. Tavolino announced its last day in business will be Saturday, Sept. 3. Located at 435 Paterson Ave., in Wallington, Tavolino opened in 2019 and was featured...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Eisai Inc#Eisai Co Ltd
boozyburbs.com

Fort Lee is Home to New Jersey’s Best Cheeseburger

Yelp has shared their list for the Top cheeseburger in every state ( ). Regardless of preference, readers can use to find themselves the “dreamiest cheeseburgers” according to the post. The list was culled by identifying businesses in the food and restaurant category on Yelp, with a large...
FORT LEE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Daily Voice

Popular NJ Doc ID'd As Motorcyclist Killed In PA Crash

The head doctor and founder of two popular medical facilities in New Jersey has died in a motorcycle crash in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. Doctor Dimitry Rabkin, 59, of Cliffside Park, NJ, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash by a deputy coroner with the Lancaster County Coroner's Office at 4:19 p.m. on Saturday, August 27.
CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy