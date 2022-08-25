Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
Tyler M Domek
Tyler Domek, 29, of Jamestown, ND passed away Saturday evening, August 27, 2022 at Sanford Health, Fargo from liver complications. Tyler was born July 7, 1993, in Jamestown, the son of Timothy F. Domek and Amy L. Flaig. He grew up in Jamestown and moved with his family to Buchanan, ND when he was in the 6th grade. Tyler was a farmhand for Kim Lees while in high school and graduated from Pingree-Buchanan High School in 2012. He worked as a welder for Duratech, Jamestown until 2021, and most recently worked for Hillerud Construction.
newsdakota.com
Jamestown, Valley City Named Tree City USA Communities
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – 54 communities from across the state will be recognized at the 32ND Trees Bowl and Awards Ceremony sponsored by the North Dakota Forest Service and North Dakota State University. Honorees will be celebrated at the Fargodome on Saturday, September 10th, 2022. The Trees Awards recognize...
newsdakota.com
Binford Man Injured In Rollover
CCOPERSTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Binford, N.D. man was seriously injured in a rollover on Sunday, August 28th about 1:30 pm. The Highway Patrol said a 2008 Dodge Ram 2500 was westbound on Hwy. 1 near MM 119, about 7 miles west of Cooperstown. The Dodge was towing a 2012 Elite Mfg gooseneck, flatbed trailer with scrap metal on the trailer. While westbound, the right rear tire of the Dodge separated from the vehicle. Because of the tire separation, the driver of the Dodge lost control. The vehicle combination entered the north ditch, and the Dodge rolled onto its top. The trailer came to rest on the top of the truck in the ditch.
newsdakota.com
Zalumskis Second Half Goal Leads Jamestown Over Williston
WILLISTON, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – After drawing 2-2 against Century and earning a point on Thursday night, the Blue Jays picked up three more points on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Williston. Williston’s Sebastian Morales put the Coyotes on the board in the fourth minute off of an assist...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsdakota.com
Bjerke Family $50K Donation To VCBC Public Library
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Bjerke brothers of Travis, Tyler and Trevor donated $50,000 to the Valley City Barnes County Public Library. Travis Bjerke said our mother Diane dedicated to learning, emphasized this early by reading children’s books to us. He said what better way to honor our parents who instilled education as the bedrock for us than to donate $50,000 for two remodeling projects and their ongoing children’s library programming.
newsdakota.com
No. 2 Jimmies Sweep The Master’s for Seventh Straight Win
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (jimmiepride.com) — The second-ranked University of Jamestown volleyball team finished off a perfect weekend at the Electric City Invite with a sweep of The Master’s (Calif.) Saturday afternoon. Set scores were 25-17, 30-28, 25-23. After losing their opening match in the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge, the Jimmies have reeled off eight straight wins and will look to continue their winning streak into the Sioux City tournament next Friday and Saturday.
newsdakota.com
Fargo Officers Cleared in Shooting Involving Jamestown Man
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has ruled that the actions of three Fargo police officers who were part of a deadly shooting in early July were justified. 28 year-old Shane Netterville of Jamestown died after he was shot in the chest by 11 year...
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liners X-Country Results: Girls Sweep Podium
Jamestown, N.D. (NEWSDAKOTA.com) – Valley City Cross Country traveled to Jamestown for a dual at Parkhurst Rec. Area. The girls 5K had a perfect score as they beat Jamestown 15-47. Junior Reagan Berg placed first in the event with sophomore Greta Goven second and 7th grader Brynn Lueck third.
RELATED PEOPLE
newsdakota.com
James River Senior Center Raises Money for Meals on Wheels
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Hundreds attended the 2nd Annual James River Senior Center (JRSC) Community Carnival on Saturday, Aug. 27 in Klaus Park. The purpose of the event was to raise funds for their Meals on Wheels program, which provides meals to vulnerable citizens in the community. Office Manager...
newsdakota.com
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Great news, the levees are disappearing, Thank you to our Valley City Employees, the team of contractors & FEMA as removal is moving along nicely. Citizens, please be patient as crews will be cleaning & seeding areas where levees were placed. For your safety,...
newsdakota.com
VCSU and FCCU Team up for Annual VCSU Ag Bowl
VALLEY CITY (VCSU) – Valley City State University and First Community Credit Union are once again teaming up to present the 4th Annual VCSU Ag Bowl on Thursday, Sept. 1. The event is planned around VCSU’s home opener football game against Concordia College-Moorhead. Ag Bowl festivities, presented by First Community Credit Union, will start at 5 p.m. with a free meal, pre-game tailgating and numerous fun activities.
newsdakota.com
U Drive. U Text. U Pay. Begins Sept. 1
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NDDOT) – Distracted driving is dangerous and often deadly. Law enforcement across the state will have extra patrols the month of September to enforce the law on distracted driving for the U Drive. U Text. U Pay. enforcement period. 151 citations were issued for distracted driving during...
Comments / 0