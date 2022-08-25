Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
Anne Hathaway Is Starring In A Movie Based On Harry Styles Fan-Fic
Get ready for Anne Hathaway to spark a steamy romance with Harry Styles. Well, not the actual Styles, more like the idea of him. Hathaway’s next starring role will be in a new movie with some very interesting source material: One Direction fan-fic. Yep, Anne Hathaway’s The Idea of You will bring an iconic piece of Harry Styles fan faction to life on the big screen.
Elite Daily
Fans Think Taylor's VMAs Appearance Is 1 Big Reputation (TV) Easter Egg
Taylor Swift’s appearance at the 2022 VMAs had everyone talking, not only because she looked gorgeous, but her appearance sparked a major fan theory. That’s right: Swifties are convinced the singer’s silver sequined dress included an easter egg toward her next re-recorded album — and it might be a nod to a very memorable 2009 VMAs moment.
Elite Daily
Britney Finally Released Her Comeback Single And She's Celebrating With Iconic Videos
The Princess of Pop is back! Britney Spears released her first new song since the end of her 13-year conservatorship on Aug. 26, and it’s the perfect return to the dance floor. The collab with Elton John, called “Hold Me Closer,” has a fun electro-pop vibe that already has fans excited about the pop-star’s return to music after six years away. Although Spears had been teasing the track on Instagram in the days leading up to its release, Spears surprised everyone by deleting her Instagram entirely ahead of the drop. But she hasn’t gone totally ghost — after a hiatus since January, Spears returned to Twitter to celebrate the success of her new music, and Britney Spears’ tweets about “Hold Me Closer” show just how excited she is to be making music again.
Elite Daily
Taylor Was Nicki’s Biggest Barb At The VMAs
Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj have not always seen eye-to-eye, but Swift proved that she’s still a Barb at the 2022 VMAs. During Minaj’s iconic performance, Swift enthusiastically sang along to every song without skipping a beat, especially Minaj’s catchy hit “Super Bass.” Despite their differences in the past, during the Aug. 28 show, Swift gave Minaj her flowers with a standing ovation and encouraged everyone around her to do the same.
RELATED PEOPLE
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
talentrecap.com
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding
Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
Elite Daily
Taylor Swift VMAs Look Was Champagne Problems To The Max
Taylor Swift surprised everyone by showing up on the MTV Video Music Awards black carpet. Not only was this her first appearance at a major awards show in literally years, but she did not come to play. Swift’s decadent Oscar de la Renta look was champagne problems to the max. She was literally dripping in crystals and strutted in looking like the dictionary definition of a million bucks. Of course, Swift wore a classic red lip and a black winged liner to complete the look.
Elite Daily
OMG, Bad Bunny And His Male Backup Dancer Kissed At The VMAs
Bad Bunny gave one of the most electrifying performances at the 2022 VMAs. The star, who’s currently in the middle of his World’s Hottest Tour, performed his hit single “Tití Me Preguntó” on the awards show remotely from Yankee Stadium in New York City. He lit up the stage, and at one point, Bad Bunny even kissed two of his backup dancers live on TV, including one male dancer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elite Daily
“It's Corn” Kid’s Viral TikTok Is A Song You Can Stream For A Corntastic Time
Videos go viral every day, but only the most enduring internet moments are remixed into official songs. The “It’s Corn” kid definitely qualifies as the latter, and now Tariq has a hit to remind you exactly how great the “big lump with knobs” truly is. If anything “has the juice,” it’s the “It’s Corn” kid’s viral TikTok transformed into a song that might be an unexpected fall banger.
Elite Daily
Johnny Depp Made A Surprise VMAs Appearance, But You Probs Missed It
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards had a very strange party-crasher. Shortly after the Aug. 28 show started, a mysterious figure floated above the stage. It was a quick moment, but yes, that was Johnny Depp appearing at the 2022 VMAs as the show’s mascot, the Moon Person. And the actor wasted no time celebrating his surprise TV return with an Instagram joke.
Tomorrow Morning review – a married couple chronicle their relationship in song
The road from stage to screen can be a rocky path: a musical should not, for instance, unfold as a string of music videos but establish a coherent visual language. It’s this that is lacking in Nick Winston’s reworking of his own stage production of the same title.
Elite Daily
BLACKPINK’s Lisa Just Made History At The VMAs
BLACKPINK’s Lisa scored a major victory at the 2022 VMAs by taking home the Best K-Pop award for her debut solo single “Lalisa,” which she dropped last September. According to Rolling Stone, the win made Lisa the first solo female K-pop star and Korean soloist overall to win a VMA. Of course, fans (and her fellow bandmates!) couldn’t be prouder of her for making history.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elite Daily
Wait, Why Wasn't This Bachelorette "Villain" At The "Men Tell All"?
Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia don’t stand for any disrespect in Season 19 of The Bachelorette, and that’s why the bestie duo sent Hayden Markowitz packing after Week 4. Markowitz had plenty to say when he told Gabby she was “rough around the edges”... oh, and also that time when he called both Bachelorettes “b*tches” who “don’t hold a candle to [his] ex. So, why didn’t the ever-chatty Hayden feel like telling all with the rest of the men on Aug. 29?
Elite Daily
House Of The Dragon's Intro Music Has Twitter Feeling All The Nostalgia
House of the Dragon Episode 1 may have rubbed fans the wrong way with its some of its overt callbacks to the original Game of Thrones series — I mean seriously, did they really *need* to reference the White Walkers roughly 200 years before they would come to invade Westeros? But Episode 2 had an even more on-the-nose GOT tie-in, and yet fans actually loved it. The memes about House of the Dragon copying the Game of Thrones theme music for its opening credits show how just the right touch of nostalgia will get fans totally on board.
Elite Daily
OMG, Taylor Announced Her New Album's Release Date At The VMAs
Well, now I know why Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Swift won Video of the Year for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” during the final few moments of the awards show, and she used her acceptance speech to make a major announcement. Swifties, mark your calendars, because Swift said her next album is dropping on October 21.
Elite Daily
Sabrina Carpenter's VMAs Look Is Pure Flower Power
The VMAs are a time for stars to showcase some of their most fun and iconic fashion moments, and some celebs take the opportunity to do something funky (Lady Gaga’s meat dress anyone?) while others go for a stand-out classic look. And this year, Sabrina Carpenter’s 2022 VMAs look definitely understood the assignment. The “Because I Liked a Boy” singer came to slay the red carpet in a totally groovy cut-out sequin flower dress that was a must-see on the red carpet. The floor-length gown was designed by Moschino and you can see the playful elements that Moschino designer Jeremy Scott is known for throughout the piece.
Elite Daily
Lil Nas X’s VMAs Look Finally Gave Him The Halo He Deserves
Lil Nas X is a certified red carpet icon. He’s mastered drama, pomp, and sequins, and naturally, his 2022 VMAs look was everything. Believe me when say you’ve never seen anything like this Harris Reed look before.
The Teacher’s Pet: hit podcast thrust Lynette Dawson’s 1982 disappearance into the spotlight
The Teacher’s Pet podcast, which has been inextricably linked with the murder trial of Christopher Michael Dawson, won the highest accolade in Australian journalism for Hedley Thomas and Slade Gibson and has been downloaded 60m times internationally. The judges who awarded the pair the 2018 Gold Walkley award said...
Elite Daily
Hero Fiennes Tiffin Just Confirmed A Fifth After Movie Has Already Been Filmed
The Sept. 7 release of After Ever Happy won’t mark the end of the romantic movie saga. Fans of the beloved After series will have already seen four chapters of Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) and Hardin Scott’s (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) roller-coaster relationship, and now it’s confirmed that a fifth is on its way. In a post on the After Instagram page, Fiennes Tiffin dropped a cheeky announcement that the fifth After movie, called After Everything, has already been filmed, so here’s all the details we know about Hessa’s next drama.
Elite Daily
I’m Bowing Down To Dove Cameron’s ‘90s Punk Queen VMAs ‘Fit
Dove Cameron is fresh off of the success of her hit single “Boyfriend.” On the red carpet with host Nessa, Cameron said she wasn’t expecting the song to be heard by the masses and certainly wasn’t expecting the queer anthem to be such a hit. Of course, Cameron’s music is bangin’, but the real show stopper of the night was the totally ‘90s-inspired punk look she wore on the MTV Video Music Awards signature black carpet. For the 2022 VMAs, Cameron delivered such an edgy look that I watched her move in it for under 30 seconds and immediately became obsessed.
Comments / 0