wbrn.com
UPDATE: MSP arrest suspect in fatal hit and run case
Michigan State Police arrested a Barryton man accused of a fatal hit and run in Isabella County. Last Thursday, a local resident discovered an elderly woman deceased on the edge of Weidman Road east of Gilmore Road, according to a press release. Troopers say it appears the elderly woman was...
wsgw.com
Child’s Body Found in Montrose Township, Suspect Arrested
The body of a child was found in a ditch in Genesee County last Thursday. Police responded to the 9400 block of North Moorish Road in Montrose Township around 1:30 p.m. after a resident called 9-1-1 saying there were possible human remains in the ditch. State police also arrived with a mobile crime lab at the request of Montrose Township Police.
Morning Sun
Hit-and-run suspect released pending further investigation
A 19-year-old Barryton man arrested late Thursday for a hit-and-run crash that killed an Isabella County woman was released pending further investigation. The alleged driver was jailed from late Thursday until late Friday but was let out of jail without being formally charged. Criminal charges are still expected as state...
Newaygo County Sheriff: Man Dies After Crashing Into Tree During Car Chase
A man died on Monday after crashing his car into a tree during a chase in Wilcox Township, according to Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office. After being called to a Wilcox Township home for a complaint of shots fired, deputies began looking for the suspect’s car: a red Dodge Charger.
Police release additional details of Bay County homicide, killing of suspect
BANGOR TWP, MI — Police have released extra details on the recent killing of two people inside a Bangor Township apartment complex, one of whom was killed by police gunfire. However, the decedents’ names have not yet been disclosed. The Michigan State Police confirmed a 27-year-old woman was...
Child’s body found in Montrose Township ditch rattles community
MONTROSE TWP., MI – Toy cars and stuffed animals surround a white cross staked in a ditch on Morrish Road, just south of Dodge Road in Montrose Township. Blue balloons and flowers stand out as bright colors in an otherwise green habitat, tucked in between stretches of overgrown fields and wooded areas.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest man after meth, cocaine found during traffic stop
GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested Saturday night in Otsego County after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of drugs and paraphernalia. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers stopped a vehicle on Marlette Road at about 9 p.m. in Otsego Lake Township. Police said the driver, a 30-year-old man from Shepherd, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and analogues.
MSP investigating after Bay County Sheriff's deputy shoots, kills murder suspect
A suspect is dead after being shot by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy early Sunday morning. Michigan State Police say they’re investigating the incident, which happened around 3:30 a.m. in Bangor Township.
Police find child’s body in a ditch, man arrested
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child’s body that was found in a ditch. The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
nbc25news.com
Two dead after officer involved shooting in Bangor Twp., deputy placed on paid leave
BANGOR TWP, Mich.- UPDATE: According to Bay County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments. When they arrived, they found a victim, dead, inside an apartment and made contact with an armed suspect. Investigators say the suspect is dead and that...
Morning Sun
Woman killed in apparent hit-and-run near Weidman
Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Thursday morning in northwest Isabella County. She was found in a ditch on Weidman Road east of Gilmore Road, near Windmill Drive and east of Weidman, and had apparently been there several hours. Debris was found in the...
nbc25news.com
Breaking: Police investigating body found in Genesee County
Breaking: Michigan State Police and Montrose Township Police are investigating after a body was found in Montrose Township. Details are extremely limited. But Michigan State Police confirm the Montrose Police Department requested the MSP lab respond Thursday night on August 25, 2022. Mid-Michigan NOW reached out to Montrose Police Department,...
Man accused of killing two women booked in Kent Co. jail
A man accused of killing a woman in Kent County almost 26 years ago is now in the Kent County Jail.
‘This was a justified killing,’ says defense attorney after jury acquits Saginaw man of murder
SAGINAW, MI — After less than two hours of deliberation, a jury exonerated a Saginaw man accused of fatal shooting another man during a fight on a West Side street, finding he acted in defense of his brother. Jurors in the trial of Delvon M. Jackson, 23, delivered their...
WNEM
Woman found dead after hit-and-run in Isabella Co.
ISABELLA Co., Mich. (WNEM) -Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Isabella County. It happened the morning of Aug. 25 on Weidman Road near Gilmore Road northwest of Beal City High School. Troopers said a resident found an elderly woman’s body on the edge of the road. Investigators...
Liberty Bridge partial reopening date changing due to supply chain issues, unforeseen delays
BAY CITY, MI - Bay City Bridge Partners is hosting another Coffee with the Crew event on Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 9 - 9:30 a.m. at the Doubletree Riverfront Hotel Grille Lounge. Attendees will get to learn more about when they can expect lanes to reopen on the Liberty Bridge and how the project is going.
Police warn shoppers to protect purses following recent thefts
Police are asking the public to stay vigilant after a recent streak of purse thefts in parking lots across the Kent County area.
Woman testifies to seeing uncle shot dead in front of her on Saginaw street
SAGINAW, MI — Testifying from the witness stand, a Saginaw woman recalled seeing her uncle, whom she referred to as her “protector,” fatally shot down on a West Side street. To the attorney defending the alleged shooter, though, the situation was an avoidable one provoked by the woman, one in which his client only acted to defend others.
GRPD: Suspect shot after pointing gun at officers
A man who officials say pointed a gun at police is expected to survive after being shot by officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department.
nbc25news.com
Michigan State Police confirms missing Shiawassee County teen has been found safe
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. - UPDATE: Brock has been located and is safe. EMA canceled. An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 16-year-old out of Laingsburg. Brock Thomas Johnston was last seen in the area of Laingsburg High School on Woodbury Rd. Police say he was last seen on...
