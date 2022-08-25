Read full article on original website
Related
‘Euphoria’ Star Barbie Ferreira Joins Ariana DeBose in Thriller ‘House of Spoils’
“Euphoria” star Barbie Ferreira is set to join Ariana DeBose in the cast of “House of Spoils,” a psychological thriller from Amazon Studios and Blumhouse. Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy (“Blow the Man Down”) will direct the feature film based on their own script and original idea.
Netflix Executive Tendo Nagenda to Exit as Streamer Restructures Film Unit
One of Netflix’s top film executives, Tendo Nagenda, is exiting the streamer on Sept. 1, TheWrap has learned. Nagenda, who has been with Netflix since 2018 and reported directly to Global Head of Film Scott Stuber, led some of the decisions around Netflix’s bigger budget, four-quadrant titles, including “Extraction,” this summer’s “The Gray Man” and the upcoming “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Nagenda was offered the opportunity to remain with the streamer in a producing role but opted to pursue other opportunities.
How to Watch Sylvester Stallone’s Superhero Movie ‘Samaritan’
Never count Sylvester Stallone out. The 76-year-old actor, who rose to prominence in movies like “Rocky” and “First Blood,” has an uncanny knack for reinvention. And his latest career refresh begins today, with the release of “Samaritan,” a riff on the typical superhero story. The heat generated by his latest project will definitely continue into the near future – this fall he stars in Paramount+’s “Tulsa King,” from “Yellowstone” mastermind Taylor Sheridan; and he’s got “The Expendables 4” in the works, for release in the not-too-distant future. Everything’s coming up Sly!
Sydney Sweeney to Star In and Produce Adaptation of Upcoming Novel ‘The Registration’
Sony Pictures has landed the rights to “The Registration,” a forthcoming novel by Madison Lawson and attached Sydney Sweeney to star and Brad Fuller to produce, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. “The Night House” writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski will adapt the upcoming novel and Sweeney...
RELATED PEOPLE
How to Watch ‘Funny Pages': Is the New A24 Film Streaming?
Home to films like “Lady Bird,” “Eighth Grade” and “Mid90s,” A24 is synonymous with a certain brand of indie, auteur-driven coming-of-age story. The company’s latest is “Funny Pages,” the debut feature film from writer-director Owen Kline (who you might recognize as Frank from “The Squid and the Whale”). Set in the suburbs of New Jersey, “Funny Pages” follows Robert (Daniel Zolghadri), a talented high schooler determined to make his way as a cartoonist. When his beloved teacher suddenly passes away, he rebels against his upper-middle class upbringing and abandons future plans to attend art school.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Teaser Trailer Promises ‘All Will Be Revealed’ (Video)
The official teaser trailer for “Yellowstone” Season 5 has arrived, warning viewers “All will be revealed.”. Paramount Network revealed the first look at the new season during Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards. “We’ll show the world who we are and what we do,” a voiceover loomed over clips from the series’ newest installment.
talentrecap.com
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding
Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
The Best and Worst Moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards did not disappoint, with guest appearances, performances and of course winner celebrations. We've rounded up the highlights of this year's ceremony from performances, winners' celebrations and more. Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X accepted the moon man for "Best Collaboration," and Harlow shouted Nas...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Watch ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing': Is the Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton Film Streaming?
Tilda Swinton must decide what wishes to make, or whether to make them at all, when she discovers a Djinn (genie) played by Idris Elba in the latest film from “Mad Max: Fury Road” director George Miller. It’s based on “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye,” a collection...
‘WandaVision’ Filmmaker Matt Shakman in Early Talks to Direct Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Reboot
“Fantastic Four” is close to finding a new director, as “WandaVision” filmmaker Matt Shakman is in early talks to direct the film at Marvel, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. The MCU film is scheduled for release on Nov. 8, 2024. Marvel did not...
Why ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ Tanked at the Box Office
George Miller’s art house film starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba made just $2.9 million against a $60 million production budget. If the producers of George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” had a Djinn grant them three wishes, you can bet they might wish for more money.
Apple TV+’s ‘Sugar’ Rounds Out Cast Opposite Lead Colin Farrell
Apple TV+’s “Sugar” — starring Colin Farrell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Academy Award nominee Amy Ryan — has rounded out its star studded cast with Emmy award-winner James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Alex Hernandez and Lindsay Pulsipher, Apple announced Monday. Plot details are scarce but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass Join Emily Blunt and Chris Evans in ‘The Pain Hustlers’ for Netflix
Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James and Chloe Coleman are attached to join Emily Blunt and Chris Evans in the cast of “The Pain Hustlers,” director David Yates’ feature film for Netflix. Production on “The Pain Hustlers” kicked off this month. The...
Ezra Miller Meets With Warner Bros. Execs About the Future of ‘The Flash’
Ezra Miller and his agent met with Warner Bros.’ film heads on Wednesday in what TheWrap has learned was described as a “very positive” meeting about the future of the upcoming DC film “The Flash.”. Miller and his agent Scott Metzger met with new WB film...
How to Watch ‘Breaking': Is the John Boyega Thriller Streaming?
John Boyega stars as a Marine veteran in “Breaking,” a dramatic thriller that documents the injustices felt by service members once they’ve returned to civilian life. Based on the real life of Brian Brown-Easley, a former lance corporal in the Marine Corps, much of the plot follows a 2018 article written by Aaron Gell. After separating from the service with an honorable discharge in 2005, Brian returns home to Georgia, plagued by mental health challenges. When his disability check from the VA did not arrive in 2017, he turned to a dangerous solution to his financial trouble.
‘Resident Evil’ Canceled at Netflix After 1 Season
Netflix has canceled “Resident Evil” after one season, TheWrap has confirmed. The eight-episode horror series, based on the game franchise of the same name, premiered on the streamer July 14. The cancellation is unsurprising given the series’ mixed-to-negative critical and audience response: On Metacritic, “Resident Evil” holds a...
‘House of the Dragon’ Star Milly Alcock on Her Journey to the HBO Hit
HBO’s long-awaited “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” premiered to a huge audience last Sunday, courting nearly 10 million viewers on premiere night, and making actress Milly Alcock, who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, not one, but two of the top Google trending topics related to the show.
Danny Huston Joins Bill Skarsgård in ‘The Crow’ Reimagining
“The Crow,” a reimagining that seems to be finally happening, has just announced the casting of Danny Huston in an undisclosed role. (If you think that role is anything besides “major bad guy,” we could offer you a great deal on the Brooklyn Bridge.) Huston joins the...
‘Blockbuster’ First Look: Randall Park Tries to Save the Home Video Store in Netflix Series (Photos)
Remember Blockbuster? In its latest series, Netflix is exploring the end of the home video store, and a first look at the project suggests the plot includes quite a few shenanigans. “Blockbuster” will follow Timmy Yoon, played by Randall Park, who is an analog dreamer living in a 5G world....
Matt Shakman Exits as Director of ‘Star Trek’ Sequel
Matt Shakman will no longer direct the upcoming sequel to “Star Trek” that will reunite the cast led by Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, a rep for Paramount told TheWrap. “Matt Shakman is an incredibly talented filmmaker, and we regret the timing didn’t align for him to direct our upcoming Star Trek film. We are grateful for his many contributions, are excited about the creative vision of this next chapter and look forward to bringing it to audiences all around world,” Paramount said in a statement.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0