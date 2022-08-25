Never count Sylvester Stallone out. The 76-year-old actor, who rose to prominence in movies like “Rocky” and “First Blood,” has an uncanny knack for reinvention. And his latest career refresh begins today, with the release of “Samaritan,” a riff on the typical superhero story. The heat generated by his latest project will definitely continue into the near future – this fall he stars in Paramount+’s “Tulsa King,” from “Yellowstone” mastermind Taylor Sheridan; and he’s got “The Expendables 4” in the works, for release in the not-too-distant future. Everything’s coming up Sly!

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO