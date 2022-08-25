ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Executive Tendo Nagenda to Exit as Streamer Restructures Film Unit

One of Netflix’s top film executives, Tendo Nagenda, is exiting the streamer on Sept. 1, TheWrap has learned. Nagenda, who has been with Netflix since 2018 and reported directly to Global Head of Film Scott Stuber, led some of the decisions around Netflix’s bigger budget, four-quadrant titles, including “Extraction,” this summer’s “The Gray Man” and the upcoming “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Nagenda was offered the opportunity to remain with the streamer in a producing role but opted to pursue other opportunities.
How to Watch Sylvester Stallone’s Superhero Movie ‘Samaritan’

Never count Sylvester Stallone out. The 76-year-old actor, who rose to prominence in movies like “Rocky” and “First Blood,” has an uncanny knack for reinvention. And his latest career refresh begins today, with the release of “Samaritan,” a riff on the typical superhero story. The heat generated by his latest project will definitely continue into the near future – this fall he stars in Paramount+’s “Tulsa King,” from “Yellowstone” mastermind Taylor Sheridan; and he’s got “The Expendables 4” in the works, for release in the not-too-distant future. Everything’s coming up Sly!
How to Watch ‘Funny Pages': Is the New A24 Film Streaming?

Home to films like “Lady Bird,” “Eighth Grade” and “Mid90s,” A24 is synonymous with a certain brand of indie, auteur-driven coming-of-age story. The company’s latest is “Funny Pages,” the debut feature film from writer-director Owen Kline (who you might recognize as Frank from “The Squid and the Whale”). Set in the suburbs of New Jersey, “Funny Pages” follows Robert (Daniel Zolghadri), a talented high schooler determined to make his way as a cartoonist. When his beloved teacher suddenly passes away, he rebels against his upper-middle class upbringing and abandons future plans to attend art school.
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding

Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
The Best and Worst Moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards did not disappoint, with guest appearances, performances and of course winner celebrations. We've rounded up the highlights of this year's ceremony from performances, winners' celebrations and more. Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X accepted the moon man for "Best Collaboration," and Harlow shouted Nas...
Why ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ Tanked at the Box Office

George Miller’s art house film starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba made just $2.9 million against a $60 million production budget. If the producers of George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” had a Djinn grant them three wishes, you can bet they might wish for more money.
Apple TV+’s ‘Sugar’ Rounds Out Cast Opposite Lead Colin Farrell

Apple TV+’s “Sugar” — starring Colin Farrell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Academy Award nominee Amy Ryan — has rounded out its star studded cast with Emmy award-winner James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Alex Hernandez and Lindsay Pulsipher, Apple announced Monday. Plot details are scarce but...
How to Watch ‘Breaking': Is the John Boyega Thriller Streaming?

John Boyega stars as a Marine veteran in “Breaking,” a dramatic thriller that documents the injustices felt by service members once they’ve returned to civilian life. Based on the real life of Brian Brown-Easley, a former lance corporal in the Marine Corps, much of the plot follows a 2018 article written by Aaron Gell. After separating from the service with an honorable discharge in 2005, Brian returns home to Georgia, plagued by mental health challenges. When his disability check from the VA did not arrive in 2017, he turned to a dangerous solution to his financial trouble.
‘Resident Evil’ Canceled at Netflix After 1 Season

Netflix has canceled “Resident Evil” after one season, TheWrap has confirmed. The eight-episode horror series, based on the game franchise of the same name, premiered on the streamer July 14. The cancellation is unsurprising given the series’ mixed-to-negative critical and audience response: On Metacritic, “Resident Evil” holds a...
Matt Shakman Exits as Director of ‘Star Trek’ Sequel

Matt Shakman will no longer direct the upcoming sequel to “Star Trek” that will reunite the cast led by Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, a rep for Paramount told TheWrap. “Matt Shakman is an incredibly talented filmmaker, and we regret the timing didn’t align for him to direct our upcoming Star Trek film. We are grateful for his many contributions, are excited about the creative vision of this next chapter and look forward to bringing it to audiences all around world,” Paramount said in a statement.
