Leeds United 1-1 Everton: Final | Toffees do enough for crucial point
Fulltime Thoughts - Big point this away at Elland Road, though the Blues will rue once again taking the lead away and not being able to hold on for all three points. 90+3’ - The Blues are still defending well, have to hang in there. Final whistle, 1-1 the final score.
Klopp Talk: “Liverpool Isn’t as Bad as Results in First Three Games”
Liverpool’s start to the 2022-23 Premier League season hasn’t gone quite to plan, with pre-season expectations for a title challenge met with dropped points in each of their first three games and an injury crisis in midfield. In their fourth game they finally got their first—and much needed—victory...
TEAM NEWS: Romero could return for West Ham, but Bentancur a doubt
It’s Cuti Romero Day here at Cartilage Free Captain! Just after Tottenham Hotspur announced that they had officially converted his loan from Atalanta into a £47m transfer, there’s team news out in the Evening Standard that suggests that he might be back into contention for Spurs’ trip to West Ham tomorrow.
Liverpool vs. Newcastle Preview: Good Reds or bad Reds?
If it feels a little bit like a Déjà vu, well, that’s because it is. Last season, at the tail end of the Premier League schedule, Newcastle faced Liverpool and Manchester City in back-to-back games to wave April off and welcome May. The order is reversed this season, and Wolves made for a one-point stop between both games, but here the Magpies go again.
Maupay Everton shirt number finally revealed
Everton had announced the signing of striker Neal Maupay from Brighton & Hove Albion and have now revealed his squad number as well. The centre forward became the Toffees sixth signing of the summer transfer window after the additions of James Tarkowski, Conor Coady and Ruben Vinagre in defence, and the pair of Dwight McNeil and Amadou Onana further forward.
Tuesday August 30th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Manchester City v Nottingham Forest: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a new side in the next match of the Premier League. This time the match is vs Nottingham Forest. The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready!. Time and Date: Wednesday 31 August 2022, Kickoff at 19:30 BST, 2.30 pm (EST, USA) Referee: Paul Tierney.
UEFA Champions League: 3 contenders and 3 letdowns for 2022-23
The Champions League is back. With the group stage draw taking place last Thursday, the tournament is officialy set to begin. And this year, the group stage will move as fast as ever with the World Cup’s imminent start just under three months away. The CL usually starts mid-September, ending at the start of December. This year it begins on September 6, but will conclude a full month before it usually does, on November 2, to give way to the main soccer event this year has planned.
West Ham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur begin midweek-a-palooza today with a trip to the London Stadium where West Ham United will be ready and waiting. No doubt, the Hammers and their supporters will treat this like a cup final as they always do. In case you’ve been living under a rock, the midweek insanity...
Whatever Happened to Manchester City’s £60m Reject?
Absolutely bonkers! The world is going mad! I just don’t see £50m for this player. That was just some of the reaction when Manchester City’s deal with Wolfsburg for midfielder Kevin de Bruyne was agreed. The media labelled him as a £60m reject following his ill-fated spell at Chelsea ended with an £18m transfer to Wolfsburg after a season-long loan spell at Werder Bremen.
Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus Enjoying Life Away from Manchester City
It came as a surprise to many to see Manchester City sell several important players in one transfer window. Things are usually the opposite at the Etihad Stadium as City buy more first-team players than they sell in every transfer window. But as all of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko sought more playing time, something had to give.
Kudus goes on strike to push for move to Everton
Less than a fortnight after news first broke of Everton’s interest in young Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohamed Kudus, it appears the player has now downed tools in a bid to force a transfer away from Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam. As multiple media sources had confirmed, Everton had made an...
Douglas Luiz ‘attracting interest’ from Atlético Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United — report
Douglas Luiz arrived at Aston Villa from Manchester City in 2019 and has featured in 106 of the 118 Premier League matches they’ve played since, but he has only one year left on his contract, and it appears that he is being shopped around in the finals days of the summer transfer window.
HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Arsenal v Aston Villa w/ A Bergkamp Wonderland
With Arsenal winning their first four Premier League fixtures of the season, what has Josh made of his clubs’ start to the campaign?. Are Arsenal finally developing that different side to their style of play, which has been missing for a good while now?. Given the obvious pressure that...
Chelsea priced out of Anthony Gordon deal — reports
Anthony Gordon is set to stay at Everton this season, with Chelsea unwilling to go higher than our rejected £40-45m offers for the 21-year-old. Reports of a £60m bid have proven to be misplaced, with Everton head coach Frank Lampard as well as the most recent reports downplaying the idea of the Blues actually ever bidding that much.
Liverpool vs. Newcastle: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
Liverpool hope to follow up their historic 9-0 win against Bournemouth with, I don’t know, another win of literally any variety. After all, the 9 goals scored last time out do little to alleviate the dropped points in the first 3 matches. Anyway, beat the Sportswashers, please. Preferably not in heart-attack inducing fashion. And try not conceding first again? Good? Good.
Match Ratings: Leicester v Chelsea
The Foxes somehow give up two goals to a team with 10 men, and are now bottom of the league. Let’s get to the match ratings from yours truly. Danny Ward: Tell me if you’ve heard this story before, he made a couple of good saves, and was beaten by a couple of shots he really couldn’t do anything about. The most noteworthy save was the first chance Chelsea had, scrambling across goal to deny Loftus-Cheek. Could he have done better on the first Chelsea goal? I’ll let you decide. 5.5.
Chelsea block all Christian Pulisic offers due to need for more than just 11 players — report
Christian Pulisic wasn’t really set to leave — no rumors had advanced beyond speculation — but is now definitely set to stay. According to the Athletic, Chelsea have blocked all (loan) offers that have come in for the 23-year-old USMNT international this summer, and will do so in the final few days left of the transfer window as well.
Sky Blue News: City v Forest, Pep Presser, Akanji Imminent?, and More...
City are playing an early season Wednesday evening Premiere League match against Nottingham Forest today!! Sky Blue News is here to get you ready for all the action. CITY V NOTTINGHAM FOREST: FPL GAMEWEEK 5 SCOUT REPORT - George Kelsey - ManCity.com. It’s been a long time since Forest have...
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang assaulted in home invasion, robbery — reports
Shocking real world drama entered our safe heaven of fabricated football drama today, with reports of a violent assault and home invasion suffered by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. As per the Telegraph, “Aubameyang and his wife were struck in the face in front of their children during a violent armed robbery in the early hours of Monday morning” before the armed thieves made off with some jewelry. Reports in Spain indicate that the family “are fine”, staying in a hotel, and are receiving help and counseling from the club.
