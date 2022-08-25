CCU football introducing “Fan Fest at Teal Town” this fall

CONWAY, S.C. – The CCU Athletics Department, in conjunction with Van Wagner, is excited to announce a new gameday experience at Brooks Stadium with “FanFest at Teal Town.

It’s an interactive experience right outside of Brooks Stadium next to the Marrio & Josh Norman Field House. Located at Gate 1, fans will have the opportunity to engage and get autographs from their favorite Chanticleer student-athletes and teams. Each home game will feature different experiences for Chant fans, including inflatables, photo booths, tailgate giveaways, face painting, a mobile gaming truck, outdoor games, and vehicles on display. Chauncey and the Chanticleer Dance Team will also be there at select times throughout the fall.

FanFest will open two-and-half hours before kickoff each home game and will be located on the Mullen-Wylie Plaza outside of Gate 1 into Brooks Stadium.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, as the Heisman Trophy will be on display prior to the opening kickoff to the 2022 season versus Army. Kickoff time for that matchup at 7pm from Brooks Stadium.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.