ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

CCU football introducing “Fan Fest at Teal Town” this fall

By Chris Parks
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fCSVd_0hVL5qh600

CONWAY, S.C. – The CCU Athletics Department, in conjunction with Van Wagner, is excited to announce a new gameday experience at Brooks Stadium with “FanFest at Teal Town.

It’s an interactive experience right outside of Brooks Stadium next to the Marrio & Josh Norman Field House. Located at Gate 1, fans will have the opportunity to engage and get autographs from their favorite Chanticleer student-athletes and teams. Each home game will feature different experiences for Chant fans, including inflatables, photo booths, tailgate giveaways, face painting, a mobile gaming truck, outdoor games, and vehicles on display. Chauncey and the Chanticleer Dance Team will also be there at select times throughout the fall.

FanFest will open two-and-half hours before kickoff each home game and will be located on the Mullen-Wylie Plaza outside of Gate 1 into Brooks Stadium.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, as the Heisman Trophy will be on display prior to the opening kickoff to the 2022 season versus Army. Kickoff time for that matchup at 7pm from Brooks Stadium.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Conway Takes the Victory Bell, 33-28 over Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Conway Tigers haven’t posted a win against Myrtle Beach since 2015. On Saturday night, fate had it a different way. Rodney Huggins had 98 total yards and 3 touchdowns in his first game action of the year as Conway defeated Myrtle Beach 33-28, to take the Victory Bell for […]
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Key seniors return to help Conway win back Victory Bell

Last weekend, Carlton Terry talked about what the return of Cam Alston and Rodney Huggins meant to the overall dynamic of Conway’s football team. On Saturday, the two seniors’ made the most of their first game of the 2022 season. Huggins rushed for three touchdowns, Alston had a...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Elko Spa hosts Community Fan Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Elko Spa and Billiards hosted the second annual Community Fan Fest. The event emphasizes local sports, both at the high level and collegiate. The Myrtle Beach swim team was represented by the best swimmer in Horry County, Seth Riley. The senior swimmer, was also joined by other teammates. Elko has […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Conway, SC
Football
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
College Sports
Conway, SC
Sports
WBTW News13

The Blitz – Week 1 scores & highlights

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football season is now underway for all our teams across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Below are the games, scores, and highlights from around the area. THURSDAY NIGHT SCORE: Green Sea Floyds 0Johnsonville 28 (Final) FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES: St. James 37Philip Simmons 30 (Final) Carolina Forest 7Summerville […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooks Stadium#Teal#Athletics#Ccu#Outdoor Games#American Football#College Football#Fanfest#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Cain

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Aug. 27-28 is Cain, a mixed-breed dog available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society. Cain is about 4 or 5 years old and was surrendered to the shelter by his owner who could no longer care for him, spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

Here Are Three Events in September That You Can't Miss in Myrtle Beach!

Here are a list of three events to check out in Myrtle Beach in September!visitmyrtlebeach.com/thingstodo. We are just a few days away from September and there will certainly not be a shortage of things to do around the city! Rather you want to go to a music festival, run a 5k, try out some great seafood, or even buy some unique arts and crafts items - this list may have an event that you definitely do not want to miss! Here are three of them!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

News13 expands local news coverage with new 4 p.m. newscast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 is expanding its local news coverage this fall with a new, one-hour 4 p.m. newscast. “News13 First Edition” will air weekdays at 4 p.m. beginning on Sept. 12. Current “News13 This Morning” Anchor Patsy Kelly will move to the 4 p.m. newscast and co-anchor with Meghan Miller when she […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wbtw.com

Sunshine continues, storms limited tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There is continue to be a small rain potential throughout the evening until it is after sunset. Partly cloudy conditions for tonight and temperatures will be in the lower-70s. It is likely that fog will develop again late tonight through the early parts of tomorrow morning as the temperatures and dewpoint will be very close in value.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
News19 WLTX

SC man wins lottery, decides not to change something that works

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — When a North Myrtle Beach man heads back to try his hand at another lottery win, he'll be keeping what earned him his last jackpot. The man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he didn't pick the numbers for any reason other than simply liking them. And that was apparently all it took for him to win big when he picked up his Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from a Food Lion on Highway 17.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Mashburn Construction Completes Multi-Use Development in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Mashburn Construction recently completed the ground-up construction of a multi-use development in the highly trafficked area of Broadway at the Beach, in Myrtle Beach, SC. Rooted in Gulf Shores, AL, “The Hangout” is the first of its kind entertainment concept in the Myrtle Beach area and promises fun for guests of all ages.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Kind Keeper Animal Rescue holds adoption event in Conway

CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — The Kind Keeper Animal Rescue held an adoption event Friday at the Carolina Pines RV Resort in Conway. The North Myrtle Beach-based nonprofit, no-kill rescue focuses on stopping abuse and neglect, finding homes for animals, spaying and neutering services, providing wellness care and shots and promoting public awareness of animals’ needs, […]
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Showers wrapping up this evening, drier weather ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A nasty start to the work week with clouds and rain. However, we’re expecting drier weather ahead. A stationary front brought a gloomy start to the work week. The on and off rain will stick around through dinnertime. But I wouldn’t rule a few lingering showers later this evening. But after sunset, rain chances will wrap up for the night.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

70K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy