ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Connelly named “Fire Chief of the Year”

WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2osEx4_0hVL5bhR00

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly was named the Fire Chief of the Year by the International Association of Fire Chiefs Greatlakes Division.

The president of the association called Connelly an emotionally invested fire chief both in his firefighters and the community he helps serve. Connelly says he is committed to the health and wellness of fellow firefighters, and under his time as fire chief, he has taken steps leading to cancer cases on the department noticeably decreasing.

Evansville firefighters help out in more ways than one

We’re told Chief Connelly was surprised with the announcement, as he thought he was getting called for a status update with staff members.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Community supports Weinbach explosion survivors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Over the weekend, the Evansville community came together to support the survivors of the deadly Weinbach explosion. The Weinbach Area Disaster Relief Benefit on N Congress Avenue at STAGEtwo Productions featured live music, food and a silent auction. A ten dollar donation was suggested at the door. Organizers say the money […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

136th Labor Day Celebration in Warrick County

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The 136th Labor Day Celebration will be held at the Warrick County Fairgrounds in Boonville on September 2 through 5. Officials say the 136th Labor Day Celebration will have free carnival rides and free parking/shuttle rides for all events. The 136th Annual Labor Day Parade will be held on September 5 […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Rebuilding efforts continue on Weinbach Avenue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Weeks after the deadly Weinbach explosion rocked the city earlier this month, numerous local agencies are still working to repair damage left behind. Monday, Oak Hill Bible Fellowship had crews putting in new windows after dozens were damaged in the blast. Pastor Eric Rawdon says he was sitting in the office […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

VIDEO: Truck swiftly sinks into Warrick County lake

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana DNR officers are currently in Warrick County working a scene after a pickup truck completely went under at a lake in the area. An eyewitness at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area shot video showing the truck completely submerge into the lake around it. He tells us that […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Wabash County home explosion claims second victim

ALLENDALE, Ill. (WEHT) — Ten days after the Allendale home explosion, officials say a second person has lost their life. Sheriff Derek Morgan confirms with us that Sue Murphy, one of the occupants of the former home, has died. Sue was wife of the first victim in the explosion, Kevin Murphy. The blast rocked a […]
ALLENDALE, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville livens up with colorful street rods

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Frog Follies return to town for the 47th year, and so have those classic street rods. Organizers say the event at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds is the largest pre-49′ street rod event in the entire world. It brings in thousands of people and is one of the area’s biggest […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Section of N. Burkhardt Rd. restricted due to landscaping

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert is coming to North Burkhardt Road this week. Officials with Keep Evansville Beautiful say they will be restricting a section of North Burkhardt between East Waterford Boulevard and East Columbia Street. That’s from Monday to Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Marian’s Hallmark celebrates 50 years of business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A 3rd generation woman-owned business in Evansville is celebrating a big milestone this month. Marian’s Hallmark along the Lloyd Expressway on the eastside has been open for 50 years. Marian bought the business in 1974 but passed away four years later. Her daughter Cindy took over and has been there for […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Chiefs#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
wamwamfm.com

Wife Allegedly Shoots Husband in Mt. Vernon

Posey County – Friday night, August 26, at approximately 8:42, Posey County 911 Dispatch received a call from a residence located at 160 SR 62 West in Mt. Vernon, referencing a man and a woman who had been shot. Moments later, Mt. Vernon Police arrived and located Herbert Wade, 58, on the living room floor with a gunshot wound. Melissa Wade, 48, was found in a rear bedroom with a gunshot wound. A male juvenile relative was also inside the residence during the shooting, but he was not injured.
MOUNT VERNON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Iconic festival moving outside Owensboro next year

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — After 36 years of drawing people from all over, the Reid’s Apple Festival will be making its way out of Owensboro. Starting in 2023, the festival will be hosted by a new venue. Organizers say the event will be moving to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot next year. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
wevv.com

Evansville cosmetics store 'ransacked' in overnight burglary

Police in Evansville are looking for a woman after they say she "ransacked" a beauty store in an overnight burglary. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to the Beauty Plus store at the corner of Covert Avenue and Vann Avenue on Sunday morning after a passerby called 911 and said the business's glass door had been broken.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Myriad Coffee House to close

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Myriad Coffee House in Newburgh is closing. The owners made that announcement in a social media post over the weekend. They say they’re going to close September 11. Owners say the coffee house wasn’t busy enough to keep it open. The coffee house...
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Crash momentarily shuts down road near Jimtown

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville officials say an accident with injuries left an area in Evansville’s midtown closed Monday afternoon. According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in at 1:14 p.m. When officers arrived, officials say they found two vehicles that were involved in an accident on Eastbound Columbia at Fares Avenue. We’re […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Groundbreaking ceremony set for Warrick County pickleball court

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A new pickleball court is coming to Warrick County. Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, Inc. said a groundbreaking ceremony for the new court is set for Tuesday. Everyone is invited to celebrate. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at 5433 Vann Road, near Vann Road Park. Pickleball […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police investigating overnight stabbing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is investigating an overnight stabbing on the city’s south side. Just before 3:00 a.m. Monday morning, officers were called to the 1900 block of Plantation Court for someone who had been stabbed. Eyewitness News is waiting to learn more details from Evansville Police.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Benefit raises money for families displaced by explosion

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — It has been over two weeks since a deadly explosion rocked Weinbach Avenue, leaving three people dead, one injured, and 11 families without a home. Now, a business owner on Weinbach is lending a helping hand. Stephen Horning owns The Dojo Recording on North Weinbach Avenue. Before the explosion on August […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Saturday shooting leaves man dead

Evansville Police Department (EPD) received a report of a man who had been shot in the chest on Saturday around 10:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive. According to a press release, officers attempted live saving measures but the man died on the scene.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Habitat for Humanity goes the extra “quarter mile”

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Habitat for humanity Owensboro-Daviess County had a very busy day hosting a new event Saturday called ‘Habitat for Humanity’s Quarter Mile’. The non-profit asked the public to bring quarters to lay end-to-end along Veterans Boulevard between Daviess and Frederica streets to raise money to build new homes in Daviess County. Jeremy […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy