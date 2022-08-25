Connelly named “Fire Chief of the Year”

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly was named the Fire Chief of the Year by the International Association of Fire Chiefs Greatlakes Division.

The president of the association called Connelly an emotionally invested fire chief both in his firefighters and the community he helps serve. Connelly says he is committed to the health and wellness of fellow firefighters, and under his time as fire chief, he has taken steps leading to cancer cases on the department noticeably decreasing.

We’re told Chief Connelly was surprised with the announcement, as he thought he was getting called for a status update with staff members.

