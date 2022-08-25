ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ gas tax to drop Oct. 1 but only barely

New Jersey's gas tax rate will drop by a penny on Oct. 1. The state Treasury Department reviews the gas tax based upon consumption and revenue generated in order to generate a minimum of $2 billion per year needed for $16 billion worth of infrastructure projects paid for by the Transportation Trust Fund. Gov. Chris Christie signed the tax into law in 2016.
Rent assistance mess is a Murphy-created disaster | Letters

I am writing in reference to the recent Star-Ledger article, “N.J. rental assistance program failed hundreds of residents. Some are now being evicted.”. The failure of the State of New Jersey goes much deeper than some missing or delayed checks, and involves not hundreds, but tens of thousands, of tenants who are left behind.
Stimulus Checks To Caregivers: NJ County Issuing $1,000 Checks To Some Residents

COVID-19 may be less severe now, but many people are still feeling its financial impact. Thus, to help some of these people, Camden County in New Jersey has come up with a relief program that offers stimulus checks to caregivers. Under the relief program, hundreds of caregivers in Camden County will get $1,000 if their wages have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Jersey suspends sales tax on school-related items

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Back-to-school shoppers are getting a chance to save some money in New Jersey.The state is suspending sales tax on a number of school-related items, from supplies to computers.CBS2's Dave Carlin spoke with parents who are eager to take advantage of the 10-day tax holiday.Cynthia Cabassa, of Secaucus, was with grandson Siah, who is about to turn 3 and start pre-K. Getting kids of any age ready for school gets expensive."I think it's super important. I think everything is going up except our salaries," Cabassa said.She and her grandson joined shoppers in store aisles packed with products that,...
NJDOH Warns New Jersey Residents Of Security Breach

SOUTH JERSEY — The New Jersey Department of Health released a press release on August 19 notifying residents about a network security incident that occurred at hospitals in the state. The announcement came after an investigation that was launched due to an incident that occurred nearly two months ago....
NJEDA Accepting Applications for Vacant & Underutilized Public Assets Program

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) is now accepting applications for the New Jersey Asset Activation Planning Grant Program. The program offers grants to New Jersey communities and stakeholder groups to fund early-stage planning work focused on catalytic redevelopment and the adaptive reuse of vacant and underutilized public assets.
New liquor law signed by NJ governor is called a ‘game changer’

Starting this fall, New Jersey households can have alcoholic beverages delivered to their doorsteps by such popular services as DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued a special ruling for third-party permits that allow delivery services to enter formal agreements with restaurants, bars, and liquor stores, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Friday.
The Best Fresh Caught Seafood Market In New Jersey Was A Local Secret, Until Now

If you're looking for the freshest daily catch in Jersey, then you need to hook into this family-owned neighborhood seafood market for your next feast. As you read this, some of you may be saying, “we’ve gone there since before you were born!” Yep, this hidden gem went into business 11 years before I was even on the planet. They have been in business so long because they are simply the best at what they bring us.
Want to live at the mall? You soon will be able to at this one in New Jersey

The owners of Westfield Garden State Plaza are poised to make every shopaholic’s dream come true — you can literally live at the mall. A plan, hatched pre-COVID, to redevelop New Jersey’s second largest mall into a lifestyle center, with apartments, took a step forward this week when Westfield Garden State Plaza mall owner, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, announced that it has partnered with Mill Creek Residential for the first phase of its redevelopment.
