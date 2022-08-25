Read full article on original website
Student loan debt forgiveness: Will you be taxed in NJ?
A reminder to New Jersey taxpayers: The new Student Loan Relief plan signed into law by President Biden last week will not incur federal income tax or New Jersey state income tax. The New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants reports that while some states consider student loan debt forgiveness...
NJ gas tax to drop Oct. 1 but only barely
New Jersey's gas tax rate will drop by a penny on Oct. 1. The state Treasury Department reviews the gas tax based upon consumption and revenue generated in order to generate a minimum of $2 billion per year needed for $16 billion worth of infrastructure projects paid for by the Transportation Trust Fund. Gov. Chris Christie signed the tax into law in 2016.
You will be paying more for water in NJ: Here are the details
Later this week, bills for water and sewer service for many New Jersey residents will be going up. According to New Jersey American Water President Mark McDonough, customers will be paying an average of 4.7% more beginning Sept. 1. He said the typical customer uses 5,520 gallons of water a...
Rent assistance mess is a Murphy-created disaster | Letters
I am writing in reference to the recent Star-Ledger article, “N.J. rental assistance program failed hundreds of residents. Some are now being evicted.”. The failure of the State of New Jersey goes much deeper than some missing or delayed checks, and involves not hundreds, but tens of thousands, of tenants who are left behind.
ValueWalk
Stimulus Checks To Caregivers: NJ County Issuing $1,000 Checks To Some Residents
COVID-19 may be less severe now, but many people are still feeling its financial impact. Thus, to help some of these people, Camden County in New Jersey has come up with a relief program that offers stimulus checks to caregivers. Under the relief program, hundreds of caregivers in Camden County will get $1,000 if their wages have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Jersey suspends sales tax on school-related items
HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Back-to-school shoppers are getting a chance to save some money in New Jersey.The state is suspending sales tax on a number of school-related items, from supplies to computers.CBS2's Dave Carlin spoke with parents who are eager to take advantage of the 10-day tax holiday.Cynthia Cabassa, of Secaucus, was with grandson Siah, who is about to turn 3 and start pre-K. Getting kids of any age ready for school gets expensive."I think it's super important. I think everything is going up except our salaries," Cabassa said.She and her grandson joined shoppers in store aisles packed with products that,...
Hundreds of Thousands of New Jerseyans Have Unclaimed Property of Value, Here’s How To Find Yours
1 in every 10 people have unclaimed property such as financial accounts or other items of value that the owner has not claimed. Search the Treasury’s website to find out if you’re one of ten.
Forget Student Loans, Powerful Shore Republican Fat Cat Had $196,000 COVID Loan Forgiven
TOMS RIVER, NJ – As Republicans push back on student loan debt forgiveness, one prominent...
followsouthjersey.com
NJDOH Warns New Jersey Residents Of Security Breach
SOUTH JERSEY — The New Jersey Department of Health released a press release on August 19 notifying residents about a network security incident that occurred at hospitals in the state. The announcement came after an investigation that was launched due to an incident that occurred nearly two months ago....
LIST: These back-to-school items will be tax-free in New Jersey through Labor Day
Still have some back-to-school shopping to do? Check out this complete list of items that will be free of sales tax when you purchase them in New Jersey.
njbmagazine.com
NJEDA Accepting Applications for Vacant & Underutilized Public Assets Program
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) is now accepting applications for the New Jersey Asset Activation Planning Grant Program. The program offers grants to New Jersey communities and stakeholder groups to fund early-stage planning work focused on catalytic redevelopment and the adaptive reuse of vacant and underutilized public assets.
This Gorgeous 1894 Victorian-Era House is For Sale in NJ
I've always thought living in actual piece of architectual history would be the coolest thing ever. And this house for sale in New Jersey confirms it. Welcome to 16 7th Avenue in Atlantic Highlands NJ! This elegant home just recently featured in the real estate section of The New York Times website.
LLCs are buying up homes throughout NJ. What that means for you
A new report finds LLCs are buying up homes in New Jersey at a breakneck pace, pricing out individuals and families. Michael L. Diamond and Stephen Stirling of the Asbury Park Press delved into the numbers. [ more › ]
New liquor law signed by NJ governor is called a ‘game changer’
Starting this fall, New Jersey households can have alcoholic beverages delivered to their doorsteps by such popular services as DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued a special ruling for third-party permits that allow delivery services to enter formal agreements with restaurants, bars, and liquor stores, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Friday.
Holy wedding fail! Guests evacuated as NJ venue burns (Opinion)
I hope the couple doesn’t believe too much in signs. A couple tying the knot and having their wedding reception at one of New Jersey’s top-rated venues had to run for their lives along with all their guests. It happened Thursday around 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh in Bergen County.
The Best Fresh Caught Seafood Market In New Jersey Was A Local Secret, Until Now
If you're looking for the freshest daily catch in Jersey, then you need to hook into this family-owned neighborhood seafood market for your next feast. As you read this, some of you may be saying, “we’ve gone there since before you were born!” Yep, this hidden gem went into business 11 years before I was even on the planet. They have been in business so long because they are simply the best at what they bring us.
Weed may be legal, but you still can’t smoke on NJ beaches
New Jersey's ban on beach smoking has been in effect for four summers. But shore towns are having a harder time this year keeping everyone in line with the law, especially now that recreational marijuana is legal in the Garden State. Officials in Seaside Heights hear few complaints from visitors...
Little love for NJ’s Booker, Murphy, Christie in presidential poll
Among a variety of questions asked and responses given in a monthly national survey from McLaughlin & Associates, neither Democratic nor Republican likely primary voters seem to have much appetite for potential candidates from New Jersey. When asked between Aug. 20 and 24 about the 2024 presidential primaries, only 2%...
Want to live at the mall? You soon will be able to at this one in New Jersey
The owners of Westfield Garden State Plaza are poised to make every shopaholic’s dream come true — you can literally live at the mall. A plan, hatched pre-COVID, to redevelop New Jersey’s second largest mall into a lifestyle center, with apartments, took a step forward this week when Westfield Garden State Plaza mall owner, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, announced that it has partnered with Mill Creek Residential for the first phase of its redevelopment.
This Medical Weed Dispensary in Bordentown NJ Might Start Selling Recreational Weed
New Jersey's 20th adult-use marijuana dispensary might be opening soon in Central Jersey!. Curaleaf in Bordentown, currently operating as a medical-only marijuana dispensary, is about to go before a state panel for approval to additionally start selling recreational marijuana, according to NJ.com. The location at 191 US-130, Bordentown, NJ, has...
