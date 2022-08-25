When I’m not in Galilee working at the Block Island Ferry docks, I’m usually in Newport Harbor messing around in my sailboat; I’ve been doing this drill for 20 years. About 18 years ago I met a dock master in the harbor by the name of Mark Holden. Mark came of age in Portsmouth and Newport as a sailor and musician; when we met all those years ago we became fast friends in regards to things musical, and nautical. Holden is a guy who, like myself, has been messing around and working next to bulkheads, docks and boats for most of his life. Subsequently, we always have interesting things to talk about; me from the ferry, and he from the marina. We work in environments where there are lots of things going on every day. Weather, boats, and people pass by both of our places of work and as a result, we always have something to talk about when we connect up in town. There is always something amusing to discuss.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO