FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
whatsupnewp.com
Concert Recap and Photos: 2022 Rhode Island Folk Festival a big hit in Riverside
Over 2,000 fans attended the 8th annual Rhode Island Folk Festival at Rose Larisa Park in East Providence Sunday, August 28, enjoying over 40 musical acts on three stages. The state’s musical talent was on full display all day long along with food trucks, crafts vendors, and a “Young Folks” tent where kids were able to try out the tools of the trade at an “Instrument Petting Zoo.”
ABC6.com
Pawtucket to repave nearly 2 miles this fall
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien announced Monday that the city will repave nearly 2 miles of its roads this fall. The repaving project will kick off in September, with the city repaving 1.87 miles of its roadways. This fall’s project will bring the total of repaved...
Kelley Square Gas Station, Convenience Store, Dunkin' Now Open
WORCESTER - The new 16-pump Gulf gas station at Kelley Square in Worcester is now open, alongside a Dunkin' with a drive-thru and a Chop Chop convenience store. The gas station plaza at 185 and 187 Madison St. is across the street from Polar Park and also includes a LUX carwash and a second retail storefront currently under construction.
Turnto10.com
Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence
(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
newbedfordguide.com
Oktoberfest, New Bedford’s favorite fall event returns for 2022!
The return of fall isn’t complete on the South Coast without New Bedford’s Oktoberfest. The South Coast Business Alliance with the support of Bask, Stonegate Mortgage and Claremont Properties, brings its signature event back to the waterfront on October 1, 2022. This year marks the 16th annual fundraiser which features everything from local and craft brews to American traditional favorites. Attendees can select from over 20 different choices of beer, hard seltzers and sangria while enjoying live entertainment.
fallriverreporter.com
Here is what is happening at Heritage State Park in Fall River this September
Here is what is happening at Heritage State Park in Fall River this September. All programs are free and open to the public, unless specifically stated. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR Lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. Visit Mass.gov/COVID.
ABC6.com
Tickets on sale for A Wish Come True Fundraiser
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s oldest wish granting organization is celebrating forty years of helping children with life threatening illnesses. During that time, Executive Director of a Wish Come True, Mary-Kate O’Leary says the non-profit has granted some 1,700 wishes. But over the years, A Wish...
thebeveragejournal.com
Rhode Island Restaurants Recognized for Wine Excellence
Wine Spectator honored 20 Rhode Island venues for excellence in its 2022 Restaurant Awards compilation. Announced in June, the annual list highlights restaurants around the globe for their wine lists. “Best of” Award of Excellence designations were given to Cara, Newport; Coast, Watch Hill; Restaurant 1879, Block Island; Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille, Smithfield, Providence and Warwick; The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn, Newport; Camille’s, Providence; Chapel Grille, Cranston; La Masseria, East Greenwich; Matunuck Oyster Bar, South Kingstown; Mill’s Tavern Restaurant, Providence; Persimmon, Providence; Sarto, Providence; Stoneacre Brasserie, Newport; Stoneacre Garden, Newport; The Capital Grille, Providence; The Coast Guard House Restaurant, Narragansett; The Restaurant, Westerly; and The White Horse Tavern, Newport.
rinewstoday.com
420 Property – National cannabis real estate marketplace includes Rhode Island
Cannabis businesses are gearing up as legislation on medical marijuana – and now recreational marijuana – are clearing the way for the industry. As with the success of any business, it’s location that may doom – or assure – success. A new service for this...
Lost kayaker located on South Kingstown river
An injured kayaker was rescued from the Chipuxet River Sunday evening in South Kingstown, according to fire officials.
travelexperta.com
5 Free Things to Do in Newport Rhode Island You Can’t Miss
I have always believed that you can have a blast while you travel, without having to spend a lot of money. Most of the time, a few of the best and most authentic attractions can be enjoyed for free. This is the case in Newport, Rhode Island. Here you can have a couple of days of fun just by spending time doing free stuff. I have gathered.
Well Known ‘Conjuring’ House Near Providence, Rhode Island Is Now For Sale
One of America’s most notoriously haunted houses is on the market, and this quaint little farmhouse in Burrillville, Rhode Island could conjure up some great opportunities for those interested in the paranormal. The house located at 1677 Round Top Road in the village of Harrisville was made famous by...
fallriverreporter.com
Billionaire and philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr working on plans for Pleasure Island in Swansea
It looks like we now know who owns a famous property in the Fall River area, but what will happen there is still unclear. Pleasure Island in Swansea was sold at the beginning of June just before it was set to go to auction. The buyer of the 4+-acre property has been kept a secret along with what the property sold for.
Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island
Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
reportertoday.com
Fate of the Showcase Building in Seekonk
The former Showcase building on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk has sat vacant for nearly 12 years. The multiplex was built in 1974, with fewer screens, and was later subdivided and modified as time went on. It was considered the top first-run movie theatre in the greater Providence area. The Showcase Cinemas Seekonk 1-10 was closed on September 7, 2010. However, the 10 screen Showcase Seekonk Cinemas Route 6, is still open.
Atlas Obscura
'The Wave'
While wandering through downtown Newport, visitors may be taken aback to see two bronze feet sticking out while crossing Thames Street. The feet and the accompanying wave are courtesy of artist and sculptor Katharine Worden, a familiar figure in the lively Newport art community. In 1983, Worden unveiled “The Wave.” The design was a twist on Hokusai’s famous work. Worden’s wave swaps the intense majesty of Hokusai’s piece for one that is a bit more humorous. A pair of feet stick straight out from the bronze wave pointing right towards any and all passerby.
rimonthly.com
Andrade’s Catch Market Makes Local Seafood More Accessible
On a late-summer weekday afternoon, the phone rings inside Andrade’s Catch seafood market in Bristol, and a customer is on the line, thinking about what to prepare for dinner that night. A photograph from the late ’80s of David Andrade holding a bull rake in the shop rests on the office desk.
Block Island Times
Bulkheads, docks, and boats
When I’m not in Galilee working at the Block Island Ferry docks, I’m usually in Newport Harbor messing around in my sailboat; I’ve been doing this drill for 20 years. About 18 years ago I met a dock master in the harbor by the name of Mark Holden. Mark came of age in Portsmouth and Newport as a sailor and musician; when we met all those years ago we became fast friends in regards to things musical, and nautical. Holden is a guy who, like myself, has been messing around and working next to bulkheads, docks and boats for most of his life. Subsequently, we always have interesting things to talk about; me from the ferry, and he from the marina. We work in environments where there are lots of things going on every day. Weather, boats, and people pass by both of our places of work and as a result, we always have something to talk about when we connect up in town. There is always something amusing to discuss.
Get 3 Table Talk Snack Pies for $1 on Customer Appreciation Day
Table Talk Pies is hosting a Customer Appreciation Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27 and offering customers three 4" snack pies for just $1. The offer is available from 9 AM to 5 PM at The Pie Store at Table Talk Pies at 153 Green St. in Worcester. Table Talk snack...
Two injured after crash in Warwick
Warwick, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were hurt after a car crash on Bald Hill Road in Warwick on Saturday afternoon. Warwick Police tell 12 News that two cars were involved in the accident, and one was towed from the scene. The driver of one car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A […]
Comments / 0