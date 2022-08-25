Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED Still Available At Amazon, Walmart, And More
The Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition is still available at multiple major retailers. The console launched on Friday, and it's the first special-edition Switch OLED Nintendo has made. It's a bit surprising that the console has remained in stock at most major retailers through the weekend, but we'd still recommend ordering ASAP if you're interested. There's no telling when it will sell out across the board, and it's unclear if Nintendo will continue to manufacture the console throughout the holiday season.
Why Amazon Stock Is Morningstar’s Top Pick
Analyst Dan Romanoff believes the e-commerce juggernaut benefits from its economic moat. Here's why he rates AMZN as a buy, despite the uncertainty that surrounds the company.
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass Friends And Family Branding Seemingly Discovered Online
Branding for the Xbox Game Pass family subscription plan has seemingly leaked, showing off the potential logo for Microsoft's subscription service. It's nothing revolutionary in the graphic design department that Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia, but it does suggest that Microsoft's approach to allowing users to share their subscription won't be limited to just their family members.
Gamespot
PlayStation Buys A Mobile Studio, But Says Single-Player AAA Games Remain A Focus
Following its acquisition of Destiny developer Bungie earlier this year, PlayStation has now acquired yet another big studio. Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced plans to buy Savage Game Studios, a mobile studio based in Finland and Germany, that is currently working on a AAA live-service game for mobile. Whether or not this game will be a PlayStation franchise or a new IP remains to be seen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
New PS5 Model Spotted In Australia | GameSpot News
New PS5 console models have launched in Australia, and similar to previous PlayStation iterations of the past, they bear new model numbers. These new editions--the CFI-1202B digital console and the CFI-1202A disc console--don't have any cosmetic changes but are lighter than the previous builds. In other Sony news, PlayStation has...
Gamespot
Back 4 Blood – “Children of the Worm” Launch Trailer
Ready for a new Act? Children of the Worm has 6 brand-new chapters along with a new Cleaner, 8 exclusive character skins, 12 exclusive weapon skins, new weapons, accessories, and cards.
Gamespot
Splatoon 3 Preorder Deal Drops Price To $49 (Exclusive)
The wait is almost over--Splatoon 3 is set to release for Nintendo Switch on September 9. If you know you’ll be picking up a copy on day one, consider checking out this new preorder deal from SuperShop that lets you snag the game for just $49 when using promo code GSNSPTN.
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#436) - August 29, 2022
Let's face it: the Monday blues can't be cured by much. However, getting the Wordle answer correct is a solid start to making a Monday the best day that it can be. We're back with another edition of our Wordle guides, this time for puzzle #436 on August 29. The answer today is a fairly common word that almost every player should know and know how to spell. For players that haven't started, though, they can check out our recommended list of starting words to give themselves an edge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iPhone 14 won’t be the only iPhone to support satellite communications
One of the rumored iPhone 14 features is satellite communications support. Specifically, this feature will let users text and call over satellite networks in remote areas where cellular and Wi-Fi connectivities are absent. The feature sounds familiar because rumors claimed the iPhone 13 series would support satellite connectivity last year.
Gamespot
The Last of Us Part 1 Has Several Innovative Accessibility Features
Like several other PlayStation 5 games, The Last of Us Part 1 will feature a number of accessibility options that include audio descriptions for cinematics, alternative controls, and much more. One of the more interesting features uses the DualSense controller to enhance dialogue. The controller vibrates when a specific line...
Gamespot
Sonic Frontiers Preorders Are Discounted Already
Sonic Frontiers will offer a fresh spin on 3D Sonic platforming in just a couple short months. If you're looking forward to the Blue Blur's upcoming outing, you can save on your preorder through Fanatical right now. Fanatical is offering a $7 discount on PC preorders. You'll also get a voucher for 5% off your next purchase along with the Adventurer’s Treasure Box preorder bonus.
Gamespot
Netflix With Ads Will Cost $7-$9 Per Month, Report Says
Netflix's new ad-based tier will cost between $7-$9 per month, a new report from Bloomberg claims. This would be around half the cost of Netflix's most popular ad-free plan, which goes for $15.50/month. The report went on to say that Netflix's new ad tier will have about four minutes of...
Comments / 0