SPRING VALLEY – Project Success of Bureau County is expanding. In an announcement, officials say work has begun on a structure that will connect to the Hall Township Food Pantry located north of the present building on 500 N. Terry Street. The design of the new facility is a drive-thru, allowing vehicles to be filled inside out of the weather. An entrance driveway will wrap around the west side of the building and cars will exit onto Terry St. Project Success will move towards a drive-thru-friendly operation to better serve their clients.

SPRING VALLEY, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO