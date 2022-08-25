Read full article on original website
Project Success announces structure and service expansion
SPRING VALLEY – Project Success of Bureau County is expanding. In an announcement, officials say work has begun on a structure that will connect to the Hall Township Food Pantry located north of the present building on 500 N. Terry Street. The design of the new facility is a drive-thru, allowing vehicles to be filled inside out of the weather. An entrance driveway will wrap around the west side of the building and cars will exit onto Terry St. Project Success will move towards a drive-thru-friendly operation to better serve their clients.
South Streator fire quickly extinguished
SOUTH STREATOR – A structure fire south of Streator was quickly extinguished by the Reading Fire Department on Sunday. Around 4:30 PM Reading, Cornell and Long Point Fire Departments responded to the 2000 block of Aquaduct Road in seven minutes to tackle the blaze. The fire was quickly under control within minutes, limiting the damage to the building. Approximately 15 firefighters responded to the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no injuries were reported.
Skydiver found deceased in field near Ottawa
OTTAWA – One person is dead after what is being described as a skydiving accident near Ottawa on Saturday. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss said they were called around 1:15 PM to a location in Dayton Township. Authorities say a skydiver was located deceased in a cornfield. The name of the deceased individual is being withheld at this time pending notification of the next of kin. The investigation is being handled by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle County Coroners Office, and the FAA.
