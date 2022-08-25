North Greenville will make the short drive down US 25 to Furman Thursday night to open the 2022 football season. The Crusaders and Paladins will be meeting for the first time ever, and the D2 Crusaders are big underdogs. But coach Jeff Farrington, who spent 11 seasons at Furman, is excited for the opportunity. And who knows? The Crusader baseball team showed everyone on campus in the spring and summer how to get it down by winning the D2 National Championship. The football team is hoping some of that mojo has come their way.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO