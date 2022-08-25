Read full article on original website
Beasley touts sheriff support, opposes 'defund the police'
DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley pitched herself Monday as a bridge between law enforcement and the Democratic party, appealing to moderate voters in one of the nation's most competitive races for a seat in the narrowly divided chamber. Joined by more than a dozen...
New trial for N. Carolina insurance magnate set for March
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new trial for a North Carolina-based insurance magnate whose previous convictions on corruption-related charges were overturned is set for early March, a federal judge decided on Monday. Attorneys for Greg E. Lindberg and the U.S. government met with U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn, who set...
The USDA is sprinkling fish-flavored vaccines from the sky to fight rabies
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's... an oral rabies vaccine, dropped from the sky. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has initiated its annual oral rabies vaccine distribution, a project that will continue through October. The project is focused on preventing the spread of raccoon rabies from the eastern United States into the heartland, according to a news release from the USDA.
Beasley seeks to claim law enforcement mantle in US Senate race
Durham, N.C. — Democrat Cheri Beasley is seeking to make the case to voters why she is the most pro-law enforcement candidate in North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race, a move that comes weeks after her Republican opponent presented himself as the candidate most supportive of police officers. Bealsey,...
First day of school: North Carolina students return to classrooms
Where has the summer gone? Hundreds of thousands of students return to traditional calendar schools Monday in districts across North Carolina. Wake County is the largest district in the state, serving 159,000 students and operating 198 schools. Two new schools are opening this year, Apex Friendship Elementary and Barton's Pond Elementary on Strickland Road in Raleigh. The carpool line opens at 8:45 a.m., and school starts at 9:15 a.m.
Alabama man's execution was botched, advocacy group alleges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama corrections officials apparently botched an inmate's execution last month, an anti-death penalty group alleges, citing the length of time that passed before the prisoner received the lethal injection and a private autopsy indicating his arm may have been cut to find a vein. Joe Nathan...
EXPLAINER: Why Dutch soldiers were at Indiana military camp
INDIANAPOLIS — Before three Dutch soldiers were shot, one fatally, in downtown Indianapolis, they were training in a southern Indiana military camp where international soldiers enter highly specialized urban combat simulations they might not be able to get in their own country. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was identified Monday as...
Liz Cheney in 2024? Deep skepticism emerges in key states
CONCORD, N.H. — As the sun set in Wyoming, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney described her blowout loss as the beginning of a more consequential step in her political career. She summoned Abraham Lincoln, who lost elections for the House and Senate and still went on to become one of the nation's most accomplished presidents.
Deputies: Psychiatric patient steals patrol vehicle in SC, leads chase into NC
Marion County, S.C. — A patient at a South Carolina hospital set off a chase into North Carolina after stealing a patrol vehicle on Saturday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a disturbance at the county’s MUSC hospital. It’s there that deputies said a psychiatric patient took control of the patrol vehicle and left the area.
North Carolina announces 189 arrests in alcohol crackdown
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina authorities have made 189 arrests in a statewide crackdown led by the state's Alcohol Law Enforcement agents. The agency announced 449 charges, including 20 felonies, 261 alcohol-related charges and 80 drug-related charges. Throughout the agency’s eight districts, special agents executed four search warrants, seized...
Review: `Misfit’ reporter drawn to 'woman who lived as man'
“Diary of a Misfit,” by Casey Parks (Alfred A. Knopf) Growing up gay in rural Louisiana, Casey Parks always felt like a misfit. When she came out as a lesbian in college to her Southern evangelical family, it did not go well. Her pastor asked God to kill her. Her mother was so distraught that her grandmother had to step in.
Flooding looms large again in Mississippi's capital city
JACKSON, Miss — The forecasted flooding in Mississippi could not have come at a worse time for Veronique Daniels, who became homeless three months ago and was sleeping on her mother's back porch in Jackson when she got wind of the impending disaster. The Red Cross has opened a...
FTC accuses data broker of selling sensitive location data
WASHINGTON — Federal regulators have sued a data broker they accuse of selling sensitive geolocation data from millions of mobile devices, information that can be used to identify people and track their movements to and from sensitive locations, including reproductive health clinics, homeless shelters and places of worship. The...
Temporary protective order issued in Murdaugh double murder case
A former prominent South Carolina attorney accused of murdering his wife and son appeared in court Monday for a pre-trial hearing. Alex Murdaugh sat in a Colleton County courtroom as his attorneys argued over several motions ahead of the double murder trial. The judge eventually ordered a temporary protective order...
Gloria Steinem, feminist icon, to address state employees via internet Tuesday
Feminist icon Gloria Steinem will speak to state employees Tuesday as part of a virtual event, according to the North Carolina Office of State Human Resources. State Department of Administration Secretary Pamela Cashwell will interview Steinem for the hour-and-a-half webinar, which will stream online beginning at 1 p.m. The event...
