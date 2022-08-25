2022 Halloween Capital Trail 10-mile & 5K coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Capital Trail Foundation in partnership with the Richmond Road Runners Club will be hosting the Fourth Annual Halloween-themed 10-mile and 5k run along the James River.

The Dominion Energy-sponsored event will take place in the morning on Saturday, Oct. 29, and will feature scenic views along the river, top-finisher prizes, costume contests, music, a beverage ticket and more.

All distances will take place on the paved Virginia Capital Trail, both starting and finishing at Stone Brewing in Richmond.

The event will be open to runners and walkers of all ages and fitness levels and will include chip-timed bibs and touchless water stations.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Richmond Road Runners Club to host our fourth run/walk event on the Capital Trail,” said Cat Anthony, Executive Director of the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation. “This is one of our favorite events because it showcases the versatility of the Capital Trail. Each year, we meet participants who are visiting the Capital Trail for the first time.”

Early bird pricing is $37 for the 10-mile and $32 for the 5k before September 29. Registration includes a Halloween event t-shirt, top finisher awards, and a celebratory beverage ticket at Stone Brewing Tap Room in Richmond.

All profits from the races support the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation’s work to enhance, promote, and advocate for the continued development of the Capital Trail and other trails throughout the Commonwealth.

For more information on pricing and discounts, visit the registration page here .

