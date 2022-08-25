Read full article on original website
David Allen
4d ago
I already left as I could see the writing on the walls. Moved to the country in Wisconsin and while I may not have a Starbucks nearby, I have peace of mind and can walk around without my head on a swivel. stay safe everyone and truly pray for peace and prosperity for all.
Reply
6
No Sugar-coating
4d ago
It was bad enough to see Republicans celebrate the end of Roe. But not wanting to help our college kids and Vets too? Is a real slap in the face.
Reply(33)
8
Linda Gonzalez
4d ago
people you need to leave Illinois. one of most corrupt states. businesses Illinois is poison for you .
Reply(2)
10
Related
A millennial who paid off $100K in student loans just months before Biden announced forgiveness says the president should ‘forgive all of it’
Steve says the $118,000 in student loan debt he paid off in March caused financial pain: "You shouldn't have to ruin your life to get an education."
How to Get Student Loan Forgiveness Under Biden's Plan
A White House fact sheet explained that the Education Department would set up a "simple" application process for the relief.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says student-loan forgiveness is 'completely unfair' despite the fact her company had loans worth $183,504 forgiven
Data shows that Marjorie Taylor Greene's company, Taylor Commercial, Inc., had $183,504 in Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven.
CNBC
These 13 states may hit borrowers with up to $1,100 in state tax liability on forgiven student loans. How to know if your debt cancellation will trigger a bill
President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is tax-free on federal returns, but may trigger state tax liability. This may affect borrowers in more than a dozen states, according to a preliminary Tax Foundation analysis. "There are a patchwork of approaches," said Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
These 13 states may tax borrowers on Biden's student loan relief
The Biden administration's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt is slated to lift a financial burden from millions of Americans. Yet the plan could add tax bills as high as $1,100 for borrowers in some states, according to a recent Tax Foundation analysis.That may catch some borrowers by surprise, given that the Biden administration noted its loan forgiveness won't be considered federal taxable income under a provision of the American Rescue Plan Act. That law, however, doesn't exempt loan forgiveness at the state level, although some states will likely follow the federal law in their treatment...
Are Student Loans Being Forgiven After 10 Years?
President Joe Biden announced the much-anticipated administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24 and one of the provisions is that it will forgive loan balances after 10 years of payments --...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: Deadline to apply for $500 monthly payments in just five days
The deadline for residents of the city of Evanston, Illinois, to apply for a $500-a-month basic income pilot program is in five days. The program is slated to begin shortly after the Aug. 29 application deadline, and the payments will last a year under the pilot program. One hundred and fifty participants will be selected through a lottery system of applicants.
ValueWalk
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Just Seven Days Left to Apply for This Money
Several states and local governments are sending monetary help to residents in one form or another. Thus, it is important for residents to keep a tab on these programs and adhere to the deadlines. One such program in which the deadline is nearing is for certain residents of Illinois. Residents only have a week left to apply for the monthly stimulus checks from Illinois. Specifically, this program is for residents of Evanston, Illinois, and will offer $500 monthly payments to eligible residents.
Illinois Residents Will Be Getting a $50 Tax Rebate Check if They Filed a 2021 Tax Return
Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Illinois Department of Revenue will start sending Rebate Checks on the week of September 12th. In April, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker included rebate checks for state taxpayers in the state’s budget.
Meet a man with $47,000 in student debt who's been trapped in a student-loan repayment 'bureaucracy nightmare' for nearly 3 decades without the debt cancellation he was promised
Jason Harmon qualified for student-loan forgiveness 2 years ago — but his paperwork is missing, and he's stuck in repayment for at least 9 more years.
Tax rebates 2022: Direct check payments worth up to $300 to be sent out in just weeks
Eligible residents in Illinois will begin to receive property tax and income tax rebates starting the week of Sept. 12.
Student loan forgiveness: Plan will refund money borrowers paid during pause
Those who paid off all or part of their federal student loans during the pandemic will have that money refunded under the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Department of Education on Thursday clarified that if the payments were made or if...
People
Elizabeth Warren Explains How Student Loan Forgiveness Will Fight Inflation as Americans Escape 'Debt Hell'
When Sen. Elizabeth Warren takes up a cause, she gives it everything she's got — and though it would be misleading to call her the mastermind behind President Joe Biden's targeted student loan forgiveness plan, there's no question that her years of pushing to alleviate student debt created an environment in which Biden could get on board.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Illinois
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois Residents
Many states are implementing guaranteed income programs. These state support systems benefit families with recurring payments. Most programs like this have begun issuing monies to the chosen recipients. But the city of Evanston in Illinois just opened theirs on Monday. Thus, interested residents who meet the requirements can apply.
thecentersquare.com
Court rules California mandate requiring churches to pay for abortions is unconstitutional
(The Center Square) – A California mandate requiring churches to pay for elective abortions has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal district court. The mandate came from the California Department of Managed Health Care, a regulatory body governing managed health care plans, and forced churches to include elective abortions within their health insurance plans.
POLITICO
Biden’s student loan waiting game drags on
TEETERING ON THE EDGE OF A STUDENT LOAN CLIFF: The nation’s 40 million student loan borrowers are still waiting on the Biden administration to announce whether they’ll have to resume monthly payments in September. And whether they’ll have any of their debt canceled outright. — The last-minute...
Tim Ryan says he prefers tax cuts over student loan debt forgiveness
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) on Sunday said he supports a broader package of debt relief and a tax cut “for all working people” over the student loan forgiveness plan announced by President Biden. Ryan, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, told CNN’s Dana Bash...
U.S. student loan forgiveness has borrowers hoping for vacations, medical school
WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Americans bearing heavy college debt loads welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden's announcement on Wednesday that he would forgive $10,000 in student loans, and some shared hopes they can jettison extra work hours and perhaps take a vacation or return to school.
Student Loan Refunds Are Real, But You Might Not Be Eligible
With all the talk about President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation, you may be hearing about other ways to potentially maximize your student loan relief. One idea involves requesting a refund of student loan payments made during the pandemic pause. But it is important to know that not everyone is eligible for so-called federal student loan refunds.
Comments / 48