John Harlan
4d ago
Who do you work for are they wealthy. Go have a sit down talk with them. I think time you learn about taxes and what it takes to run a business.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker self funded $303 million; state 7th for divorce inquiries
As the November election nears, campaign finance totals show Republicans lag behind Democratic candidates as Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues his large spending. According to campaign finance numbers collected by Illinoissunshine.org, Illinois Democrats are leading the way in funding their candidates with over $110 million. Since his first campaign, Pritzker has given himself more than $303 million to fund his political ambitions.
wmay.com
Workers’ Rights Amendment Will Be On The Ballot
Your preferred candidates aren’t the only thing you will have a say in this November. The 4th District Appellate Court ruled in favor of keeping a Workers Rights Amendment on the ballot. The proposed amendment would protect the rights of Illinois workers to organize and collectively bargain. A lawsuit was initially brought to keep the proposed amendment to Illinois’ constitution off of the November ballot.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/29/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) this past Friday reported 24,297 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, a 3 percent drop since the week before on Friday, August 19th, 2022, and the fourth consecutive drop in the past month. There were 82 additional deaths due to the coronavirus last week in Illinois. The CDC now reports 33 counties are at the High Community Level for COVID-19, that’s down from 42 counties the week before. An additional 48 counties are now rated at the Medium Level, which is up from 39 counties the previous week. The remaining 21 counties are on the Low Level list. The seven area counties that remain on the High Level list are Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Lawrence, Marion, and Wabash. The remaining area counties of Richland, Jasper, Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Wayne, Edwards, and White are now on the Medium list. For more on all the numbers go online to the cdc.gov or dph.illinois.gov websites.
Feds declare fuel emergency for Midwest states after refinery fire
CHICAGO (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency temporarily lifted a federal rule for fuel sales in four states in response to a fire last week at an Indiana oil refinery that could affect prices and supply. The emergency waiver was granted Saturday for Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin, EPA Administrator Michael Regan said. In a […]
wmay.com
Infrastructure Bill To Help Remediate Orphaned Oil And Gas Wells
The big federal infrastructure bill approved earlier this year will mean money for Illinois to plug and cap around 20-percent of the abandoned oil and gas wells in the state. Illinois will get $25 million from an initial allotment of $560 million around the country. State officials say those abandoned mines are at best an eyesore… and at worst, the take up viable farmland and risk contamination of soil and groundwater.
wmay.com
Winner Of Billion-Dollar Mega Millions Jackpot Has Not Yet Come Forward
It’s been a month since someone bought a winning billion-dollar lottery ticket in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines… but the person holding that valuable prize has still not come forward. Only one ticket sold around the country matched all the numbers in the July 29th Mega Millions...
wmay.com
Audit of Illinois treasurer’s office finds $1.6 billion ‘understated’ in financial statements
(The Center Square) – A recent audit of the Illinois Treasurer’s office shows several accounts understated $1.6 billion. The report from the Auditor General for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, said testing of financial statements show uncorrected duplicate deposits between the treasurer’s office and the office of the Illinois Comptroller.
This Could Be One Of Dumbest Crimes In The History Of Illinois
You're not going to believe what these teenage thieves stole from a store in Illinois. Public Service Message For Future Criminals In Illinois. Before I get into this story, I would like to share a public service message. It's especially for future criminals in Illinois. DON'T DO IT! Seriously, don't break the law. Please stay away from a life of crime. It's not worth it. Your life will be ruined once you get caught. Trust me, you will get busted at some point.
wmay.com
No Injuries In 17th Scott’s Law Violation This Year
For the seventeenth time this year, an Illinois State Police squad car has been affected by Scott’s Law. On the morning of August 25th right before 8am on Mannheim Road, an ISP squad car with emergency lights activated was assisting a stopped motorist when the squad car was sideswiped by a black Dodge van.
WAND TV
Deadline to File Claim in the Google Class-Action Lawsuit Settlement in Illinois Nears
(NBC CHICAGO)- Time is running out for eligible Illinois residents to submit their claims as part of a multi-million dollar settlement in a class-action lawsuit involving Google. The lawsuit, which mirrors one recently settled with Facebook that resulted in many residents receiving checks worth nearly $400 this year, claimed the...
newschannel20.com
6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
2022 State Fair by the numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success. Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair. Many food vendors declared this year as […]
Illinois Residents Will Be Getting a $50 Tax Rebate Check if They Filed a 2021 Tax Return
Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Illinois Department of Revenue will start sending Rebate Checks on the week of September 12th. In April, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker included rebate checks for state taxpayers in the state’s budget.
Illinois-based Portillo's restaurant chooses to expand out of state
(The Center Square) – A Chicago-based restaurant chain is expanding, but not in Illinois. With headquarters in Oak Brook, Portillo’s has over 40 locations around Chicago and four downstate – one each in Normal, Springfield, Peoria and Champaign. In what appears to be an indirect swipe at...
qrockonline.com
Trio Charged in Illinois Video Gaming Burglary Ring
Three people are facing charges in a statewide video game burglary ring. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that charges were filed against Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka. Raoul says the trio broke into businesses around Illinois and robbed video gaming machines of around 400-thousand-dollars.
Six charged with wire fraud in Sangamon County
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A federal grand jury has indicted six people from central Illinois in connection to wire fraud in Sangamon County from the Paycheck Protection Program. 51-year-old Philip Lovelace Sr., 32-year-old Philip Lovelace Jr., 43-year-old Richard Thompson, 23-year-old Iesha Mack, 48-year-old Krystal Roy and 40-year-old Alex Jennings were all charged with four counts of […]
Illinois gun blitz finds nearly 60% breaking laws
During the Illinois State Police’s firearm enforcement blitz this summer, 295 people in southern Illinois were brought into compliance with Illinois gun laws.
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
khqa.com
LIHEAP funds will soon be available to Illinois residents
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Residents in four Illinois counties will soon be able to apply for financial assistance for utility bills. The Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials is the administrator of the Home Energy Assistance Program in Adams, Brown, Pike, and Schuyler counties. Beginning September 1, the...
