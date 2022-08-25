ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

John Harlan
4d ago

Who do you work for are they wealthy. Go have a sit down talk with them. I think time you learn about taxes and what it takes to run a business.

wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Pritzker self funded $303 million; state 7th for divorce inquiries

As the November election nears, campaign finance totals show Republicans lag behind Democratic candidates as Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues his large spending. According to campaign finance numbers collected by Illinoissunshine.org, Illinois Democrats are leading the way in funding their candidates with over $110 million. Since his first campaign, Pritzker has given himself more than $303 million to fund his political ambitions.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Workers’ Rights Amendment Will Be On The Ballot

Your preferred candidates aren’t the only thing you will have a say in this November. The 4th District Appellate Court ruled in favor of keeping a Workers Rights Amendment on the ballot. The proposed amendment would protect the rights of Illinois workers to organize and collectively bargain. A lawsuit was initially brought to keep the proposed amendment to Illinois’ constitution off of the November ballot.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/29/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) this past Friday reported 24,297 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, a 3 percent drop since the week before on Friday, August 19th, 2022, and the fourth consecutive drop in the past month. There were 82 additional deaths due to the coronavirus last week in Illinois. The CDC now reports 33 counties are at the High Community Level for COVID-19, that’s down from 42 counties the week before. An additional 48 counties are now rated at the Medium Level, which is up from 39 counties the previous week. The remaining 21 counties are on the Low Level list. The seven area counties that remain on the High Level list are Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Lawrence, Marion, and Wabash. The remaining area counties of Richland, Jasper, Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Wayne, Edwards, and White are now on the Medium list. For more on all the numbers go online to the cdc.gov or dph.illinois.gov websites.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Infrastructure Bill To Help Remediate Orphaned Oil And Gas Wells

The big federal infrastructure bill approved earlier this year will mean money for Illinois to plug and cap around 20-percent of the abandoned oil and gas wells in the state. Illinois will get $25 million from an initial allotment of $560 million around the country. State officials say those abandoned mines are at best an eyesore… and at worst, the take up viable farmland and risk contamination of soil and groundwater.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

This Could Be One Of Dumbest Crimes In The History Of Illinois

You're not going to believe what these teenage thieves stole from a store in Illinois. Public Service Message For Future Criminals In Illinois. Before I get into this story, I would like to share a public service message. It's especially for future criminals in Illinois. DON'T DO IT! Seriously, don't break the law. Please stay away from a life of crime. It's not worth it. Your life will be ruined once you get caught. Trust me, you will get busted at some point.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

No Injuries In 17th Scott’s Law Violation This Year

For the seventeenth time this year, an Illinois State Police squad car has been affected by Scott’s Law. On the morning of August 25th right before 8am on Mannheim Road, an ISP squad car with emergency lights activated was assisting a stopped motorist when the squad car was sideswiped by a black Dodge van.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Deadline to File Claim in the Google Class-Action Lawsuit Settlement in Illinois Nears

(NBC CHICAGO)- Time is running out for eligible Illinois residents to submit their claims as part of a multi-million dollar settlement in a class-action lawsuit involving Google. The lawsuit, which mirrors one recently settled with Facebook that resulted in many residents receiving checks worth nearly $400 this year, claimed the...
newschannel20.com

6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud

PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
WCIA

2022 State Fair by the numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success.  Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair.  Many food vendors declared this year as […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
qrockonline.com

Trio Charged in Illinois Video Gaming Burglary Ring

Three people are facing charges in a statewide video game burglary ring. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that charges were filed against Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka. Raoul says the trio broke into businesses around Illinois and robbed video gaming machines of around 400-thousand-dollars.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Six charged with wire fraud in Sangamon County

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A federal grand jury has indicted six people from central Illinois in connection to wire fraud in Sangamon County from the Paycheck Protection Program. 51-year-old Philip Lovelace Sr., 32-year-old Philip Lovelace Jr., 43-year-old Richard Thompson, 23-year-old Iesha Mack, 48-year-old Krystal Roy and 40-year-old Alex Jennings were all charged with four counts of […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

LIHEAP funds will soon be available to Illinois residents

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Residents in four Illinois counties will soon be able to apply for financial assistance for utility bills. The Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials is the administrator of the Home Energy Assistance Program in Adams, Brown, Pike, and Schuyler counties. Beginning September 1, the...
ILLINOIS STATE

