Controlled fire near UCSB Campus Point planned mid-September

By Drew Ascione
 4 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside
UCSB’s Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration (CCBER), has scheduled a controlled fire at UCSB Lagoon near Campus Point for the week of September 12.

The burn will be a one-day controlled fire targeting 0.5 acres of land to continue to help combat non-native brush settlement and reestablish native vegetation.

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District reviewed the plan, advising residents to take precautions by closing windows and limiting time outdoors due to the unpredictability of where exactly the smoke from the fire will impact most.

For more information about the mid-September burn or to view a statewide prescribed burn map, click here.

