Verde Shuttle to reinstate full service

Verde Valley News – The Transit Department for the City of Cottonwood is excited to announce we are now fully staffed. The Verde Shuttle is set to reinstate full-service routes effective August 28, 2022 which includes the late-night buses. According to Transportation Manager Lisa Boring, “Verde Shuttle will return to operating just as it did before the cutbacks.”

Peak Days for the Verde Shuttle are considered Wednesday – Sunday and the buses will run approximately every 45 minutes from 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. Monday – Tuesday the buses will run every 90 minutes from 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. The regular fare for riding the Verde Shuttle Commuter from Cottonwood to Sedona is $2.00, while trips within Sedona are $1.00.

The Transit Department would like to thank all of our passengers for their patience during this time until we were able to get back to full-service. For more information about the routes and fares, visit www.verdeshuttle.com or contact the Transit Office at (928) 634-2287.

