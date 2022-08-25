ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood, AZ

Verde Shuttle to reinstate full service

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 4 days ago

Verde Valley News – The Transit Department for the City of Cottonwood is excited to announce we are now fully staffed. The Verde Shuttle is set to reinstate full-service routes effective August 28, 2022 which includes the late-night buses. According to Transportation Manager Lisa Boring, “Verde Shuttle will return to operating just as it did before the cutbacks.”

Peak Days for the Verde Shuttle are considered Wednesday – Sunday and the buses will run approximately every 45 minutes from 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. Monday – Tuesday the buses will run every 90 minutes from 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. The regular fare for riding the Verde Shuttle Commuter from Cottonwood to Sedona is $2.00, while trips within Sedona are $1.00.

The Transit Department would like to thank all of our passengers for their patience during this time until we were able to get back to full-service. For more information about the routes and fares, visit www.verdeshuttle.com or contact the Transit Office at (928) 634-2287.

This post Verde Shuttle to reinstate full service originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sedona.Biz

Hope House of Sedona project receives award from State

Sedona News – On Aug. 19, 2022 at the Arizona Housing Forum, the Arizona Department of Housing awarded the recently completed Hope House of Sedona with the 2022 Housing Hero Award for Outstanding State Administered Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) Funded Project. The city of Sedona selected the Hope House of Sedona as the recipient [...] This post Hope House of Sedona project receives award from State originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Cordes Lakes Arrest and Cleanup

Yavapai County News – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has been working diligently to patrol state land campsites and enforce the restrictions on long-term camping all over Yavapai County. Most recently, Deputies have been working on a trespassing and littering case in Cordes Lakes where Timothy Bovial, 41, has been unlawfully living on state land [...] This post Cordes Lakes Arrest and Cleanup originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Community Library

Verde Valley News – Music in the Stacks returns on Thursday, September 8th at 5:30 pm in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There are 3-5 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month. September’s concert features some of the fan favorites that have been playing since the [...] This post Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Community Library originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Museum’s Fall Arts & Crafts Fair Looking for New Participants

Sedona News – The Sedona Heritage Museum announces to artisans and crafters that their annual Fall Arts & Crafts Fair is now open for registration.   Scheduled for Saturday, October 22 from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Museum, the show focuses on local and regional artists and craftspeople, and only original handmade items are allowed.  [...] This post Museum’s Fall Arts & Crafts Fair Looking for New Participants originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cottonwood, AZ
City
Sedona, AZ
Local
Arizona Traffic
Sedona.Biz

Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley: September 2-8, 2022

By Rabbi Alicia Magal Shalom and greetings from the Rabbi, Board of Directors, and congregation of the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley.  All the services, classes, and programs are listed on the synagogue website. Visitors are welcome to attend services. Special uplifting weekly messages for the Hebrew month of Elul recorded by Rabbi Magal [...] This post Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley: September 2-8, 2022 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

3rd Annual Prescott Plein Air Art Festival Celebrates Area’s Iconic Beauty

Verde Valley News – From October 13-16, 2022, fifteen professional artists will take their studios outdoors, painting at scenic locations around the Prescott area as part of the 3rd Annual Prescott Plein Air Art Festival. Presented by the Highlands Center for Natural History and the City of Prescott, in partnership with the Prescott National Forest, Touchmark at the Ranch, Yavapai [...] This post 3rd Annual Prescott Plein Air Art Festival Celebrates Area’s Iconic Beauty originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Housing Hero Award

Sedona News – On August 18th, at the 2022 Housing Forum in Scottsdale, Hope House of Sedona received one of six Housing Hero Awards. The category in which they won was the best use of government funds. In 2019, they were awarded a Community Development Block Grant by the City of Sedona. That money was [...] This post Housing Hero Award originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Nature’s Colors of Blue and Gold

… and another look back at a blue bird shoot from a year or so ago and all the beautiful mix of blues and golds, live and not … five Western Bluebirds, one Mountain Bluebird and a Robin wheeling around as he begins his launch into flight … a choice made to turn the shores [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Nature’s Colors of Blue and Gold originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuttle Buses#Shuttle Service#Commuter#Verde Valley News#The Transit Department#The Verde Shuttle#Transportation#The Transit Office
Sedona.Biz

31st Annual Sedona Arts Festival October 8-9, 2022

Sedona News – Over the weekend of October 8-9, 2022, the 31st Annual Sedona Arts Festival will showcase a diverse lineup of 100 juried artists from across the country. Held on the campus of Sedona Red Rock High School, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road in West Sedona, this renowned fine art festival will also [...] This post 31st Annual Sedona Arts Festival October 8-9, 2022 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Stephanie Foley promoted to Sedona police chief

Sedona News – Help the city of Sedona welcome Stephanie Foley as the new chief of police. The current deputy chief of police since July 2021, Foley brings over 17 years of law enforcement experience to the position, with her career beginning right here in Sedona as a dispatcher in 2005. Since then, she has [...] This post Stephanie Foley promoted to Sedona police chief originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

13th Annual Sedona Winefest Returns September 24-25, 2022

Sedona News – On September 24-25, 2022 the Sedona Winefest will be returning for its 13th annual celebration at the Sedona Posse Grounds Park (525 Posse Ground Rd., Sedona, Arizona 86336). Sponsored by the Arizona Office of Tourism, the two-day, nationally recognized wine festival will feature 25 award-winning Arizona wineries, food trucks serving local cuisine, [...] This post 13th Annual Sedona Winefest Returns September 24-25, 2022 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Pipeline Fire closure area reduced; Cinders OHV area open

Verde Valley News – Several areas of the Coconino National Forest have been re-opened following the Pipeline Fire. The portion of the forest’s Flagstaff Ranger District that was closed following the Pipeline Fire has been reduced in scale. All areas located east of Highway 89, including the Cinders OHV area and the Sunset Crater National [...] This post Pipeline Fire closure area reduced; Cinders OHV area open originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Youth Governor’ premiere Aug. 28-Sept. 1

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Youth Governor” showing Aug. 28-Sept. 1 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. “The Youth Governor” is the story of the candidacy, campaign, and election of the 72nd California Youth Governor. In the halls of California’s Capitol, 4,000 [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Youth Governor’ premiere Aug. 28-Sept. 1 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Film Festival presents ‘Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog’ Sept. 3-8

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present “festival flashback” of “Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog” showing Sept. 3-8 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres. “Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog” was an audience hit at the 2020 Sedona International Film Festival and has gained [...] This post Film Festival presents ‘Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog’ Sept. 3-8 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Cornville Road Drivers Find They Can’t Outrun YCSO Traffic Enforcement

Verde Valley News – On August 11, 2022, two Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies conducted speed enforcement on Cornville Rd with a focus on the business district. This area is commonly known for high speeds and aggressive driving. During the enforcement detail YCSO Deputies conducted 14 traffic stops issuing 6 speed citations, 3 seatbelt violations, [...] This post Cornville Road Drivers Find They Can’t Outrun YCSO Traffic Enforcement originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Festival presents David Arkenstone and Friends concert Sept. 2

Sedona News – Visionary David Arkenstone Brings Magical Candlelight Concert to Sedona. The popular 5-time GRAMMY® nominee performs with a string quartet at Sedona’s Mary D. Fisher Theater on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. in “An Evening with David Arkenstone and Friends”. Ever diversifying and much to the delight of his fans, DAVID ARKENSTONE [...] This post Festival presents David Arkenstone and Friends concert Sept. 2 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Summer Thoughts and December Dreams

… one of the more natural things seems to be wishing the weather would be whatever it is not at the time … too much heat and we dream of cool weather and snow … to much snow and cold and we dream of summer time with warm days. So here we are nearing the [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Summer Thoughts and December Dreams originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Kindness Award to Bell Rock Vet Clinic’s Dr. Rachelle Jarvis

Verde Valley News – The Verde Valley Humane Society presented Rachelle Jarvis with their Kindness Award, in recognition and appreciation of her support and dedication to the animals in their care. Board President Alice Klies said, “Dr. Jarvis of the Bell Rock Vet Clinic has assisted VVHS in the role of trusted advisor to our [...] This post Kindness Award to Bell Rock Vet Clinic’s Dr. Rachelle Jarvis originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CLARKDALE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: In The Neighborhood We Have All That Jazz

… Jazz being a friends cat at the end of the street and he gave me some photo opprtunities whilst I chatted with Doug on my walk the other night. Jazz is a beautiful creature and has given chase to some of the local bobcats … evidently he had heard of the exploits of One. [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: In The Neighborhood We Have All That Jazz originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

15th Annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour Celebrates Art in the Quad Cities

Yavapai County News – The 15th Annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour will run from Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 2, 2022, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Featuring over 100 artists throughout the Prescott/Quad-City area, the Studio Tour will offer attendees an opportunity to visit with the artists, observe their creative process [...] This post 15th Annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour Celebrates Art in the Quad Cities originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
327
Followers
1K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy