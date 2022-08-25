Read full article on original website
Related
Medicaid Care Plan Recipients Have Less Than Two Weeks To Select New Plans
Medicaid recipients with managed care plans are approaching the deadline to select a new plan. Those who do not select a new plan may find themselves in one that is not the best match.
Washington Examiner
Millions at risk of losing government insurance when COVID-19 health emergency ends
Millions are in jeopardy of losing their health insurance coverage beginning in October if the Biden administration does not extend the COVID-19 public health emergency. Over 17% of Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program enrollees, or about 15 million people, will lose their coverage if the emergency declaration ends, as it would terminate a practice that allowed people who exceeded the income levels to qualify for health coverage to remain enrolled, according to a report by the Department of Health and Human Services.
MedCity News
15 million Medicaid/CHIP enrollees will lose coverage after Covid-19 public health emergency ends
Once the Covid-19 public health emergency ends, a projected 17.4% of Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program enrollees will lose coverage, a new report found. This amounts to about 15 million people. The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services report, released Tuesday, is based on historical patterns of...
Federal court decision clears way for Medicaid waiver for Georgia
(The Center Square) — Georgia could soon implement a program that proponents say will lead to more coverage for Georgians who are otherwise ineligible for Medicaid. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services made an "arbitrary and capricious" decision when it rescinded a Medicaid waiver for Georgia Pathways to Coverage program, U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ruled last week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri Medicaid wait list averages 90 days. The state has a month to cut it in half
Missouri has just over one month to get its Medicaid program back into compliance with federal regulations, and state officials said Friday they are optimistic they will meet that deadline despite the average wait time for Medicaid applications still hovering around double what is permitted. The processing time for a...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files legislation that would make it a felony to provide gender-affirming medical care to minors
"This practice should never happen," Greene said before delving into surgeries that some transgender minors have received. "This needs to be illegal."
Motley Fool
If You're Receiving Social Security Benefits, Get Ready for a Record Increase in 2023
Cost-of-living adjustments are intended to protect Social Security recipients' purchasing power. With inflation raging in 2022, the program is likely to increase the monthly benefit by 10%. Limitations of the Consumer Price Index mean that this increase might not be enough. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
RELATED PEOPLE
Motley Fool
Bank of America Must Pay Users in These 12 States After Failing to Distribute Pandemic Benefits
Due to a Bank of America mistake, over 100,000 unemployed workers had no access to the funds they were owed. At the height of the pandemic, Bank of America made it impossible for more than 100,000 unemployed workers to receive their unemployment benefits. Bank of America has been fined $225...
Social Security payments: First half of monthly $1,682 supplemental payment to be sent in just seven days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income will receive their first of two $841 checks in the month of September in only seven days.
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....
Social Security SSI Updates To Know for August 2022
For many Americans, Social Security is all about retirement benefits. But Social Security as a whole actually encapsulates a number of programs designed to assist qualifying Americans. Check It...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — TWO direct payments up to $1,682 being sent in September – how to claim yours
MILLIONS of Americans are set to receive the first September Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment in just days. SSI payments are typically paid out on the first of each month, however, the normal payment schedule will be impacted next month because October 1 lands on a Saturday. As a result,...
Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?
In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 – Why Americans won’t receive a direct payment the first week of September
SOCIAL Security recipients will receive their payments on a slightly altered schedule in September. The first full week of September will pass without any Social Security checks being issued. The first payment of $841 will be sent out on September 1, a Thursday, while the second payment should be issued...
Social Security Schedule: When September 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent
Social Security checks are scheduled to go out starting on Sept. 14. Rising inflation has increased the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to 5.9% for 2022, the largest in nearly 40...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hydrocodone, the Most Prescribed Opioid in the U.S., Might Face a Shortage
From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to now, one word that has been consistent is "shortage." The shortages have been widespread and have impacted some of the most minuscule items to more important ones such as paper and semiconductors. Now, it seems that the healthcare industry might be facing a hydrocodone shortage.
Business Insider
After 13 years of student loan payments, a 36-year-old public school teacher finally got $47,000 forgiven thanks to an app
Tabatha Wesley made 127 payments on her federal student loans yet still didn't qualify for PSLF. She almost gave up, but an app called Chipper helped her fill out her PSLF paperwork. After being denied twice, Wesley had $47,000 of student loans forgiven through TEPSLF. Until recently, almost all borrowers...
3 People Who Could Be Eligible for More Social Security Benefits
If you fall into one of these groups, your monthly income could see a significant boost.
ValueWalk
Federal Energy Stimulus Check: This Program Offers Up to $1,800 in Assistance
Federal stimulus money may not be coming directly, but Americans can still use some indirect benefits that the federal government is offering to offset at least some of the impacts of rising prices. Residents of Washington, D.C., for instance, can use a federal program to cover up to $1,800 of their energy costs. This federal energy stimulus check is part of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Comments / 0