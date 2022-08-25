ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Millions at risk of losing government insurance when COVID-19 health emergency ends

Millions are in jeopardy of losing their health insurance coverage beginning in October if the Biden administration does not extend the COVID-19 public health emergency. Over 17% of Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program enrollees, or about 15 million people, will lose their coverage if the emergency declaration ends, as it would terminate a practice that allowed people who exceeded the income levels to qualify for health coverage to remain enrolled, according to a report by the Department of Health and Human Services.
The Center Square

Federal court decision clears way for Medicaid waiver for Georgia

(The Center Square) — Georgia could soon implement a program that proponents say will lead to more coverage for Georgians who are otherwise ineligible for Medicaid. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services made an "arbitrary and capricious" decision when it rescinded a Medicaid waiver for Georgia Pathways to Coverage program, U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ruled last week.
ValueWalk

Federal Energy Stimulus Check: This Program Offers Up to $1,800 in Assistance

Federal stimulus money may not be coming directly, but Americans can still use some indirect benefits that the federal government is offering to offset at least some of the impacts of rising prices. Residents of Washington, D.C., for instance, can use a federal program to cover up to $1,800 of their energy costs. This federal energy stimulus check is part of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
