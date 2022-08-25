Millions are in jeopardy of losing their health insurance coverage beginning in October if the Biden administration does not extend the COVID-19 public health emergency. Over 17% of Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program enrollees, or about 15 million people, will lose their coverage if the emergency declaration ends, as it would terminate a practice that allowed people who exceeded the income levels to qualify for health coverage to remain enrolled, according to a report by the Department of Health and Human Services.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO