Kalamazoo County, MI

Fox17

Woman killed in Portage shootout on I-94 identified

PORTAGE, Mich. — The woman killed in a Portage shooting late last week has been identified. Kalamazoo resident Naya Reynolds, 22, was killed the night of Friday, Aug. 26 in a shooting between two cars on I-94 and Oakland Drive, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Reynolds...
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Suspect knew at least one victim in triple shooting on I-94 ramp, police say

PORTAGE, MI – The fatal shooting near I-94, where two others were also shot, does not appear to be a random act, Portage police said. There is a connection between the suspect and at least one victim in the other car in a shooting on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94 on Friday, Aug. 26, Deputy Chief John Blue told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. Blue would not elaborate on the specific nature of the connection at this time.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers were without power Monday as a thunderstorm rolls through West Michigan. Damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, hail, and even a weak tornado were all on the proverbial weather table starting around 3 p.m. and tapering off around midnight. Local airports reported...
MICHIGAN STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Woman shot, killed on I-94 identified | Battle Creek News

The name of the woman who was fatally shot on I-94 in Portage Friday evening has been released. (Aug. 29, 2022)
PORTAGE, MI
wtvbam.com

Motorcyclist injured in Hillsdale County Friday afternoon crash

AMBOY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale man was injured Friday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a turning vehicle. The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Department says the crash happened at about 1:45 p.m. on Pioneer Road north of East Territorial Road. Deputies say 62-year-old Melissa Sue Lipps...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
grmag.com

Allegan zip line expanding at new location

Plans are in the works for a new zipping and soaring experience in Allegan. Allegan Event, Michigan's largest indoor ropes course, is moving its zip line from Riverfront Park in Allegan to its outdoor center about a mile away. Centrally located 30 minutes from Grand Rapids, Holland and Kalamazoo, the indoor and outdoor event center, located at 439 River St., draws thousands of people to the city each year.
ALLEGAN, MI

