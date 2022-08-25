Read full article on original website
Police: One dead in shooting in Kalamazoo
A person is dead after a shooting in Kalamazoo Monday.
Fox17
Woman killed in Portage shootout on I-94 identified
PORTAGE, Mich. — The woman killed in a Portage shooting late last week has been identified. Kalamazoo resident Naya Reynolds, 22, was killed the night of Friday, Aug. 26 in a shooting between two cars on I-94 and Oakland Drive, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Reynolds...
One dead after stolen vehicle slams into pole
Officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle, reports say, when the vehicle crashed into a pole on Cork Street near Fulford. KDPS is asking people to avoid the area.
Suspect knew at least one victim in triple shooting on I-94 ramp, police say
PORTAGE, MI – The fatal shooting near I-94, where two others were also shot, does not appear to be a random act, Portage police said. There is a connection between the suspect and at least one victim in the other car in a shooting on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94 on Friday, Aug. 26, Deputy Chief John Blue told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. Blue would not elaborate on the specific nature of the connection at this time.
Mom of woman shot, killed on I-94: ‘It’s not fair’
The mother of a woman who was shot and killed on I-94 in Portage says she drove by the police scene but had no idea her daughter was involved.
WWMTCw
Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers were without power Monday as a thunderstorm rolls through West Michigan. Damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, hail, and even a weak tornado were all on the proverbial weather table starting around 3 p.m. and tapering off around midnight. Local airports reported...
wtvbam.com
BCSD and UCPD assist St. Joe deputies during early Monday morning chase
COLON, MI (WTVB) – A pursuit which started in Colon ended Monday morning when the 17-year-old driver crashed in Calhoun County just north of the Branch County line. According to authorities, the teen was driving a white Mustang that was speeding and had no plates when the pursuit started just before 8:00 a.m..
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Woman shot, killed on I-94 identified | Battle Creek News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The name of the woman who was fatally shot on I-94 in Portage Friday evening has been released. (Aug. 29, 2022)
Fox17
Algoma Township bank robbery suspect arrested in Wexford County
ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies have arrested the man accused of robbing a bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning. The robbery occurred at a Fifth Third Bank on 10 Mile Road, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told the 27-year-old man from Cadillac was...
2 hospitalized after Kalamazoo shooting
Two people are in the hospital following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Kalamazoo.
GRPD names man shot, killed early Saturday
Police on Monday released the name of a man shot and killed in Grand Rapids over the weekend.
wtvbam.com
Motorcyclist injured in Hillsdale County Friday afternoon crash
AMBOY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale man was injured Friday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a turning vehicle. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 1:45 p.m. on Pioneer Road north of East Territorial Road. Deputies say 62-year-old Melissa Sue Lipps...
grmag.com
Allegan zip line expanding at new location
Plans are in the works for a new zipping and soaring experience in Allegan. Allegan Event, Michigan’s largest indoor ropes course, is moving its zip line from Riverfront Park in Allegan to its outdoor center about a mile away. Centrally located 30 minutes from Grand Rapids, Holland and Kalamazoo, the indoor and outdoor event center, located at 439 River St., draws thousands of people to the city each year.
West Michigan Mom Banned From Allegan School Following ‘Prison’ Room Posts
A West Michigan mom got a nasty back-to-school surprise while dropping off her kids at Allegan's L.E.White Middle School. She claims she was met by school officials and banned from the district's properties during a morning drop-off. West Michigan Mom Banned From School Over 'Prison Cell' Pics. The mother, Chelsea...
1 ‘seriously’ hurt in boat crash at Holland South Pier
One man was seriously injured after a boat crash on Lake Michigan in Park Township.
wtvbam.com
Storms cause power outages, damage to trees, and downed power lines across multiple counties
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Severe thunderstorms ripping through West Michigan Monday afternoon, August 29, following warm and muggy air that was prevalent earlier in the day. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids issuing a severe thunderstorm warning at 3:40 p.m. for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kent, Kalamazoo, Ottawa,...
Man suffers serious injuries after boat collides with Holland pier
HOLLAND, Michigan — A man is hospitalized after crashing a boat into a pier in Holland, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. Police say a 43-year-old man from Zeeland was driving a 25-foot Monterey boat while approaching the pier in Holland. The man then turned east and collided with the end of the south pier.
3 adults hurt in Cass County crash
Three people were injured in a collision after a car pulled out in front of another vehicle. At 8:59 a.m. Saturday, Cass County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a crash with injuries
Staff shortage leads Amtrak to cancel two trains that stop in Kzoo and BC
Two trains that previously ran between Chicago and Pontiac are canceled because of staffing issues, says Amtrak.
