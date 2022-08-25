ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Why do Lakers fans think Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook hate each other?

By Dan Woike
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X7Dmk_0hVKwPqe00

Russell Westbrook wanted a timeout. Patrick Beverley wanted a steal.

Neither got what they were looking for. And for now, they’re teammates on the Lakers .

The Lakers acquired Beverley in a trade Wednesday night, sending Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz.

In the 2013 playoffs, as Westbrook crossed the half-court line and pulled up to call a timeout, Beverley manically zoomed toward the all-star guard and barreled into him, trying to poke the ball out before a referee could blow his whistle.

Westbrook immediately started to hobble and pounded the scorer’s table. He’d torn his meniscus — and Beverley ignited a round of controversy.

Was this dirty? There’s playing hard, but was this too hard?

"A lot of people do it throughout the league,” Beverley told reporters that night. “I don’t go out to try and hurt anybody. I tried to make a play on the ball."

The following March, during a regular-season game between Houston and Oklahoma City, Beverley tried the same thing. Westbrook was livid.

Following that, the two routinely antagonized each other — Westbrook with his rock-the-baby celebration, Beverley with his pestering, physical style.

Usually, the two would battle on the court, bark at each other and — more often than not — earn a technical foul.

The most direct conflict between the two came in 2019, after Houston’s James Harden scored 47 points against the Clippers.

“Pat Bev trick y'all, man, like he playing defense,” Westbrook told reporters after that game. “He don't guard nobody, man. It's just running around, doing nothing.”

Beverley went on J.J. Redick’s “The Old Man and the Three” podcast earlier this year and fired back.

"He damaged my career,” Beverley said. “Like, coaching staffs and players, fans, they looked at me way different. They looked at me like, 'You know what? He don’t play defense. He just yells and runs around.' And held on to that and held on to that. And some people still do."

When the Lakers played Minnesota — Beverley's third NBA team in 10 seasons before an offseason trade to Utah — in March, Beverley was at his irritating best, daring Westbrook to shoot, and later swiping a pass before holding his nose and saying to his bench that Westbrook was “trash.”

Westbrook responded to Minnesota’s trash talk postgame nonchalantly.

“The trash talking doesn’t bother me none,” Westbrook said. “Nobody over there has done anything in this league that would make me pick my eyes up, like, ‘Oh, they’re talking mess. Let me respond.’ No. It’s fine.”

Is it?

If the Lakers enter camp with both players on the team, there will be a lot of people trying to figure that out.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lakers Daily

Julius Erving says NBA shouldn’t retire Kobe Bryant’s numbers: ‘I wouldn’t even try to compare Kobe Bryant to Bill Russell’

The prospect of the NBA retiring the numbers of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant doesn’t sit well with Hall of Famer Julius Erving. TMZ Sports asked Erving about the league’s recent decision to retire the number of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, and he was also asked about the idea of the league retiring Bryant’s number.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges

LaMelo Ball had a breakout sophomore campaign for the Charlotte Hornets in 2021-22 that saw him being named an All-Star for the first time in his young career. More of the same will be expected of the 6-foot-7 point guard, and it goes without saying that a lot will be riding for the Hornets in […] The post LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Stanley Johnson
Person
Patrick Beverley
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Utah Jazz
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
408K+
Followers
68K+
Post
189M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy