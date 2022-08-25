Read full article on original website
Celebration Of Life For Colleen Kay Dempsey
OAKHURST — Colleen Kay Dempsey, daughter of Jean and Leland Means, was born July 9, 1951, in Clarinda, IA. Colleen passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Friday morning, August 19, 2022, in Oakhurst, CA, surrounded by her family and close friends. She passed away at age 71 after a long and hard-fought battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Bass Lake Weekend Fatality
BASS LAKE–On August 27, 2022 shortly before 4:30pm, the Madera County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center received a call for a female suffering from a medical emergency at Bass Lake. An 81-year-old female was swimming with her husband in Bass Lake near a private dock just off of Blue...
Madera District Fair will be FREE opening night
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The upcoming Madera District Fair is offering a discount that may be too good to resist. Through their website and social media, they have announced that on Thursday, September 8, on their opening day, admission will be free for everyone of all ages. This is special in honor of what they […]
Independent divers to help search for Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes
A group of independent divers will join the search for a missing Selma woman who was last seen nearly three weeks ago.
Search for Jolissa Fuentes reaches third week
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are still searching for a missing woman who was last seen leaving a gas station earlier this month in Selma. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Surveillance […]
Annual Big Fresno Fair job fair happening today with hundreds of positions available
Hundreds of jobs are being offered Thursday for the upcoming Big Fresno Fair, which is less than two months away.
Search and rescue divers check Avocado Lake for missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — Thursday marked 18 days since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes stopped briefly by her grandparents' house, went to a gas station, drove off, and was never seen again. It also marked the start of the group Adventures with Purpose joining in on the search for the missing Selma woman.
STUDY: These are the cheapest grocery stores in the U.S.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tired of high food prices? A study of American households is showing the cheapest grocery stores in the United States. Officials with the U.S. Federal Reserve warned on Friday about the possible negative effects of inflation-fighting strategies for Americans, prompting a weaker economy and job losses. On the same day, the […]
Police searching for 3 in connection to Merced armed robbery
The search is on for three people that robbed a convenience store in south Merced. The three got away with money, lottery tickets and liquor.
Fresno man posthumously awarded Carnegie Medal for saving 7-year-old girl
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man was posthumously awarded the Carnegie Medal after saving a young girl from drowning in the Kings River. Mayor Jerry Dyer awarded the Carnegie Medal to 62-year-old Arthur Caballero, Sr. a painter from Fresno. In 2020, Caballero saved a 7-year-old girl who was struggling in the river. Caballero passed […]
Marie Edinger Leaves FOX 26/KMPH Tv Fresno
“Got to give my final goodbye on Great Day this morning. I truly love the Central Valley. I’ll miss Fresno and everyone in it so very much. Thank you all for trusting me to share your stories and for being so supportive and kind to me throughout the years.”
Fresno siblings receive scholarships for drought technology
A brother and sister from Fresno are being recognized and rewarded for coming up with technology to help farmers better prepare for drought conditions.
Discover These Outdoor Hidden Gems in Fresno County
From scenic hiking trails, fishing and swimming in our gorgeous lakes and beautiful gardens, there's an outdoor adventure for everyone in Fresno County! Here are some of our favorite hidden gems that take you outdoors!. Location: 5021 W Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA 93722. Walk through this underground wonder that was...
7-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in central Fresno
Fresno police say a 7-year-old is in the hospital and the search for a shooter is underway after at least 12 shots were fired into apartments from Highway 168.
Armed robber swipes cash, lotto tickets, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man armed with a handgun robbed a convenience store in southeast Fresno Friday morning, according to Fresno Police. Officers say just after 10:00 a.m. they received a call from the manager of the 7-Eleven at Chestnut and Belmont of a robbery in progress. The clerk told officers that the suspect, covered […]
Update: Fire In Jamestown
Update at 1:15 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that ground crews have contained a grass fire that broke out behind the Dollar General Store on Highway 108 in Jamestown. The fire was estimated at a 20′ by 20′ spot. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. All aircraft have returned to the Columbia Air Attack Base. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.
IDENTIFIED: Doctor killed in crash down mountainside
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man killed in a car crash Saturday morning has been identified as the chief forensic pathologist for the Fresno County Sheriff’s – Coroner’s Office. Officials from the sheriff’s office said 69-year-old Doctor Venu Gopal of Clovis was killed when he lost control of his car for an unknown reason […]
Selma Police Provide Update on Missing Selma Woman
SELMA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz held a news conference Monday at 3:00 p.m. providing an update on the missing Jolissa Fuentes case. 22-year-old Jolissa went missing on Thursday, August 7th when she drove to the AM/PM to buy some snacks around 4 a.m. Fuentes drives...
Student brings gun and ammo to Merced school
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A student brought a handgun to a Merced school and showed it to their fellow students, according to a statement from the school’s administration. Officials at Weaver Middle School say they received a report on Monday around 12:15 p.m. that a student had shown a handgun to another student on campus. […]
Woman dies after suffering medical emergency at Bass Lake
Officials say 81-year-old Claudia Libenson was swimming in Madera County's Bass Lake when she became fatigued, started having trouble breathing and lost consciousness.
