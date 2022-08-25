ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ahwahnee, CA

sierranewsonline.com

Celebration Of Life For Colleen Kay Dempsey

OAKHURST — Colleen Kay Dempsey, daughter of Jean and Leland Means, was born July 9, 1951, in Clarinda, IA. Colleen passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Friday morning, August 19, 2022, in Oakhurst, CA, surrounded by her family and close friends. She passed away at age 71 after a long and hard-fought battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
OAKHURST, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Bass Lake Weekend Fatality

BASS LAKE–On August 27, 2022 shortly before 4:30pm, the Madera County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center received a call for a female suffering from a medical emergency at Bass Lake. An 81-year-old female was swimming with her husband in Bass Lake near a private dock just off of Blue...
BASS LAKE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera District Fair will be FREE opening night

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The upcoming Madera District Fair is offering a discount that may be too good to resist. Through their website and social media, they have announced that on Thursday, September 8, on their opening day, admission will be free for everyone of all ages. This is special in honor of what they […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Search for Jolissa Fuentes reaches third week

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are still searching for a missing woman who was last seen leaving a gas station earlier this month in Selma. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Surveillance […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

STUDY: These are the cheapest grocery stores in the U.S.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tired of high food prices? A study of American households is showing the cheapest grocery stores in the United States. Officials with the U.S. Federal Reserve warned on Friday about the possible negative effects of inflation-fighting strategies for Americans, prompting a weaker economy and job losses. On the same day, the […]
FRESNO, CA
pugetsound.media

Marie Edinger Leaves FOX 26/KMPH Tv Fresno

“Got to give my final goodbye on Great Day this morning. I truly love the Central Valley. I’ll miss Fresno and everyone in it so very much. Thank you all for trusting me to share your stories and for being so supportive and kind to me throughout the years.”
FRESNO, CA
visitfresnocounty.org

Discover These Outdoor Hidden Gems in Fresno County

From scenic hiking trails, fishing and swimming in our gorgeous lakes and beautiful gardens, there's an outdoor adventure for everyone in Fresno County! Here are some of our favorite hidden gems that take you outdoors!. Location: 5021 W Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA 93722. Walk through this underground wonder that was...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Armed robber swipes cash, lotto tickets, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man armed with a handgun robbed a convenience store in southeast Fresno Friday morning, according to Fresno Police. Officers say just after 10:00 a.m. they received a call from the manager of the 7-Eleven at Chestnut and Belmont of a robbery in progress. The clerk told officers that the suspect, covered […]
FRESNO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Fire In Jamestown

Update at 1:15 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that ground crews have contained a grass fire that broke out behind the Dollar General Store on Highway 108 in Jamestown. The fire was estimated at a 20′ by 20′ spot. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. All aircraft have returned to the Columbia Air Attack Base. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.
JAMESTOWN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Doctor killed in crash down mountainside

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man killed in a car crash Saturday morning has been identified as the chief forensic pathologist for the Fresno County Sheriff’s – Coroner’s Office. Officials from the sheriff’s office said 69-year-old Doctor Venu Gopal of Clovis was killed when he lost control of his car for an unknown reason […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Selma Police Provide Update on Missing Selma Woman

SELMA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz held a news conference Monday at 3:00 p.m. providing an update on the missing Jolissa Fuentes case. 22-year-old Jolissa went missing on Thursday, August 7th when she drove to the AM/PM to buy some snacks around 4 a.m. Fuentes drives...
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Student brings gun and ammo to Merced school

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A student brought a handgun to a Merced school and showed it to their fellow students, according to a statement from the school’s administration. Officials at Weaver Middle School say they received a report on Monday around 12:15 p.m. that a student had shown a handgun to another student on campus. […]
MERCED, CA

