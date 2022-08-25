ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

North Philadelphia's New Barber's Hall has served as community staple for 45 years

By Tamala Edwards via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jT0eo_0hVKwJnW00

Jake Adams is a self-described "people person" and his patrons know him.

After retiring, he purchased a longstanding meeting place in North Philadelphia.

"This used to be The Black Barber's Social Club," said Adams.

He renamed it the New Barber's Hall.

"It's always been a restaurant, bar," said Adams. "From the very beginning, I had live music."

Adams said back in the day, the jazz scene was happening.

He said Bootsie Barnes and Dottie Smith, a jazz vocalist, used to play there. Philadelphia was full of musical talent.

Adams said a lot of acts came in when they were just starting out, like Patti LaBelle when she was with the Bluebelles.

"Billy Paul came in here constantly. He even wanted me to sing, Me and Mrs. Jones," said Adams.

Adams still offers live music on Sunday nights, with an open mic.

"We're open to the public. Those that can sing can sing," he said. "It's like some of everything. You never know who's coming."

On Wednesdays and Fridays, there's karaoke.

He said a lot of patrons sing "the old music" and they have a lot of talent, sounding just like the original acts.

"That's how good it is," said Adams.

There's soul food on the menu.

"We're known for our chicken," said Adams. "Come here and eat and have a good time."

Adams said he's been offered millions for his establishment, but he has no plans to sell.

"I've been told constantly, please don't sell," he explained. "I believe that we, as a people, should have a place where we can go and have fun, that we own."

And he has no plans to retire.

"I enjoy doing what I'm doing," said Adams. "And the more I see people, the more you see me smile."

Adams said it makes him happy to provide something in the community that people enjoy.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
penncapital-star.com

Philly radio station WURD Founders Day celebration honors richness of Black culture

PHILADELPHIA — WURD-AM is holding its ninth annual Founder’s Day community celebration to honor the station’s founder, Dr. Walter P. Lomax Jr. Lomax was a prominent physician, entrepreneur and philanthropist in Philadelphia. The festivities will take place this Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Free Library of Philadelphia Parkway Central branch at 1901 Vine St.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CLASSIX 107.9

Celebrating Sisterhood! Erica Campbell, Tamar Braxton, Sheila E Live in Philly!

Join Urban 1 Philadelphia for a day of empowerment and self-expression, Celebrating Sisterhood on Sunday, October 23rd at the Hilton Philadelphia on City Ave. Participate in engaging conversations, workshops dedicated to Health and Wellness, and interactive experiences. With guest speakers Tamar Braxton, Erica Campbell and Shelia E., you are sure to leave with a refreshed […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Dance4Life Black-owned dance studio in Delaware raising bar for dancers in technique, life skills

CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) - All month long we've been celebrating Black-owned business month. Before the curtains close on August, have to take a trip to The First State. Eyewitness News reporter Vittoria Woodill takes us to "Dance4Life" dance studio. It's a dance company that's raising the bar for its dancers in technique and life skills. Sometimes it's hard to imagine where life will take you until you find that thing you love. For Chauntee Andrews, stepping into dance as a young girl was a step toward her purpose. "They call it 'dance utopia.' That's what it is, 'dance utopia.' It's a place...
CLAYMONT, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Philadelphia, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Paul
Person
Patti Labelle
CBS Philly

Man convicted in 2020 West Philadelphia murder of transgender woman Mia Green

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia jury has found a 39-year-old man guilty of third-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a transgender woman in September 2020. Abdullah I. El-Amin was convicted on Monday after a six-day trial.Tracy "Mia" Green, 29, was shot and killed inside of a car on Sept. 28, 2020, in West Philadelphia."Everyone would knew Mia was in the room," Tatyana Woodward, Green's friend, said. "She had a smile that would light up the room."Prosecutors say El-Amin was the driver of the car when he fatally shot Green several times.Green's murder was among a record number of killings in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Philadelphia#Me And Mrs Jones#45 Years#Food Drink#The Black Barber#Social Club
NBC Philadelphia

World's Largest Bounce House Returns to Philly This Weekend: What to Know

Léelo en español aquí. The world’s largest bounce house is bouncing back into Philadelphia this weekend – with new and bigger inflatables. The Big Bounce America 2022 tour will inflate for two consecutive weekends at the Bridgeport Speedway at Bridgeport Speedway beginning this Friday, Sept. 2nd through Sunday, Sept. 4th and Friday, Sept. 9th through Sunday, Sept. 11th.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
phillygrub.blog

Dave’s Hot Chicken is coming to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with Jiger Patel and Pranav Desai to open a minimum of eight locations throughout the Philadelphia area and surrounding counties. The Dave’s Hot Chicken model...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Missing endangered last seen in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on Sunday. Police say 75-year-old Alfeda Miller-Horn was last seen on the 1600 block of Thompson Street around 8:00 pm. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, black tights with a white...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
111K+
Followers
15K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy