President Biden used student loan reform to 'push the idea that $15 should be the minimum wage,' expert says. Here's how

Depending on who you ask, the Biden administration's forgiveness of up to $20,000 in federal student loans will either make inflation worse or won't have much impact at all. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) asserts that the debt relief would "wipe out the disinflationary benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act," which was passed into law earlier this month.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO