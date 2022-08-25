President Biden used student loan reform to 'push the idea that $15 should be the minimum wage,' expert says. Here's how

Read full article on original website
Business Insider
After 13 years of student loan payments, a 36-year-old public school teacher finally got $47,000 forgiven thanks to an app
Tabatha Wesley made 127 payments on her federal student loans yet still didn't qualify for PSLF. She almost gave up, but an app called Chipper helped her fill out her PSLF paperwork. After being denied twice, Wesley had $47,000 of student loans forgiven through TEPSLF. Until recently, almost all borrowers...
CNBC
If you've been paying your federal student loans during the pandemic, here's how you can get a refund
Thanks to the federal student loan repayment moratorium that's been in place since March 2020, student loan borrowers have not had to make loan payments or accrue additional interest on their debt. Some, however, used this as an opportunity to put all of their money toward paying down the debt...
CNBC
Here's how soon experts say Biden's student loan forgiveness will reflect in your account
Now that millions of federal student loan borrowers have received the long-anticipated news that a portion of their debt will be forgiven, they've entered a new phase: waiting to see it reflected in their loan balances. Last week, President Joe Biden announced his plan to cancel up to $10,000 in...
CNBC
Will student loan forgiveness make inflation worse? Here's what economists say
Depending on who you ask, the Biden administration's forgiveness of up to $20,000 in federal student loans will either make inflation worse or won't have much impact at all. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) asserts that the debt relief would "wipe out the disinflationary benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act," which was passed into law earlier this month.
Here's Why Oct. 13 Is Social Security's Most Important Day of the Year
This announcement will directly affect the monthly payouts of over 65 million beneficiaries.
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
CNBC
DOJ says review of seized Trump documents is already done, suggests request for watchdog came too late
The Justice Department has completed its review of materials seized in the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's home Mar-a-Lago, including some information that may be protected by attorney-client privilege. The department's completion of the review of the documents taken from Trump's resort home could undermine his legal team's...
CNBC
Beyond student loan forgiveness, here's what the government can do to keep the rising household debt in check
On Aug. 24, President Biden announced the cancellation of $10,000 in federal student loan debt for most borrowers. Student loans account for less than 10% of household debt in America, which reached $16.15 trillion during the second quarter of 2022. Policy plays a vital role in keeping rising household debt...
CNBC
Steve Hanke says we're going to have one 'whopper' of a recession in 2023
The U.S. economy is going to fall into a recession next year, according to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, and that's not necessarily because of higher interest rates. "We will have a recession because we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply...
CNBC
Do you make too much for student loan forgiveness? Here's how to figure out whether you qualify
President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is limited to those making less than $125,000 per year or $250,000 for married couples filing together or heads or household. The limits are based on adjusted gross income, or AGI, which may be different than your gross salary. Here's how to calculate...
CNBC
How to get free Covid-19 tests delivered before the program is suspended on Friday
On Friday, the federal government will suspend a program that delivers free at-home Covid-19 tests directly to Americans. However, you still have a chance to order your share of kits if you haven't already. Each household can order up to 16 rapid antigen tests through Sept. 2. After that, the...
CNBC
Worst is yet to come: Economist Stephen Roach says U.S. needs 'miracle' to avoid recession
Negative economic growth in the year's first half may be a foreshock to a much deeper downturn that could last into 2024. Stephen Roach, who served as chair of Morgan Stanley Asia, warns the U.S. needs a "miracle" to avoid a recession. "We'll definitely have a recession as the lagged...
CNBC
Biden administration to stop sending free at-home Covid-19 tests Friday
The government will end its giveaway of Covid-19 at-home tests Friday because of insufficient congressional funding, a senior Biden administration official said Sunday. A stockpile of the tests is being depleted, and officials want to have enough on hand in the event of a fall surge, the source said. The...
CNBC
Biden to give prime-time speech on 'soul of the nation' as voters prepare to cast midterm ballots
President Joe Biden plans to deliver a prime-time speech this week on how America's "rights and freedoms are still under attack," returning to the core message of his 2020 campaign as Americans are getting ready to vote in the November midterm elections. A White House official said Thursday's address at...
CNBC
Education Dept. is exploring strategies to help 5 million 'overlooked borrowers' excluded from student loan forgiveness
Millions of federal student loan borrowers could have been left out of debt forgiveness because of their loan type. The U.S. Department of Education is trying to avoid that outcome. Here's what borrowers need to know. When the U.S. Department of Education announced at the beginning of the pandemic that...
CNBC
Fed rate hikes won't bring down inflation as long as government spending stays high, paper says
A paper released at the same Jackson Hole, Wyoming, summit where Fed Chair Jerome Powell spoke suggests the central bank can't do the job itself and could make the matters worse with rate hikes. The paper argues that without constraints in fiscal spending, rate hikes will make the cost of...
CNBC
Trump-linked SPAC's stock falls as shareholders weigh delaying merger with ex-president's media firm
Digital World Acquisition Corp. is trying to extend the deadline to complete its merger with former President Donald Trump's Trump Media and Technology Group. Shares of DWAC fell Monday as shareholders considered the delay and Trump contends with several serious legal issues. Trump Media is also reportedly facing severe financial...
CNBC
Russia divestment promises by U.S. states go largely unfulfilled
Earlier this year, U.S. governors and other top state officials made it clear: They wanted to cut their financial ties with Russia. Few states followed through. Six months into a war that has killed thousands of Ukrainians and displaced over 12 million more, most of the pledges to drop Russian investments have gone unfulfilled.
CNBC
U.S. intelligence chief to conduct risk assessment of recovered Mar-a-Lago materials
The U.S. will assess the risk to national security of disclosure of materials recovered during the Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's residence, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The letter also said the Justice Department and National Intelligence Director "are working together to facilitate a classification...
CNBC
Judge plans to appoint a 'special master' to review documents in Trump's records case
A federal judge in Florida told the Justice Department on Saturday said it was her "preliminary intent" to appoint a special master in the case. Trump's lawyers this week asked for the appointment of an independent special master to review the records taken from Mar-a-Lago and identify any that may be protected by executive privilege.
