Plan established to fix Hanford’s underground nuclear waste leak

B Farm underground waste tank area.

RICHLAND, Wash. — A plan has been formalized to address two underground tanks at the Hanford site that are leaking nuclear waste into the ground.

According to Hanford leadership, this plan is being established through an agreement reached by the Washington State Department of Ecology and the U.S. Department of Energy.

This legally-binding agreement was achieved following a year-long assessment of a leak from Tank B-109. Another tank labeled T-111 was also found to be leaking back in 2013.

“It’s been a priority for the state of Washington to address leaking tanks in a way that protects nearby communities and the Columbia River,” said Ecology Director Laura Watson.

The following parameters were outlined by Hanford officials in their announcement on August 25, 2022:

Cover the T and B tank farms with surface barriers to prevent rain or snowmelt from seeping into the tanks, and to slow the migration of leaked waste toward the groundwater.

Develop a response plan for future leaks from single-shell tanks.

Evaluate the viability of installing a ventilation system to evaporate liquid waste in Tank B-109.

Evaluate conditions in and around tanks B-109 and T-111 to determine if additional work is needed to prevent liquids from getting in.

Explore ways to accelerate the schedule to retrieve waste from tanks T-111 and B-109.

“I appreciate the effective collaboration with the Ecology team in reaching an agreement that supports our continued focus on safe, efficient, and effective stewardship, treatment, and disposition of tank waste,” said Brian Vance, manager of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of River Protection and Richland Operations Office.

