ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 13

Li Span
4d ago

why would any lawyer work for government for free?! If that is what this is saying then you know it means more back door deals then ever before. Democrats love hidden agendas and lying hypocrisy.

Reply(3)
8
KAREN STRATOTI
4d ago

uh..excuse me...is there a lawyer who could explain this to every day people? It sounds too good to be true...

Reply
3
Howard Aiello
4d ago

save the taxpayers money? I doubt it,Bucky Beaver.

Reply(1)
12
Related
987thecoast.com

Governor Murphy Visits Atlantic City to Hand Out $60 Million

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy was in Atlantic City Monday to discuss $60 million in investments for Atlantic City. Murphy says the funding for the largely democratic community is being funded through the new state budget. He says Atlantic City will now become a “city of opportunity”. Photo...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
NJ.com

Rent assistance mess is a Murphy-created disaster | Letters

I am writing in reference to the recent Star-Ledger article, “N.J. rental assistance program failed hundreds of residents. Some are now being evicted.”. The failure of the State of New Jersey goes much deeper than some missing or delayed checks, and involves not hundreds, but tens of thousands, of tenants who are left behind.
HOUSE RENT
followsouthjersey.com

NJDOH Warns New Jersey Residents Of Security Breach

SOUTH JERSEY — The New Jersey Department of Health released a press release on August 19 notifying residents about a network security incident that occurred at hospitals in the state. The announcement came after an investigation that was launched due to an incident that occurred nearly two months ago....
POLITICS
headynj.com

New Jersey Homegrow Protest Held at Senate Prez Scutari’s Office

Sativa Cross cannabis activists held a New Jersey homegrow protest outside the Clark district office of Senate President Nick Scutari (D-Union). Little progress has been on the adult-use bill and medical New Jersey homegrow bill S 353 sponsored by State Senator Vin Gopal (D-Monmouth) or the medical homegrow bill for a limited number of plants S 342 sponsored by State Senator Troy Singleton (D-Burlington).
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Bono
New Jersey 101.5

New liquor law signed by NJ governor is called a ‘game changer’

Starting this fall, New Jersey households can have alcoholic beverages delivered to their doorsteps by such popular services as DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued a special ruling for third-party permits that allow delivery services to enter formal agreements with restaurants, bars, and liquor stores, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Friday.
DRINKS
New Jersey Globe

Murphy backing Guy for Hudson County Executive

Gov. Phil Murphy appears to have endorsed Craig J. Guy for the Democratic nomination for Hudson County Executive in 2023. Murphy will headline a summer barbecue in Jersey City next month to launch Guy’s campaign to succeed Tom DeGise, a six-term incumbent who is not seeking re-election. This is...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bono#Executive Order#Legal Services#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Executive Branch
ValueWalk

Stimulus Checks To Caregivers: NJ County Issuing $1,000 Checks To Some Residents

COVID-19 may be less severe now, but many people are still feeling its financial impact. Thus, to help some of these people, Camden County in New Jersey has come up with a relief program that offers stimulus checks to caregivers. Under the relief program, hundreds of caregivers in Camden County will get $1,000 if their wages have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wrnjradio.com

ABC issues special ruling to allow third-party delivery services to deliver package goods, cocktails to New Jersey customers’ doorsteps

NEW JERSEY – Opening a new frontier for growth in New Jersey’s alcoholic beverage industry, Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced that the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) issued a special ruling Friday that allows third-party delivery services like DoorDash, Instacart, and Amazon Flex to deliver alcoholic beverages – including cocktails “to go” – from restaurants, bars, and liquor stores to customers’ doorsteps.
DRINKS
New Jersey 101.5

5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe

The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
MLB
njbmagazine.com

NJEDA Accepting Applications for Vacant & Underutilized Public Assets Program

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) is now accepting applications for the New Jersey Asset Activation Planning Grant Program. The program offers grants to New Jersey communities and stakeholder groups to fund early-stage planning work focused on catalytic redevelopment and the adaptive reuse of vacant and underutilized public assets.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy