Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon debuts a single

By Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

Lourdes Leon is following in her mother Madonna's footsteps by making new music under a single name.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old dropped her debut single, "Lock&amp;Key," under the moniker Lolahol. The hypnotic club banger was released by instrumentalist and composer Eartheater's music label, Chemical X Records.

"Why can't I just lock into a Polly Pocket?/ It could all be crystal clear/ Keep a photo of you in my locket," Leon — known as Lola to her friends — sings on the track.

"Addicted to the comfort, yeah, yeah/ Till the comforter gets too hot, too hot, too hot to sleep/ I'm tossing and tearing, yeah, yeah."

Directed by Eartheater, choreographed by Leon and set in New York City, the music video for the song sees the singer walking a dog on a chain, hanging out of the window of a car and cuddling with a guy in a graveyard before emerging from a giant locket on the beach.

"I need a breeze/ Whisk me away," she sings in the chorus in a breathy tone. "I need to breathe/ Nothing to say."

It's unclear if the title of the track is a reference to the Madonna hit "Open Your Heart," which repeats the lyrics, "I hold the lock, and you hold the key" — but it's probably just a coincidence.

Leon was born in October 1996 to pop musician Madonna and actor Carlos Leon. She is the eldest of Madonna's six children and originally entered the entertainment industry as a model.

In a conversation with actor Debi Mazar for Interview Magazine last year, Leon shared that she doesn't "care about" music despite her ability to sing, adding that "maybe it's too close to home."

"I don't have a specific goal. I probably should," Leon told Mazar in October.

"Financially, modeling is a smart decision. I enjoy being very hands on with the campaigns I do, so that I'm not just modeling, per se. I dance, I have a very specific sense of style, and I'm interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects."

