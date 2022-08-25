Read full article on original website
Local Judge Throws Majority of Mission Viejo’s City Councilmembers Off Dais
Three of the five Mission Viejo City Councilmembers were pulled off the dais by an Orange County Superior Court judge on Monday, leaving the city without a city council majority until the November election. Council members Ed Sachs, Greg Raths and Mayor Wendy Bucknam will all be removed from office...
For San Bernardino County, loving California may end in leaving it
San Bernardino County’s Fair-Share ballot measure asks if the county should secede from California to ensure that our tax dollars are put to work addressing our most pressing needs.
Opinion: There’s a Small Chance California Could Help Democrats Keep House Majority
Political handicappers almost universally expect that Democrats will lose their paper-thin majority in the House of Representatives this year. However, if it’s closer than expected, what happens in a handful of California congressional districts could make the difference. On paper, Democrats should make gains in California this year, perhaps...
CA Coastal Commission Calls on OC to Take Down Private Fence on Controversial Back Bay Parkland
More than a year after backing down, County of Orange officials still find themselves fending off heat over nearly selling protected public parkland to a wealthy Newport Beach political donor. And the questions keep coming from various directions. First, it was from Newport Beach residents who deemed the sale an...
insideedition.com
Taxpayers Will Foot the Bill for Vandalized Historical California Cemetery
A historical cemetery in Long Beach, California, was vandalized, and repairs will cost taxpayers thousands. The Sunnyside Cemetery is the final resting place of many notable Californians, including more than 220 Civil War veterans and Japanese-American families who endured the travesty of WWII internment camps. The groundskeeper says at least 12 headstones were damaged overnight. The Historical Society of Long Beach calls the deliberate defacing of cemeteries “a disturbing trend.”
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Orange County Board of Supervisors Order Audit of OCPA
Last week, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to initiate an independent investigation into the embattled Orange County Power Authority (OCPA). The only County Supervisor to vote against the investigation was former Irvine Mayor Don Wagner. It should be noted that Wagner sits on the 6-member OCPA board, along with Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan and Irvine Councilmember Mike Carroll.
Orange County Business Journal
Orange County’s Senior Homes Becoming 5-Star Resorts
Editor’s Note: David Collins and two partners in 1980 founded ARV Assisted Living, which developed and operated more than 100 senior living communities throughout the U.S. The publicly traded company was acquired by an affiliate of Lazard Freres and is known today as Atria Senior Living. He has worked in Europe developing Spain’s first residential community designed exclusively for seniors. The London Daily Telegraph called Sensara “the best retirement development in Europe.” Collins’ firm, Newport Beach-based Active Living International provides advisory services on the business of senior living for clients worldwide.
Is Garden Grove’s Latest Hotel Development Pitting A Spongebob Resort Up Against Homes for Low Wage Workers?
If a kids’ television channel gets its way, there will be 500 new hotel rooms in Garden Grove’s resort district. The proposed Nickelodeon Hotel would stand at 330 feet and 23 floors on Harbor Boulevard. Tens of thousands of square footage would go to ballroom, restaurant, retail, and arcade space.
oc-breeze.com
New California Building Standards Code changes to take effect on January 1, 2023
Beginning January 1, 2023, the Long Beach Development Services Department (LBDS) will be required by State law to enforce the 2022 Edition of California Building Standards Codes (also known as Title 24 of the California Codes of Regulations). Projects submitted on or before December 31, 2022, are permitted to comply with the 2019 Edition of the California Building Standards Code.
SoCal doctor appointed state attorney general
Dr. Diana Ramos, a Laguna Beach resident and adjunct professor at the USC Keck School of Medicine, was appointed by the governor Thursday as the state’s next surgeon general.
Los Angeles County cracking down on residents breaking water restrictions
There's a team patrolling the streets of Los Angeles County cracking down on those ignoring the water measures due to the statewide drought.
hbsdealer.com
A big day at Ganahl Lumber
The California prodealer, along with the NLBMDA and WCLBMA, host California Congresswoman Michelle Steel. Southern California prodealer Ganahl Lumber recently hosted Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R- California) to tour its lumberyard operations and hardware store in Costa Mesa. During the Aug. 17 visit, the Congresswoman and Ganahl representatives were joined by...
spectrumnews1.com
Kamala Harris set to speak at Newport Beach DNC fundraiser
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser Saturday afternoon at a home in Newport Beach in what is her only announced public appearance of this trip to Southern California. Harris returned to Los Angeles Thursday after vacationing...
15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week
Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
CBS News
Experts concerned with certain California crops taking up too much water during drought
In the desert farming community of Eastern Riverside County's Palo Verde Valley, on the Arizona border, daytime temperatures routinely exceed 100 degrees. "Cotton likes the heat," said farmer Jack Seiler, adding another crop that can thrive in extreme heat is alfalfa. On his farm, Seiler grows thousands of acres of...
Cypress Considers Doing More To Help Residents Understand Who’s Financing Local Elected Officials
Cypress officials may soon make it easier for residents to decipher who is financing their local elected officials by posting campaign disclosures dating back a decade or so on their city website as residents call for more transparency. Councilwoman Francis Marquez, who requested the change, will work with city staff...
CA Prop 19; Waiting for the Assessor’s Office
On Nov. 3, 2020, voters approved an amendment to the California Constitution intended, in part, to assist older residents 55 and over who downsize or move and face getting stuck with a huge property tax bill. Under Proposition 13, property taxes are based on the fair market value of a house when it changes hands, […] The post CA Prop 19; Waiting for the Assessor’s Office appeared first on The Malibu Times.
rtands.com
L.A. Metro line extension in the running to receive much needed funding for completion
There have been a lot of hands trying to reach for California’s $97 billion state surplus, and some will be slapped away. Officials are trying to land some of the bonus money to help build a 3.2-mile extension of a light rail line, called the L line, into San Bernardino County. The extension would originate in Los Angeles County. Currently, there is a nearly $750 million funding gap for the project, and there has been a scramble trying to get the needed money. State legislators tried to get some earmarked in the state budget, but that attempt failed. The extension will have to go up against other rail projects in a battle for remaining dollars.
PLANetizen
Two L.A. County Cities Approved Rent Control in August
Bell Gardens, a city of almost 42,000 residents located in Los Angeles County to the southeast of Downtown Los Angeles, this week voted to enact rent control. According to an article by David Wagner for LAist, the Bell Gardens City Council “unanimously voted to advance a rent control plan that limits annual increases to no more than 4%.”
Newsom announces $209 million in state funds for permanent housing in LA
On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom, along with city officials, announced that Los Angeles received $209 million in funding through Project Homekey, a program that converts buildings into permanent housing as a way to address the crisis of homelessness in the state. Seven sites around LA will be converted into permanent housing, with the city contributing an additional $157 million in matching funds to the program. In total, 15 permanent housing sites and 1,235 units will be created through the second round of funding. The funds are part of $694 million for the program, announced by the state, which will provide 2,500 more...
Voice of OC
