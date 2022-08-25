ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KTLA

These are the rudest cities in California (according to one study)

The “City By The Bay” is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s 30 largest metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average “rudeness” score based on responses about certain types of typically rude behavior such as “being absorbed by phone in public,” “not letting people […]
citywatchla.com

Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind

Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
CBS LA

15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week

Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coachella Valley Under “Ozone Advisory,” Causes and How to Prepare

As the sweltering heat settles into Southern California, so is one summertime pollutant: ground-level ozone. Dr. Scott Epstein: “Unfortunately, Southern California happens at the worst ozone levels in the country,” Dr. Scott Epstein, Program Supervisor for South Coast Air Quality Management District, said. “On days that are especially hot like we have coming this week, ozone is extra high.”
Santa Clarita Radio

Nine Years After Going Missing At Castaic Lake, Still No Trace Of Bryce Laspisa

Nine years after Bryce Laspisa’s crashed car was found at Castaic Lake, he is still nowhere to be found. “Aug. 30th marks 9 years since we lost Bryce,” read a statement from Laspisa’s family posted to the Find Bryce Laspisa Facebook page. “Still no answers or closure. Bryce, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”
NBC Los Angeles

Brutal Late-Summer Heat Wave Coming to Southern California

Days of triple-digital heat are in the forecast for Southern California. The sweltering heat wave will see temperatures in many areas rising into triple digits and staying that way through Labor Day weekend. Excessive heat watches go into effect Wednesday morning and continue through Sunday for Los Angeles Counties. An...
iebusinessdaily.com

Moreno Valley lands another restaurant

Mr. Fries Man, a fast-casual restaurant that serves elaborate meals built around french fries, has come to Moreno Valley. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday was attended by Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez, the city council, and the chamber of commerce, according to a statement on the city’s website.
KTVU FOX 2

Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women

TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
KESQ

The fight against drought in California has a new tool: The restrictor

The pretty, cloudless blue skies over perfectly manicured lawns represent an ugly reality for California’s Las Virgenes Municipal Water District as it grapples with the historic megadrought ravaging the American West. Despite a lack of any measurable rain in months, the carpet of lush, green grass likely means homeowners...
NBC Los Angeles

Hiker Found Dead in Arizona Park Identified as Irvine Man

A hiker found dead in after he was separated from a group in an Arizona park on a day of triple-digit heat was identified as a 31-year-old man from Irvine. Kyle Matthew Movius became lost on trails in the 1,100-acre SARA Regional Park in Lake Havasu City after he was separated from a group of three other hikers, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.
CBS LA

Interstate 10 Freeway near Indio reopens after being washed out

The 10 Freeway is back open Monday after a portion of the eastbound lanes near Indio were completely washed out by monsoon rains last week.Caltrans crews worked around the clock and through the weekend to make repairs to the freeway, which was fully reopened to traffic Sunday. Crews had opened one lane on Thursday.Interstate 10 is a key route from California into Arizona, and stretches all the way into Florida. Truckers with loaded big rigs were forced to take lengthy detours like State Route 86/111 or Interstate 15 to the I-40 to get around the closure.The California Highway Patrol says construction is still ongoing in the area, so drivers were urged to watch their speed and be aware of Caltrans workers in the area.
nbcpalmsprings.com

Cadiz Water Project Promises Free Water For Salton Sea Area

As California’s water crisis deepens, a new project aims to help conserve resources and ensure disadvantaged communities are not left behind. Cadiz Inc. is hanging onto its years-long goal of storing water before it evaporates and then selling or giving it away to communities in Southern California. “We cannot...
