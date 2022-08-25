Read full article on original website
These are the rudest cities in California (according to one study)
The “City By The Bay” is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s 30 largest metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average “rudeness” score based on responses about certain types of typically rude behavior such as “being absorbed by phone in public,” “not letting people […]
Hikers warned of danger near popular waterfall site in San Bernardino Mountains
Southern Californians who are heading to the San Bernardino Mountains for relief from the heat wave are being warned to stay away from a dangerous spot at Forest Falls.
foxla.com
4-year-old left in car in Echo Park as SoCal braces for triple-digit temps
LOS ANGELES - A four-year-old child was left in a car in Echo Park Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, as Southern California braces for one of the biggest heat waves of the season. Radio calls came in just after 2 p.m. Monday for a child left in...
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new study
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in the country is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
High bacteria levels prompt water warning for popular SoCal beach spots
L.A. County health officials are asking residents to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the Santa Monica Pier, Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey and other popular spots.
Power Warnings Issued as Southern California Bakes Under Heat Wave
Southern California will continue to bake under sweltering conditions that are expected to stretch through the Labor Day weekend — with excessive heat warnings Wednesday across all of San Diego County. “An excessive heat warning has been issued for the entire forecast area from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 8...
citywatchla.com
Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind
Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week
Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coachella Valley Under “Ozone Advisory,” Causes and How to Prepare
As the sweltering heat settles into Southern California, so is one summertime pollutant: ground-level ozone. Dr. Scott Epstein: “Unfortunately, Southern California happens at the worst ozone levels in the country,” Dr. Scott Epstein, Program Supervisor for South Coast Air Quality Management District, said. “On days that are especially hot like we have coming this week, ozone is extra high.”
Santa Clarita Radio
Nine Years After Going Missing At Castaic Lake, Still No Trace Of Bryce Laspisa
Nine years after Bryce Laspisa’s crashed car was found at Castaic Lake, he is still nowhere to be found. “Aug. 30th marks 9 years since we lost Bryce,” read a statement from Laspisa’s family posted to the Find Bryce Laspisa Facebook page. “Still no answers or closure. Bryce, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”
NBC Los Angeles
Brutal Late-Summer Heat Wave Coming to Southern California
Days of triple-digital heat are in the forecast for Southern California. The sweltering heat wave will see temperatures in many areas rising into triple digits and staying that way through Labor Day weekend. Excessive heat watches go into effect Wednesday morning and continue through Sunday for Los Angeles Counties. An...
iebusinessdaily.com
Moreno Valley lands another restaurant
Mr. Fries Man, a fast-casual restaurant that serves elaborate meals built around french fries, has come to Moreno Valley. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday was attended by Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez, the city council, and the chamber of commerce, according to a statement on the city’s website.
KTVU FOX 2
Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
Shocking Video Shows Section of California Highway Completely Destroyed by Raging Floodwaters
Earlier this week, a section of one of California’s highways fell victim to the powerful, mud-ridden floodwaters that swept through the region just beside the Arizona border. On Wednesday, the state had to reroute thousands of travelers and truck drivers heading eastbound on the 10 Freeway in Riverside County...
KESQ
The fight against drought in California has a new tool: The restrictor
The pretty, cloudless blue skies over perfectly manicured lawns represent an ugly reality for California’s Las Virgenes Municipal Water District as it grapples with the historic megadrought ravaging the American West. Despite a lack of any measurable rain in months, the carpet of lush, green grass likely means homeowners...
NBC Los Angeles
Hiker Found Dead in Arizona Park Identified as Irvine Man
A hiker found dead in after he was separated from a group in an Arizona park on a day of triple-digit heat was identified as a 31-year-old man from Irvine. Kyle Matthew Movius became lost on trails in the 1,100-acre SARA Regional Park in Lake Havasu City after he was separated from a group of three other hikers, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.
CBS News
Experts concerned with certain California crops taking up too much water during drought
In the desert farming community of Eastern Riverside County's Palo Verde Valley, on the Arizona border, daytime temperatures routinely exceed 100 degrees. "Cotton likes the heat," said farmer Jack Seiler, adding another crop that can thrive in extreme heat is alfalfa. On his farm, Seiler grows thousands of acres of...
Interstate 10 Freeway near Indio reopens after being washed out
The 10 Freeway is back open Monday after a portion of the eastbound lanes near Indio were completely washed out by monsoon rains last week.Caltrans crews worked around the clock and through the weekend to make repairs to the freeway, which was fully reopened to traffic Sunday. Crews had opened one lane on Thursday.Interstate 10 is a key route from California into Arizona, and stretches all the way into Florida. Truckers with loaded big rigs were forced to take lengthy detours like State Route 86/111 or Interstate 15 to the I-40 to get around the closure.The California Highway Patrol says construction is still ongoing in the area, so drivers were urged to watch their speed and be aware of Caltrans workers in the area.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Cadiz Water Project Promises Free Water For Salton Sea Area
As California’s water crisis deepens, a new project aims to help conserve resources and ensure disadvantaged communities are not left behind. Cadiz Inc. is hanging onto its years-long goal of storing water before it evaporates and then selling or giving it away to communities in Southern California. “We cannot...
