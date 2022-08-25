Free library in Masury vandalized for second time

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield Township Trustee Dan Suttles is frustrated by recent vandalism to a free library box in the area’s new pocket park.

The Sam and Gladys Jennings Memorial Park was built along First Street in Masury last year as part of a neighborhood revitalization grant. Along with that, a Little Free Library was placed in the park. People can take a book in exchange for leaving a book, but recently, what has been meant for the community has been a target for vandals.

“This is the second time that particular library box has been vandalized. The first time, they broke the glass out,” Suttles said.

The most recent incident was reported Friday. According to a police report, an officer found four paperback books that were burnt as well as a burnt area in the grass.

Those living nearby reported seeing kids in the park, but no one had seen a fire.

The park was also vandalized last October when someone wrote on park signs with a black marker.

Suttles is now asking anyone who sees anything suspicious at the park to contact him or the police. He has replaced the books in the library so that people can continue using them.

“It’s very upsetting. The thing I think that makes me feel alright about it is that there are a lot of better people than there are bad. The last thing I want to do is take it out,” he said.

