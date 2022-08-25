Read full article on original website
Fire vs. Police 1st Annual Dodgeball Tournament brings day of family fun activities to Hamilton County
This weekend you can join the Hamilton County Public Safety teams for an evening supporting the local fire and police departments featuring dodgeball, a bounce house, silent auctions, food, drinks and more!. This first annual event is happening on Saturday, Sept 2 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Grand...
BE&O August 28, 2022 – Love Thy Neighborhood, Thrival Indy Academy, Crew Car Wash
On this week's Business, Equity, and Opportunities podcast: In Access to Capital we look as another example of the commitment LISC makes to improving livability, opportunity, vitality, and education to affect local neighborhoods positively. Our Industry Focus takes a look at a humanities focused high school. See a global perspective to learning and how it's changing the way students see the world. And in today's Success Story we take a look at the family history of Crew Car Wash and it's 75 years of giving back to the community.
Indy with Kids: Some not-very-traditional back-to-school supplies
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many students are back in the classroom for the new school year. Katy Mann of Indy with Kids visited Sunday’s “Daybreak” with some not-very-traditional back-to-school supplies. Some of the toys she brought are designed to make learning fun: Playmobil School Bus, the TAPES...
School buses found crashed, driven into playground near Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Vandals crashed school buses and even drove them into playground equipment at a middle and elementary school complex in Tippecanoe County, the sheriff’s office said Sunday. Sue Scott, communications coordinator for the Tippecanoe School Corp., said the district in a message to parents expressed...
Maddie Smiles to collect toys this week in honor of late Indiana teen
8 years ago, a Indianapolis woman named Maddie Ross passed away unexpectedly, but now, her legacy lives on with the Maddie Smiles Toy Drive. Ross was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus, but defied the odds and lived for nearly 20 years until passing away from complications during gall bladder surgery on June 29, 2014.
ALL IN Music & Arts Festival to debut Labor Day weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first ALL IN Music & Arts Festival will be Labor Day weekend in Indianapolis at the State Fairgrounds. ALL IN Music & Arts Festival co-founder Steve Sybesma and J. Elliott joined News 8 on Sunday’s “Daybreak” to talked about the event. The...
Wiz Khalifa concert disturbance in lawn at Ruoff Music Center
NOBLESVILLE (WISH) — The Hamilton County Sheriff confirms that there was not a shooting during the concert Friday evening, but there was a disturbance in the lawn, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, at 10:28 p.m. a disturbance was reported in section...
I-70 EB deadly vehicle fire, all lanes blocked
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A deadly vehicle fire has caused has caused all lanes on I-70 to be blocked, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. According to INDOT, the vehicle is on fire from Post Road to 400 West, which is east of Cumberland from mile marker 90.7 to mile marker 95.7.
Purdue Polytechnic to open 3rd high school in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue Polytechnic High Schools plans to expand to Marion County’s Pike Township. That would make the fourth location statewide for the free public school network, and the third in Indianapolis. According to a news release from Purdue Polytechnic, officials are working with a broker and...
Community Link: Black Philanthropy Month
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A global community coalition and movement, Black Philanthropy Month celebrates and empowers Black funding in all its forms, from philanthropy to venture and business investment. This year’s events culminate Wednesday at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in downtown Indianapolis. Community Link’s Carolene Mays talked with...
ISP: Motorcyclist dies in multivehicle crash on I-70 in Hancock County
MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist died early Sunday morning after a serious multivehicle crash involving a semi truck that caught fire, closing all lanes of I-70 for roughly seven hours early Saturday, the Indiana State Police said in a news release. Emergency crews responded at 11:59 p.m....
‘Nunsense II: The Second Coming’ opens next week at Brown County Playhouse
“Nunsense 2” is coming to Brown County Playhouse on Friday, September 9. Casey Kersey, the show’s production director, and Christine Long, who plays “Sister Mary Amnesia,” joined us Monday on “All Indiana” to share what you can expect from the show. For more information...
School corporations apply for waivers as nationwide free meal policy ends
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The nutrition director for one school corporation said Monday the COVID-19 pandemic exposed how many students depend on free meals to get through the day. Perry Township Schools are one of at least 12 to 18 school corporations in Indiana that is applying for a district-wide...
IMPD asking for help to locate 17-year-old
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a teenager who may be in danger. Alan Turcios, 17, is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 172 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. IMPD says Turcios was last seen at 4 p.m. Monday in the area...
Lafayette man dies in State Road 25 crash near Delphi in Carroll County
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A 44-year-old man died in a pickup truck crash early Sunday on State Road 25 near Delphi, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Investigators think Ryan King, of Lafayette, was southbound on State Road 25 when the pickup went off the road. King overcorrected and then drove off the other side of the road, and the truck struck a metal guardrail. The truck rolled multiple times before landing on the driver’s side. As the truck rolled, King was ejected through the pickup’s sunroof. He was not believed to be wearing a seat belt.
Hot end to the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was nice way to start off the weekend with plenty of sunshine. High humidity will be sticking around into early next week. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild. Some patchy fog is possible in the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the upper 60s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny....
Storm chances Monday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few isolated downpours this evening, but our main chance at rain will arrive tomorrow into early Tuesday. TONIGHT: Skies will remain partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms still possible mainly in the early morning. Low temperatures in the low 70s. TOMORROW: Showers and storms...
Hoosiers remember 2,755 lives lost to drug overdoses in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Overdose Lifeline, an Indiana nonprofit helping people battle substance abuse, honored the lives of 2,755 Hoosiers who died in 2021 from a drug overdose. Douglas Hunsinger, Indiana government’s executive director for drug prevention and treatment, said, “These are our friends, our neighbors and our loved ones.”...
IMPD looking for help locating missing man
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking help locating a man last seen Saturday. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for Earnest Green, 73. He was last seen Saturday in the area of 800 South Kitley Avenue. This is on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Green was last seen driving a blue 2013 Chevy Silverado with a silver toolbox and an Indiana license plate reading MB2267.
IMPD: Overnight violence leaves 3 dead, 2 injured
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police responded to an overnight wave of violence that killed two people and injured three others. Just after one a.m. Monday, officers found a man stabbed to death at a home in the 2900 block of Brill Road, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. That’s a residential area near Troy and Madison Avenues on the city’s south side.
