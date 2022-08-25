On this week's Business, Equity, and Opportunities podcast: In Access to Capital we look as another example of the commitment LISC makes to improving livability, opportunity, vitality, and education to affect local neighborhoods positively. Our Industry Focus takes a look at a humanities focused high school. See a global perspective to learning and how it's changing the way students see the world. And in today's Success Story we take a look at the family history of Crew Car Wash and it's 75 years of giving back to the community.

