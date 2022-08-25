Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
NBC Sports
Ex-Celtic Tacko Fall claims Jaylen Brown is 'very disrespected'
Tacko Fall believes it's time to give his former Boston Celtics teammate the respect he deserves. Jaylen Brown was the subject of trade speculation for several months this offseason, as the 25-year-old reportedly was the centerpiece of an offer the Celtics made to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. While...
Duke product makes Knicks history with lucrative deal
Following weeks of being near the center of trade chatter involving the Utah Jazz, 2018-19 Duke basketball bucket-getter RJ Barrett again looks like a long-term centerpiece for the New York Knicks. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history According to a report from ESPN insider ...
NBC Sports
Report: “Decent chance” Lakers send out Westbrook as third team in Mitchell trade
The Lakers’ situation is pretty clear: They would like to trade Russell Westbrook before the season starts (ideally before training camp). However, other teams want sweeteners to take him (and his $47 million contract), and because of their very limited trade assets, the Lakers don’t want to put all their eggs in a basket that doesn’t make them title contenders. Put simply, the Lakers don’t want to trade the last two first-round picks under their control this decade (2027 and 2029) just to be a good playoff team — they will do it for a shot at a ring.
NBA・
NBC Sports
Report: Knicks finalizing four-year extension with RJ Barrett
RJ Barrett isn't heading to Utah, at least not yet. The Knicks reportedly are finalizing a four-year rookie extension with the 22-year-old guard. The deal could be worth up to $120 million. Barrett's deal also includes a "poison pill" provision, which will make it difficult to include him in a...
NBC Sports
Eagles 2022 roster cuts: Tracking all the cuts to 53
The Eagles left their third preseason game with 81 players and must be down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. That means they have a lot of work to do. The Eagles left their third preseason game with 81 players and must be down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
Erving doesn't think it makes sense for NBA to retire Kobe's numbers
Dr. J is weighing in on the NBA legacies of Bill Russell and Kobe Bryant -- “there is no comparison.”. Julius Erving, speaking to TMZ while walking through LAX, was asked about the potential for the NBA to retire Kobe Bryant’s numbers. The premise has gained popularity in the wake of the league’s decision to retire Russell’s No. 6 across all franchises, the first league-wide jersey retirement and only the third of its kind across all major professional sports leagues.
NBA・
NBC Sports
Eagles release Carson Strong after mystifying preseason: report
You kept waiting and waiting and waiting for Carson Strong to get a chance. The Eagles on Monday released the strong-armed rookie quarterback after he threw just four passes in the entire preseason and barely got any practice reps in training camp. The news was first reported by Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.
NBC Sports
Bears waive three players
Chicago has announced a few moves as the team reduces its roster to 53 players. The Bears have waived receiver Kevin Shaa, center Corey Dublin, and safety Jon Alexander. All three players joined Chicago as undrafted free agents in 2022. Additionally, the Bears waived offensive tackle Jean Delance on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Ravens waive Jimmy Murray
The Ravens waived center Jimmy Murray on Monday, the team announced. That trims their roster to 78 players as they cut kicker/punter Cameron Dicker on Sunday, leaving them with 25 moves to make by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. Murray signed a reserve/futures contract in January and spent the summer with...
NBC Sports
Charvarius back at 49ers practice, wants to go by nickname
Charvarius Ward was back on the practice field with the 49ers on Sunday as they prepare for their 2022 NFL season opener on Sept. 11 against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, and there’s one thing he wants everyone to know -- he prefers to go by his nickname of “Mooney.”
NFL・
NBC Sports
'It's sobering': Commanders react to Robinson Jr. shooting
ASHBURN, Va. -- The mood was far more somber than usual at the Washington Commanders' headquarters on Monday as the team held its first practice since news broke that rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot in Washington, D.C. on Sunday evening. Robinson was taken to a local hospital...
NBC Sports
After quiet summer does Strong regret signing with Eagles?
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Standing in the visitors locker room at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night, 22-year-old Carson Strong made an admission about his summer. “Yeah, it didn’t go quite as I expected,” Strong said. On one hand, maybe we all had too high of expectations...
NBC Sports
Eagles stock up, stock down after final preseason game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Eagles wrapped up their 2022 preseason with a 48-10 loss to the Dolphins on Saturday evening. They now have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to get down to their 53-man roster limit and the first regular season game of 2022 is looming. They’ll be in Detroit in Week 1 on Sept. 11.
NBC Sports
Tyler Smith has “green light” to return to Cowboys practice
Cowboys first-round pick Tyler Smith missed some time recently with an ankle injury, but he’s ready to jump back into practice on Monday. Executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Monday, via Jori Epstein of USA Today, that Smith is “ready to go” and has a “green light” to get back on the practice field. Smith had been competing for the left guard spot this summer, but left tackle Tyron Smith went down with an avulsion fracture of his knee last week and the rookie has experience at the position from his college days.
