ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kurv.com

Leaky Battleship In Texas Begins Trip For $35M Repairs

(AP) — The greatest challenge in recent years for the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars has been a leaky hull that’s raised concerns it could sink. Now the foundation in charge of the USS Texas’ care is towing it Wednesday from its longtime home along the Houston Ship Channel to a shipyard in Galveston for much needed repairs. The 110-year-old ship’s repairs are part of the foundation’s plans to eventually resettle it in a new location in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Neighbors, Police: Eviction Possibly Set Off Fatal Shooting

(AP) — Neighbors, friends and police say a Houston man who fatally shot his neighbors after setting fire to their apartment house might have been set off by his eviction, which had been preceded by his financial difficulties during the pandemic and a recent colon cancer diagnosis. Police say...
HOUSTON, TX
kurv.com

2nd Alex Jones Sandy Hook Defamation Trial To Move Forward

The parent company of InfoWars has agreed to a second defamation trial over founder Alex Jones’ false claims about the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. At a bankruptcy hearing Monday in Houston, Free Speech Systems said it won’t oppose the trial in Connecticut. A judge has...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy