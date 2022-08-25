(AP) — The greatest challenge in recent years for the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars has been a leaky hull that’s raised concerns it could sink. Now the foundation in charge of the USS Texas’ care is towing it Wednesday from its longtime home along the Houston Ship Channel to a shipyard in Galveston for much needed repairs. The 110-year-old ship’s repairs are part of the foundation’s plans to eventually resettle it in a new location in Texas.

