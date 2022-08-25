ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal Starbucks becomes latest in coffee chain to unionize

By Sarah Eames, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
 4 days ago
Workers at a Vestal Starbucks voted in favor of unionization Wednesday.

The 9-4 vote marked the 230th union victory for Starbucks workers across the United States, according to a count by the National Labor Relations Board.

Workers at the 2540 Vestal Pkwy E. location, across from the Town Square Mall, filed in May for union recognition with intentions to join Starbucks Workers United, a newly formed collective supported by Workers United Upstate, an established union boasting nearly 10,000 members from varying industries across upstate New York.

“Every partner in this store has a passion for connecting with customers over the mutual love of coffee but that passion is dwindling based on unfair situations the company has put all of us through,” the Vestal employees wrote in a June 9 letter to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz. “Pouring coffee for a living should not be this hard.”

Chief among the demands at the Vestal Parkway store is more equitable scheduling practices, as regular overstaffing and understaffing has long been a problem, according to workers, who also cited consistently being scheduled for shifts outside their stated availability.

The letter to the CEO also cited inadequate training practices and poor leadership on the part of the Vestal store’s management, who were called out for “endorsing a work environment that is not inclusive of everyone” – in particular by disregarding workers’ pronouns – and “inadequate conflict resolutions, which lead to more problems than solutions.”

The store became more crowded than usual this summer after the closure and renovation of the University Plaza location less than three miles away. That location, near Binghamton University, has reopened.

Late last year, a Starbucks in Buffalo become the first store in the chain to establish a union since 1985. By the end of January, more than 50 stores had petitioned for union recognition, and by June 150 had voted to unionize.

In June, an Ithaca Starbucks closed permanently, about two months after it voted to unionize. Employees accused the company of retaliation following the decision.

