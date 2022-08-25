Virginia Beach business owner arrested on sex crimes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach business owner has been arrested and charged with sex crimes.

Benjamin Young, 42, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing one count of forcible sexual penetration and another of forcible sodomy.

The charges stem from an alleged incident on August 16, however the details surrounding the crime are still unknown.

Macie Allen with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney confirmed that Young and the victim knew each other. Allen did not know where the crime occurred.

Young is the President & CEO at Hybrid Air, an HVAC company based in the city. He founded the company in 2008, according to his LinkedIn account. He has no identifiable criminal history.

On Thursday, Virginia Beach Police confirmed allegations of assault were made against Young around noon on August 16, regarding an incident in the 700 block of Voyager Court. Hybrid Air is located at 753 Voyager Ct., but police have not said if that is where the alleged incident happened.

A spokesperson said the case is being investigated by the Special Victims Unit.

Young is being held without bail at Virginia Beach City Jail. He has a bond hearing scheduled for Friday.

Correction: In the original story 10 On Your Side reported Young was arrested on rape charges, however, an official charge of rape has not been filed.

