Memphis, TN

Peppertree Apartments repairs questioned in court

By Jerrita Patterson
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Twenty-four hours after appearing in federal court, those with the Peppertree Apartments were back in front of a judge. This time, it was a return to environmental court.

Peppertree tenants are counting on the court to ensure those with the complex rise to the occasion by making necessary repairs.

Code enforcement told the court even the temporary wooden beams being used to support balconies are inadequate, adding they’re not even anchored to the ground.

Judge may close Peppertree if changes aren’t made

“I’m a little bit surprised by the fact that they all weren’t braced,” said Ben Sissman, attorney for the Peppertree Apartments.

The surprises didn’t stop there, as Peppertree management told the court certain walkways were reinforced, but photos taken Thursday morning tell a different story.

“Now, I don’t know why they didn’t do this one, because I noticed some that they did not do,” a manager for the apartments said.

Sissman saying they will keep making repairs.

“We are going to go out there tomorrow and find out,” Sissman said. “This is just the beginning of a very long processs.”

Peppertree Apartments lawyer: ‘We haven’t completed the work yet’

Meanwhile, Judge Patrick Dandridge said a plan of action was a must to learn what work has been completed and what still needs to be done.

The judge is requesting all involved to return to court Tuesday, Aug 30.

WREG

WREG

