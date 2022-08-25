ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Man Killed, Another Hurt In Pottstown Double-Shooting, DA Says

A 25-year-old man was killed and another victim hurt in a double-shooting in Pottstown, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of Grant Street at Union Valley found blood stains and fired cartridge casings around 10:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said alongside Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich.
POTTSTOWN, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Guilty Of Repeatedly Stalking Woman In Bucks County

A male from Hatfield, Montgomery County Pa. was so obsessed with a Bedminster Township woman that he would park on her street and act so creepy that even the girl’s neighbors were wary of him. Andrew Gold had a trial in the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas. A...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Pottstown man shot and killed near Ricketts Center [Updated]

POTTSTOWN — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night just steps away from the popular Ricketts Community Center. A second victim was shot in the hand, according to authorities. Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Grant Street at the intersection...
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS News

2 men charged in fatal shooting of Philadelphia man, police say

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are searching for one of two suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man last week in Atlantic City. Police say 32-year-old Aaron Callahan and 47-year-old Kenneth Creek were charged with murder and other related charges in the shooting of 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue on Aug. 25.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Bensalem Heroin Dealer Convicted In Federal Court

PHILADELPHIA – United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Matt “Mack” Jones, 39, of Bensalem, PA, was convicted at trial of multiple narcotics offenses including distribution of heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin. In January 2018, New Jersey State Police, the Philadelphia DEA, New Jersey (Camden)...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man hit by gunfire in Reading, police say

READING, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Reading over the weekend. Officials said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Hampden Boulevard. Bullets struck the victim in his right calf and bicep, officials said. No arrests have been...
READING, PA
CBS Philly

Man arrested in North Philadelphia following standoff after shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A gunman is in police custody after a shooting and standoff with police. Officials say it all began on Lehigh Avenue near 22nd Street in North Philadelphia - where two people were shot and a third was grazed.Police say the suspect then tried to get away from officers, barricading himself inside a nearby home.Right now, detectives believe the suspect opened fire to ward off would-be robbers."At some point, that male then brandished a firearm that he had on his person and began firing toward the individuals that were either trying to rob him or trying to assault him,"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks man convicted of repeatedly stalking Bedminster Twp. woman

HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - A jury convicted a 33-year-old man of stalking a Bedminster Twp. woman for more than six years. Andrew Gold of Hatfield Township was found guilty Thursday of two counts of possession of a device for the interception of communications and two counts of stalking and one count of harassment.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
kicks96news.com

Drugs and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

JASON REED, 39, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0. STEPHANIE REEVES, 38, of Union, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0. DEANA RIDGWAY, 61, of Brandon, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 2, $1,500. LEE...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

A man stalked a Pa. woman for more than 6 years. He may finally do jail time

A Montgomery County man was convicted of stalking a woman for more than six years after a four-day trial showed the extensive lengths he took to monitor her life. 33-year-old Andrew David Gold will be sentenced on two counts of felony possession of a device for the interception of communications, two counts of misdemeanor stalking and one citation for harassment on Nov. 30, according to online court dockets.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
ocscanner.news

STATE POLICE CHARGE 8, SEIZE GUNS AND MORE THAN $117K IN DRUGS

Bridgeton, N.J.- The New Jersey State Police have charged eight suspects for various weapons and drug offenses during a month-long investigation that led to the seizure of $117,620 worth of drugs and multiple weapons including a “ghost gun” in Cumberland County. A ghost gun is a firearm that is assembled from various parts that are not imprinted with a serial number and registered with a federally licensed manufacturer, making them difficult for law enforcement to trace.
BRIDGETON, NJ
fox29.com

Police: Man shot multiple times and killed in Eastwick

EASTWICK - A man has been fatally shot in Eastwick. Officials say the shooting happened on the 2800 block of South 81st Street Friday afternoon, just after 12:30. Responding officers found a man in his late 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his head and over his body when they arrived on scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

