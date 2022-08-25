Read full article on original website
Man Killed, Another Hurt In Pottstown Double-Shooting, DA Says
A 25-year-old man was killed and another victim hurt in a double-shooting in Pottstown, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of Grant Street at Union Valley found blood stains and fired cartridge casings around 10:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said alongside Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich.
Delaware County EMT charged with taking photos of woman in the back of an ambulance: Police
Police in Brookhaven are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.
fox29.com
Police searching for pair wanted in connection with Mayfair double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a double shooting in Mayfair. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 4000 block of Magee Avenue on Thursday at 4:08 a.m. Officers responded to the scene for a report...
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Guilty Of Repeatedly Stalking Woman In Bucks County
A male from Hatfield, Montgomery County Pa. was so obsessed with a Bedminster Township woman that he would park on her street and act so creepy that even the girl’s neighbors were wary of him. Andrew Gold had a trial in the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas. A...
Mercury
Pottstown man shot and killed near Ricketts Center [Updated]
POTTSTOWN — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night just steps away from the popular Ricketts Community Center. A second victim was shot in the hand, according to authorities. Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Grant Street at the intersection...
fox29.com
Police: Man arrested after assaulting woman, barricading with juveniles inside Kensington house
PHILADELPHIA - A barricade situation in Kensington ended with a man being taken into custody by authorities Sunday morning. Police say responded to reports of a man with gun assaulting a woman inside a house on the 3200 block of A Street around 5 a.m. He then reportedly barricaded himself...
CBS News
2 men charged in fatal shooting of Philadelphia man, police say
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are searching for one of two suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man last week in Atlantic City. Police say 32-year-old Aaron Callahan and 47-year-old Kenneth Creek were charged with murder and other related charges in the shooting of 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue on Aug. 25.
delawarevalleynews.com
Bensalem Heroin Dealer Convicted In Federal Court
PHILADELPHIA – United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Matt “Mack” Jones, 39, of Bensalem, PA, was convicted at trial of multiple narcotics offenses including distribution of heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin. In January 2018, New Jersey State Police, the Philadelphia DEA, New Jersey (Camden)...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man hit by gunfire in Reading, police say
READING, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Reading over the weekend. Officials said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Hampden Boulevard. Bullets struck the victim in his right calf and bicep, officials said. No arrests have been...
Police: Woman shot by boyfriend in Kensington
Philadelphia Police say a woman was shot and her boyfriend pulled the trigger in Kensington.
phl17.com
Man fatally shot in Kensington, police weren’t notified until the next day
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is dead after he was shot three times in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Friday. The shooting happened on the 300 block of Ella Street around 9:30 pm. According to police, a light skin complexion 27-year-old man was shot in the chest, armpit, and back. He arrived...
Man arrested in North Philadelphia following standoff after shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A gunman is in police custody after a shooting and standoff with police. Officials say it all began on Lehigh Avenue near 22nd Street in North Philadelphia - where two people were shot and a third was grazed.Police say the suspect then tried to get away from officers, barricading himself inside a nearby home.Right now, detectives believe the suspect opened fire to ward off would-be robbers."At some point, that male then brandished a firearm that he had on his person and began firing toward the individuals that were either trying to rob him or trying to assault him,"...
foxbaltimore.com
Pennsylvania officials identify 2 who killed each other in afternoon shootout
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The two men who fatally shot each other Wednesday afternoon in Johnstown have been identified. The Cambria County Coroner’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and Johnstown police held a joint press conference Friday morning to provide an update in the case. The afternoon shootout...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks man convicted of repeatedly stalking Bedminster Twp. woman
HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - A jury convicted a 33-year-old man of stalking a Bedminster Twp. woman for more than six years. Andrew Gold of Hatfield Township was found guilty Thursday of two counts of possession of a device for the interception of communications and two counts of stalking and one count of harassment.
fox29.com
Wanted man caught, arrested during catalytic converter theft in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - A wanted man is off the streets after police say he was taken into custody for new crimes last week. Police were responding to a catalytic convertor theft in progress when they found 43-year-old Reda Enhali. The alleged theft occurred near 7th and North Broom Streets in...
Police: 4-year-old boy shot inside Philadelphia barbershop
"One of the mothers was so traumatized she said there's no way her children are going to be able to go to school tomorrow given what they just experienced," police said.
kicks96news.com
Drugs and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
JASON REED, 39, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0. STEPHANIE REEVES, 38, of Union, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0. DEANA RIDGWAY, 61, of Brandon, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 2, $1,500. LEE...
A man stalked a Pa. woman for more than 6 years. He may finally do jail time
A Montgomery County man was convicted of stalking a woman for more than six years after a four-day trial showed the extensive lengths he took to monitor her life. 33-year-old Andrew David Gold will be sentenced on two counts of felony possession of a device for the interception of communications, two counts of misdemeanor stalking and one citation for harassment on Nov. 30, according to online court dockets.
ocscanner.news
STATE POLICE CHARGE 8, SEIZE GUNS AND MORE THAN $117K IN DRUGS
Bridgeton, N.J.- The New Jersey State Police have charged eight suspects for various weapons and drug offenses during a month-long investigation that led to the seizure of $117,620 worth of drugs and multiple weapons including a “ghost gun” in Cumberland County. A ghost gun is a firearm that is assembled from various parts that are not imprinted with a serial number and registered with a federally licensed manufacturer, making them difficult for law enforcement to trace.
fox29.com
Police: Man shot multiple times and killed in Eastwick
EASTWICK - A man has been fatally shot in Eastwick. Officials say the shooting happened on the 2800 block of South 81st Street Friday afternoon, just after 12:30. Responding officers found a man in his late 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his head and over his body when they arrived on scene.
