PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A gunman is in police custody after a shooting and standoff with police. Officials say it all began on Lehigh Avenue near 22nd Street in North Philadelphia - where two people were shot and a third was grazed.Police say the suspect then tried to get away from officers, barricading himself inside a nearby home.Right now, detectives believe the suspect opened fire to ward off would-be robbers."At some point, that male then brandished a firearm that he had on his person and began firing toward the individuals that were either trying to rob him or trying to assault him,"...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO