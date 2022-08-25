Read full article on original website
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
Giant Dinosaur Not Seen for 70 Million Years Discovered in New Mexico
A new species of dinosaur, Bisticeratops froeseorum, has been confirmed after the in-depth study of a skull found in 1975.
Phys.org
Study of ancient skulls sheds light on human interbreeding with Neandertals
Research has established that there are traces of Neandertal DNA in the genome of modern humans. Now an exploratory study that assessed the facial structure of prehistoric skulls is offering new insights, and supports the hypothesis that much of this interbreeding took place in the Near East—the region ranging from North Africa to Iraq.
Creepy AI asked to predict the end of mankind and the result is very bleak
AN ARTIFICIAL intelligence text-to-image model has forecasted a disturbing end to mankind's existence. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, designed some barren landscapes and scorched plains when prompted to predict the end of humans. The AI has been trained to create its masterpieces using unfiltered data...
A French physicist posted a photo he claimed was from the James Webb Space Telescope, praising the 'level of detail' — it turned out to be a slice of chorizo
Etienne Klein posted a photo of chorizo sausage on his Twitter, joking that it was an image from the James Webb Space Telescope.
Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees
Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
Glaciers in Switzerland melted so much that they revealed 2 long-lost bodies and a plane wreck from 1968
As the world warms due to climate change, glaciers in the Swiss Alps are thawing, especially in the summer.
Researchers just exposed what's in tattoo ink — and it’s a ‘significant problem’
"Do you have a tattoo?" I ask John Swierk, assistant professor of Chemistry at Binghamton University, New York. "When I was growing up, most of my friends didn't have tattoos, they weren't anywhere near as popular as they are today. So it's not something I thought a lot about," he tells me.
The Weather Channel
Fascinating Find: Scientists Discover Armoured, Cat-Sized Dinosaur That Walked on Two Legs!
If you are a palaeontology enthusiast or 'the dinosaur guy' as Ross's friends in F.R.I.E.N.D.S would call him, you are likely to be well acquainted with Stegosaurus — the giant dinosaur with vertical armour plates along its back and a long spiny tail. Extending the Stegosaurus’ family tree, researchers...
natureworldnews.com
Impact Crater Found Beneath the North Atlantic Shows that the Asteroid that Killed the Dinosaur May Have a Collaborator
Evidence of an asteroid impact crater is under the North Atlantic Ocean. The discovery could make scientists reevaluate how the era of dinosaurs came to an end. Scientists have discovered a giant asteroid crater under the Earth's surface. The crater was created by an asteroid collision 66 million years ago.
Scientists develop first-of-its-kind air conditioner that uses solid refrigerants
The world is getting hotter by the day. It is now 1.1 degrees Celsius warmer on average than it was before the Industrial Revolution. This means that cooling, in general, has percolated into our lifestyles, almost essential for our survival. However, the irony is as the planet warms, the technology...
This is the first and only poisonous bird that has ever been discovered
When you think of poisonous animals, you most likely think of spiders, snakes, deadly frogs, and other creatures like that first. But what you might not know is that there are actually poisonous birds, too. They’re rare, though. In fact, they’re so rare that the hooded pitohui is the world’s first poisonous bird confirmed by scientific research.
Eerie images reveal creepy underwater structures ‘leaking dark substances’ and they were discovered by robots
A FOOTBALL field-sized collection of underwater chimneys has been discovered by deep-sea scientists. Caused by magmatic activity, these formations are providing an exciting insight into what exactly is going down on the sea floor. The McDermott lab at Lehigh lead the research that took place along the East Pacific Rise...
Dead Mayan Elite Were Used As Rubber Balls, Ancient Crypt Reveals
The unearthing of a tomb in Mexico has shown that the remains of the Mayan elite were used to play an early form of squash.
scitechdaily.com
Megalodon – The Largest Shark That Ever Lived – Could Eat Prey the Size of Entire Killer Whales
Megalodon, the largest shark that ever lived, is famous for its gigantic, human-hand-sized teeth. However, there is little fossil evidence of its whole body. International researchers in collaboration with the University of Zurich used an exceptionally preserved specimen to create a 3D computer model of its full body. According to their results, the megalodon could fully consume prey the size of today’s killer whales and then roam the seas without more food for two months.
Scientists discover a 5-mile wide undersea crater created as the dinosaurs disappeared
A newly discovered crater off the coast of West Africa was likely caused by an asteroid more than 400 meters wide that hit the Earth around the same time as the space rock that doomed the dinosaurs to extinction.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Have Issued a Dire Warning About a Massive Extinction Event Brought on by Climate Change
A recent study on climate modeling provides an unsettling look into the future of virtually every species on the planet. Over the course of the last half a billion years or thereabouts, there have likely been multiple big extinction events that have affected life on Earth. These occurrences have most...
The rare Goblin Shark has an unusual appearance and is considered to be a "living fossil"
The Goblin SharkCredit: Seb az86556 at Navajo Wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Goblin Shark (Mitsukurina owstoni) is a species of deep-sea shark with a rather unusual appearance. The most interesting aspect of the shark is its physical features in the form of an elongated nose. The shark is named after the mythical goblins that appear in Japanese folklore.
Inside ‘lost city’ hidden in deep ocean with ‘unusual’ terrain – and it’s baffling scientists
AN UNDERWATER city of unique, upward-reaching rocks and chemical reactions has scientists wondering if they've found the answer to how life begins. The Lost City Hydrothermal Field is situated in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean near the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. The Lost City is affixed on top of an underwater...
Creepy artificial intelligence spotted creating its own science that even human experts don’t understand
A CREEPY artificial intelligence has left scientists puzzled after it discovered physics that even professionals still don't understand. Physics is one of the more rigid disciplines in science with complex equations and exact measurements for secrets to be revealed. Professor of engineering at Columbia University Hod Lipson said it is...
