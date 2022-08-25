Hopkinsville High’s Cate Blane finished tied for 17th place Saturday at the Trigg County Invitational played at Boots Randolph Golf Course. After a slow start on the front nine that saw her come in with a 46, Blane settled down at the turn and came in with a 3-over-par 38 on the back nine for a round of 84.

