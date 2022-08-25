Read full article on original website
PHOTOS – Caldwell Volleyball 3 Christian County 1
Christian County took the first set on Tuesday, but Caldwell County rallied for a 3-1 triumph, 21-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-17. The two teams hooked up in the Caldwell County Middle School gym as work continues on the floor at the CAB gym. Check out some shots of the Lady Tigers...
Trigg Runners Claim Top 10 Finishes at Murray
Two Trigg County Lady Wildcats picked up top ten finishes over the weekend in a cross country meet in Murray. The Lady Wildcats took part in the Murray Tiger Meet 2022, hosted by Murray High School. Fatu Crain and Alliyah Thomas both came away from the meet with finishes among...
VIDEO – Nichols Discusses 15-Save Night
Caldwell County goalkeeper Corbin Nichols recorded 15 saves Monday night, helping his Tigers earn a 2-2 draw against Calloway County. YSE caught up with Nichols after his big game in Princeton.
Caldwell Suffers 2nd Loss, Bows to Henderson 4-1 (w/PHOTOS)
Three goals in the first 16 minutes enabled Henderson County to deal the Caldwell County Lady Tigers just their second loss of the season Tuesday. The Lady Colonels (4-4-1) led 3-0 at halftime on the way to a 4-1 victory at Butler Stadium. Caldwell, now 5-2-1, broke up Henderson’s shutout...
Hayden Engler of CFS Medalist in Caldwell Tri-Match (w/PHOTOS)
Hayden Engler of Christian Fellowship School was medalist in a three-team match at Princeton Golf Club on Tuesday afternoon. Engler, a senior, shot a 1-over-par 37 on holes 1 and 11-18 in the Caldwell County home match. Marshall County took the team competition with a 171 — one shot better...
Cate Blane Ties for 17th Place at Trigg Invitational
Hopkinsville High’s Cate Blane finished tied for 17th place Saturday at the Trigg County Invitational played at Boots Randolph Golf Course. After a slow start on the front nine that saw her come in with a 46, Blane settled down at the turn and came in with a 3-over-par 38 on the back nine for a round of 84.
Lady Storm ‘Thunder’ Past Hopkinsville in Straight Sets
It was a ‘stormy’ night on the volleyball court for the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers Tuesday. Hoptown went on the road to Mortons Gap and dropped a straight-set decision to the Hopkins Central Lady Storm. Hopkins Central got things rolling by taking the opening set 25-18. The Lady Storm...
Lady Lyons Blast Webster County to Even Record
The Lyon County girls’ soccer team claimed its third win in four matches on Tuesday, evening its record at 5-5 with an 8-1 victory over visiting Webster County. Sophomore Alice Smith banged in four goals to take her season total to 23, and Anna White and Kyndal Hubbard each found the back of the net twice.
University Heights Picks Up Sweep at Christian County
There was no letdown for the University Heights Academy Lady Blazers Monday night. Just two days after winning their first 2nd Region All A title since 2018, the Lady Blazers hit the court at Christian County and came away with a straight-set sweep. The Lady Blazers opened the night fast,...
Trigg Wins Sixth Straight With Late Outburst
Trigg County hadn’t played against much adversity since an opening game loss to Caldwell County but on Tuesday, they saw plenty. Crittenden County had the Lady Wildcats down 1-0 midway through the second half despite getting outshot by Trigg. Maggie Wolfe got Trigg on the board with a long...
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Trigg County Lady Wildcats 8, Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado 1 (2A Section 1)
The Trigg County girls’ soccer team reeled off its fifth straight win on Tuesday with an 8-1 rout of visiting Paducah Tilghman in the opening round of the Kentucky 2A Section 1 tournament. Check out all eight of the Lady Wildcats’ goals in this highlight reel.
Caldwell Regroups After First Set to Beat Christian 3-1
Christian County came from behind to take the first set, but Caldwell County returned the favor in the second set. The Lady Tigers rode the momentum of that second set win to claim a 3-1 triumph, topping the Lady Colonels 21-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-17 in action at the Caldwell County Middle School gym.
Lady Wildcats Fall to St. Mary in Straight Sets
Trigg County dropped a three-set match to St. Mary Tuesday at Wildcat Gym in a contest in which they held the lead in the final two sets. The Lady Vikings won 25-8, 25-17, 25-20. In the second set, Trigg County grabbed a 15-13 lead but couldn’t sustain it. Trigg...
Hampton’s 37 Leads Todd Central Past Logan County at Elk Fork (w/PHOTOS)
The strong play of the Todd County Central golf team in head-to-head matches this season continued Tuesday afternoon at Elk Fork. The Rebels defeated Logan County 158-177 in a match that involved golfers from those two schools as well as Russellville, who did not have enough players to be involved in the team competition.
Stewart Scores Twice in Lyon’s 2-1 Win at Muhlenberg
Lyon County got a pair of goals from Timothy Stewart and picked up a 2-1 road win at Muhlenberg County on Monday. Colt Bannister and Deven Guess had assists for the Lyons, who are 3-4. Levi Coin had the goal for the Mustangs, who are now 1-7. Noah Milburn recorded...
Lady Falcons Prevail 2-1 For Rare Win Over Hoptown
For the first time in five seasons and only the fourth time in over two decades, the Fort Campbell girls’ soccer team knocked off 8th-District foe Hopkinsville 2-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Falcons last topped the Lady Tigers in 2017, sixteen seasons after two wins in 2001, including a...
Lady Rebels Blank Russellville in District Tilt (w/PHOTOS)
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels have now won two of their last three matches. Led by a pair of scores from senior Madison Henderson, the Lady Rebels blanked Russellville 3-0 Tuesday evening in Elkton in a key 13th District contest. Henderson scored at the 09:00 mark of the opening...
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Lyon County’s Brandon Ray
For Lyon County senior Brandon Ray, the sports field doesn’t just mean the soccer pitch. Ray is shadowing athletic director Zach Thomas at Lyon, assisting in the athletic department as part of experience-based learning, with an eye toward making a future in the sports field. Ray plays both soccer...
Murray Defense Puts Clamps on Colonels
Murray and Christian County have played some competitive soccer games through the years but two things usually define the outcome — Murray gets the win and the Colonels struggle to score. The same storyline played out again Monday next to the Stadium of Champions as the Tigers picked up...
Trigg Girls Stomp Tilghman to Run Win Streak to Five
Since an opening-night loss to Caldwell County, the Trigg County girls’ soccer team has been on a tear with five straight wins while outscoring opposing teams 39-8. The Lady Wildcats picked up their second victory of the season over Paducah Tilghman on Monday, drilling the Blue Tornado 8-1 in the Kentucky 2A Section 1 opening round.
